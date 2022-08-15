Tubi Orders Adult Animated Comedy Series ‘Breaking Bear’ From Julien Nitzberg & ‘Creepshow’ Producers & Tom DeLonge

Tubi continues to expand its adult animated programming, giving a green light to Breaking Bear, an adult animated comedy series from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg, Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment, and Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California).

Created by Nitzberg, Breaking Bear parodies the tropes of mobster dramas, comically combining elements of Yogi Bear with The Sopranos. It follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, The Russian Mafia, local Hell’s Angels and polar bears who hate anything that isn’t white.

“When The Cartel pitched a series with cartoon animals as mobsters, I knew it was an offer I couldn’t refuse,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “This is the perfect project to expand our adult animation offering after the stellar success of The Freak Brothers, cementing Tubi as a destination for adult humor.”

The Freak Brothers, based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic underground comic, features a stellar voice casting including Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, Andrea Savage, La La Anthony and Rapper ScHoolboy Q. It has been renewed for a second season for premiere this year.

Breaking Bear is executive produced by Tom DeLonge (Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker), Stan Spry (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), Jeff Holland (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), Bradford Bricken (Twelve Forever), and Eric Woods (Creepshow, Harland Manor). Nitzberg also serves as an executive producer and showrunner.

