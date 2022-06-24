Tube workers reaffirm backing for industrial action

London Underground workers have reaffirmed their backing for industrial action in a dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have taken strike action in recent weeks, including a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday.

By law, the RMT had to reballot its members, with the union saying there was a “decisive” result in favour.

More than 90% of those who voted backed industrial action on a 53.1% turnout.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a fantastic result for our members and proves that the arguments RMT has been making is endorsed by Tube workers.

“Transport for London (TfL) and the Mayor of London need to seriously re-think their plans for hundreds of job cuts and trying to take hard-earned pensions from workers who serve the people of London on a daily basis.

“We are acutely aware of the funding cuts being foisted on TfL by the Westminster government.

“However, Mayor Sadiq Khan needs to mount a serious campaign for the people of London, to get the capital city the funding it deserves for its public transport.

“He should not be trying to sacrifice our members’ pensions and jobs to fit within budget restraints laid down by (Prime Minister) Boris Johnson.”

No new strike dates have been set.

They will be decided by the union’s executive in due course.