Tuberculosis outbreaks continue to affect Naujaat, Pond Inlet

The Nunavut Department of Health is advising of ongoing outbreaks of tuberculosis (TB) in Naujaat and Pond Inlet.

Fourteen active TB cases have been detected in Naujaat since May 16. There are another 63 latent cases on file.

Ten people have been diagnosed with active TB in Pond Inlet since March 17, and 98 latent cases are also known to exist.

Community members who have been exposed to an active TB case — or who have symptoms of the disease, which often attacks the lungs — are being advised to visit the nearest community health centre for screening. The following are symptoms of active TB:

-a cough that lasts longer than three weeks

-feeling very tired

-loss of appetite

-a fever or night sweats

Anyone with these symptoms should go to the health centre as soon as possible for screening, the Department of Health urges.

TB is a treatable disease with medications available within the communities.

Latent TB is not contagious but needs to be treated to prevent it from becoming active.

The Department of Health assured that it will continue to provide support and resources to the community to ensure access to adequate testing, education, treatment and support.

Those with questions are asked to contact their local health centre.

To learn more about TB and treatments, please visit the Government of Nunavut website.

Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News