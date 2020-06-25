Tubi to Expand Spanish and Bollywood Content, While U.K. Launch Up Next

Click here to read the full article.

Ad-supported streaming service Tubi is set to expand its Spanish language content when it launches in the fall, chief content officer Adam Lewinson revealed while delivering a keynote at the Cannes Virtual Market on Wednesday.

The service is also gearing for an imminent U.K. launch and is looking at significantly increasing its Bollywood content portfolio due to strong demand in the U.S. and potential demand in the U.K., a market that has been traditionally strong for Indian cinema.

On Monday, Tubi announced a dedicated Spanish-version language of the service – Tubi en Español – that will bow later this year in the U.S. “In the States we have a very large Spanish-language population, and part of our mission at Tubi is to super-serve underserved audiences,” Lewinson said. “We do have a quite large library of Spanish-language content. It can be even larger. There’s things we could be doing in our app from a design standpoint to really super-serve that viewer. That’s something we’re working on now, and we’ll be launching later this fall.”

“We’ve just started to grow our Bollywood collection, which has been quite interesting to see early returns there,” Lewinson said. “India is super interesting. All I can say is we’ve taken a look at lots of different territories around the globe, no announcements at the moment, right now we’re focused on the territories we’re in, plus U.K. But certainly in the U.S. there’s lots of appetite for Bollywood content, and as I understand, certainly in the U.K. as well.”

Lewinson and his team were due to visit London in March, to take talks about a U.K. version of the service forward, but the spread of the coronavirus pandemic scuppered that trip.

Tubi also has an extensive library of Black cinema that Lewinson referred to. “We have a very large library called Black Cinema, which is ultimately focused on African-American representation in front of, often-times behind the camera,” Lewinson said. “That has also been a tremendously important and focus of ours for many, many years.”

Lewinson was enthusiastic about Tubi’s recent programming in the kids’ space that includes the first season of Fox’s “Lego Masters,” Mattel titles “Barbie Dreamtopia,” and “Monster High,” and six films in English and Spanish, featuring hugely popular Asian character Anpanman.

In March, Tubi was acquired by Fox Corporation, an entity separate from 21st Century Fox, for $440 million.

