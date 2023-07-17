Tubi Taps Former Vimeo Chief Anjali Sud as New CEO

Anjali Sud, the former CEO of Vimeo, will become the new CEO of the Fox-owned Tubi. Sud will replace Tubi’s founder and current CEO Farhad Massoudi and is set to begin September 1.

“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group. “As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership.”

