Tube strike Latest LIVE: Commuters face morning rush-hour chaos as lines suspended after latest strike

Miriam Burrell
·3 min read
Shuttered: St James’s Park tube station on Friday morning (Jeremy Selwyn)
Commuters faced more travel misery this morning with Tube services still suspended in the wake of yesterday’s 24-hour strike.

Services on the London Underground were not expected to return to “normal” until mid-morning, with fewer early morning trains meaning services will be busier than usual.

However three of the most popular services - the Central, Northern and Victoria - were up and running by 7.30am.

Transport for London said: “Disruption will continue into the morning of Friday November 11, with affected services expected to return to a normal service by mid-morning.”

It comes after about 10,000 members of the RMT union walked out on Thursday in an ongoing dispute over pensions and the loss of up to 600 station staff posts.

This forced the closure of eight Tube lines - the Bakerloo, Circle, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Piccadilly, Victoria and Waterloo & City - and left only “shuttle” services running on the outer branches of the Central, District and Northern lines.

Good service on Bakerloo, Central, Northern & Victoria lines

07:38 , Miriam Burrell

TfL is now reporting a good service on Bakerloo, Central, Northern and Victoria Underground lines, after they was suspended earlier this morning.

A good service remains on the Overground, Elizabeth Line and DLR.

All other Underground lines remain suspended until after 8am.

TfL apologises for station closures

07:30 , Miriam Burrell

A number of Tube stations are closed this morning as a “knock on” effect of Thursday’s strike, TfL has confirmed.

There are reports that Epping, Harrow and Wealdstone and Northolt stations are closed.

TfL told the Standard that it is “just not possible” to have services back to normal from 5am following the strike, due to the way staff shift patterns work.

Customers were warned services wouldn’t return to normal until mid-morning, TfL said, but apologised for the disruption caused.

Commuters frustrated with second day of disruption

07:16 , Miriam Burrell

Suspended Tube lines are causing headaches for commuters traveling to work this morning.

Most underground services are not expected to be up and running until after 8am, making for a second morning of travel misery.

On Twitter, one commuter said there is “unacceptable disregard for the public and the inconvenience caused”.

Another said it’s “incredibly frustrating”.

One commuter is reporting “hundreds” of people at Liverpool Street bus station.

Epping Station closed - reports

07:06 , Miriam Burrell

Commuters are reporting that Epping Station is closed this morning, causing frustration after travel misery on Thursday.

One commuter wrote on Twitter: “Lots of people unable to get a train to work.”

Another asked: “So tube strike is over whats the excuse for Epping Station to be closed once again TFL?”

Services suspended until after 8am

06:51 , Miriam Burrell

Good morning.

Thursday’s tube strike has meant a number of underground lines are not resuming until after 8am, TfL said.

Commuters are being advised to check before travelling.

The Bakerloo, Central, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Piccadilly, Victoria and Waterloo & City lines are all suspended until after 8am.

There is a reduced service on the Northern Line between Edgware and Golders Green, and High Barnet to Finchley Central.

There is a good service on the London Underground, Elizabeth Line and DLR.

There are minor delays on the London Tramlink service.

