Tube strikes July 2023: Dates and lines affected by London Underground walkouts

The London Underground could face huge disruption later this month after Tube workers announced week-long strike action - Paul Grover/Paul Grover for the Telegraph

London Underground staff will go on strike for four consecutive days later this month as their long running dispute over pay shows no sign of ending.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced the walkouts last week as workers also fight for better pensions and conditions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The union said hundreds of jobs are set to be axed, affecting Tube stations and maintenance.

Tube drivers represented by the Aslef union have announced they will also strike in a separate dispute over pensions and working conditions. They join the walkouts on July 26 and 28.

Read on for everything you need to know about the dispute and how it will affect passengers:

When is the strike action taking place?

The RMT has said London Underground workers will walkout on the following days:

Tuesday 25 July

Wednesday 26 July

Thursday 27 July

Friday 28 July



The union said there will be no strike on Monday July 24.

Which lines will be affected?

More than 10,000 workers are eligible to strike but the strikes will affect different sections of the Tube network and grades of workers on different days.

It is not yet clear which lines will be affected on different days.

What have union bosses said?

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the action would “shut down the tube” and “show just how important these workers were”.

He said: “Plans by Transport for London (TfL) to cut 600 jobs and attack our members’ pensions are simply unacceptable.

“We are aware that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has had the TfL budget cut. However, he needs to align himself with our union and his London Underground staff in pushing back against the Tory Government, exposing their damaging agenda to a key part of London transport infrastructure.”

How has Transport for London responded?

Glynn Barton, chief operating officer of TfL, said: “We are disappointed that the RMT has announced strike action on this range of issues that we have been attempting to discuss with them openly and co-operatively.

“We are urging the union to reconsider and engage with us to discuss the issues and seek a resolution.”

The Government transport agency said that there are no current proposals to change its pension arrangements, although it is exploring a range of proposals to ensure no employee will lose their job or be asked to work extra hours.

The RMT has said that 20,000 rail workers across the UK are also to strike in July.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.