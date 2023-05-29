Tuberculosis outbreak declared in Naujaat

There is an outbreak of tuberculosis in Naujaat.

The Department of Health released a public health advisory about the outbreak Tuesday. There are currently six active TB cases and 10 cases of latent, or sleeping, tuberculosis in the hamlet of approximately 1,200 residents.

Due to the growing number of cases, enhanced public follow-up is necessary, the advisory states.

Anyone who has been exposed to an active TB case or shows symptoms should be screened at the community’s health centre.

Tuberculosis is treatable and can be cured with medication.

The symptoms of active tuberculosis are:

In March, a TB outbreak was declared in Pond Inlet and there has been an ongoing outbreak in Pangnirtung since 2021.

Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News