Tucker Carlson’s Alma Mater Says He Wrongly Recorded Student Zoom Session

The Rhode Island prep school where Tucker Carlson graduated from in 1987 has accused the former Fox News host of violating an agreement during a Zoom discussion he held with current students this week.

In a letter Friday to the St. George’s School community obtained by The Daily Beast, administrators expressed their disappointment with Carlson after he allegedly broke their agreement not to record the session.

The school explained that after a student group invited Carlson to speak on campus, the two sides had come to an agreement that a better fit was for Carlson to speak remotely, with the school citing security concerns and a Rhode Island law that prohibits guns on school campuses. Carlson travels with armed guards, the letter said.

“In accordance with school policy,” the letter continues, “Mr. Carlson and his team agreed that there would be no recording of the students participating in the session given that most of the students in attendance would be minors.”

NEW: St. George's School's leadership sent out a memo this evening outlining their safety concerns with Tucker coming to campus and alleging that he violated an agreement to not record the Zoom session he had with students. https://t.co/5BTPgFo4gg pic.twitter.com/KzJrSU612T — Corbin Bolies (@CorbinBolies) March 29, 2024

However, Carlson did not abide by that agreement, the school alleges.

“It’s now apparent that the Zoom discussion was recorded by Mr. Carlson’s team and shared online in a clear violation of that agreement and our policies,” the letter states, adding that administrators were “disappointed” by the move.

On Friday, a clip surfaced showing Carlson talking to St. George students and claiming that administrators showed “a total resistance to having anybody who they don’t agree with, even in the same world.”

The students cannot be seen in the clip. Yet Carlson, clearly visible, says, “Like, I’m not on your campus right now—the campus that I went to, and donated to, and sent my three children to—because they wouldn’t let me come…because they hate my politics.”

Subsequently, school leaders accused Carlson of mischaracterizing the communications that preceded the Zoom discussion, along with “our openness to having students hear a wide range of views and perspectives, including Mr. Carlson’s.”

In addition, the letter goes on, “We are most troubled by [Carlson’s] unfair criticism of our dedicated faculty and staff.”

“Their professionalism and commitment to our students is evident every day, and they have our full support and gratitude,” it states.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Carlson and St. George’s School for comment.

