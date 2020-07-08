Tucker Carlson Accused Of Echoing White Supremacist Talking Points On Fox News

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is getting slammed on social media for an on-screen graphic that echoes a key white supremacist talking point.

With an image on the screen of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) ― both women of color born overseas ― Carlson’s text warned that “we have to fight to preserve our nation & heritage.”

Critics said the phrase looked like an homage to the infamous “14 words,” or the white supremacist slogan “we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

Many were quick to point out the similarities on Twitter:

tucker managing to say the 14 words in only 10 https://t.co/R3ukNA14uA — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) July 8, 2020

Just put on a white hood and save us the energy. pic.twitter.com/eSlPOqCpVh — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 8, 2020

I guess the @FoxNews graphics producer who handled this segment had to tell @TuckerCarlson that the chyron didn’t have room for all 14 words. pic.twitter.com/MB3d0oRvvT — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 8, 2020

Honestly I just don't think Tucker can count 14 words https://t.co/4lFIIy9M93 — Robin Z. (@firepile) July 8, 2020

Tucker must be absolutely fuming that all 14 words wouldn’t fit https://t.co/Abpv6G0CWa — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) July 8, 2020

this is so fucking dangerous and disgusting my god pic.twitter.com/63wtrXyctf — abd varsha (@varsha_venkat_) July 8, 2020

Tucker’s racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric has caused major sponsors such as Disney, T-Mobile, Papa John’s and others to pull their spots from the show.

Fox News said they have not been hurt financially, telling the New York Times last month that the advertisers have simply moved their ads to other shows on the network.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.