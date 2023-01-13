Tubelis lifts No. 9 Arizona to 86-74 win over Oregon State

GARY HOROWITZ
·2 min read
  • Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis, right, drives to the basket as Oregon State forward Tyler Bilodeau, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
    Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis, right, drives to the basket as Oregon State forward Tyler Bilodeau, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
  • Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots over Oregon State forward Dzmitry Ryuny (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
    Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots over Oregon State forward Dzmitry Ryuny (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
  • Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) guareds Oregon State forward Dzmitry Ryuny (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
    Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) guareds Oregon State forward Dzmitry Ryuny (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
  • Arizona State forward Warren Washington, top right, reaches through the net to try and block a shot byOregon forward Quincy Guerrier, second from left, as Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) helps defend on the play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
    Arizona State forward Warren Washington, top right, reaches through the net to try and block a shot byOregon forward Quincy Guerrier, second from left, as Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) helps defend on the play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Pac-12 scoring leader Azuolas Tubelis had 25 points to help No. 9 Arizona beat Oregon State 86-74 on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (15-2, 4-2 Pac-12) were coming off a 74-61 loss to Washington State that snapped Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak. Tubelis got the team back in the win column.

He made 11 of 15 from the field and had 10 rebounds. Oumar Ballo scored 15 points with 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Oregon State (7-11, 1-5 Pac-12) struggled against Arizona’s aggressive man-to-man defense. The Beavers shot just 25% in the first half and trailed 44-26 at the break. Tubelis scored 15 points in the first half.

The Beavers scored the first five points of the second half to cut the lead to 12, but Arizona responded with a 10-0 run and led by as much as 24 points.

Oregon State rallied to make the game interesting late in the second half.

A Jayden Stevens layup cut the lead to 72-62, but Arizona’s Kerr Krissa answered with a 3-pointer and Oregon State was unable to get closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj scored 18 points apiece to pace the Beavers.

Arizona scored the game’s first seven points and never trailed.

Courtney Ramey’s 3-pointer culminated a 10-0 run and gave Arizona a 20-point lead at 37-17.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: After shooting under 38% in their last three games, and 16% on 3-pointers in their previous game against Washington State, the Wildcats found the range against Oregon State. Arizona shot 52.5% and made 11 of 29 3-pointers.

Tubelis continues to be a force for the Wildcats, especially inside where the 6-foot-11 junior forward scores most of his points.

Oregon State: Bilodeau, a 6-9 freshman forward, had his best game of the season with 18 points. The Beavers have shown progress from last year’s 3-28 nosedive after reaching the Elite Eight in 2021, but they remain a work in progress with 11 newcomers on the roster, including eight true freshmen.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats will be at Oregon on Saturday.

Oregon State: The Beavers will be at home Saturday against Arizona State.

