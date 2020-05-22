‘Tuca & Bertie’ Animated Series Revived at Adult Swim for Season 2

Click here to read the full article.

Adult Swim plans to revive the much-praised “Tuca & Bertie,” greenlighting a second season of the animated series that debuted last year on Netflix.

Adult Swim has ordered 10 episodes of the adult series that revolves around two birds who are best friends and live the same apartment building. The sophomore season is targeted to premiere next year.

The series hails from creator and executive producer Lisa Hanawalt and Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co. Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong lead the voice cast that also includes Steven Yuen.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” said Hanawalt.

Netflix’s decision to drop the series was a surprise last summer. The first season of “Tuca & Bertie” will remain on Netflix. Adult Swim has domestic rights to the second season.

In addition to Hanawalt, executive producers of “Tuca & Bertie” are Haddish, Wong, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen.

