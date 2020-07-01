Tubi Adds ‘Joy Of Painting’ With Bob Ross In Streaming Deal With Cinedigm

Click here to read the full article.

Fox Corp.’s Tubi is widening the streaming audience for The Joy of Painting, the hushed classic hosted by the late Bob Ross.

Thirty of 31 seasons, totaling almost 400 episodes, will be on Tubi by the end of the month. The first season of the show, which launched in 1983, is not part of the launch.

Cinedigm’s Docurama Channel, which is already on Tubi, will feature the Painting episodes. All 31 seasons of the show already are on YouTube, and Hulu and Amazon also have select seasons for subscription streaming. Cinedigm earlier this year created a Ross-branded streaming channel, which started out on Samsung smart-TVs.

In 1983, Ross and partners Annette and Walt Kowalski debuted Joy on public television, making 400-plus episodes through 1994. Standing before the camera in a locked-off shot, Ross takes viewers through the process of painting landscape scenes, describing his color choices and brush strokes in a calm, even and encouraging tone. Many viewers looking for a respite from the tumult of 2020 have returned to or discovered the show.

“The Joy of Painting has never been more popular, as evidenced by the ever-growing following and tremendous view count that Ross has garnered on social media platforms,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “We are thrilled to be working with Tubi to introduce new audiences to this iconic program.”

Tubi content chief Adam Lewinson said the “unforgettable style” of Ross makes the show “the epitome of comfort TV.”

Also on Wednesday, Tubi announced an exclusive agreement with Foxtel, which will handle sales in Australia through 2022. Tubi now operates in Australia, Mexico, the UK and Canada in addition to the U.S.

