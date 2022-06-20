Tube and rail strikes latest LIVE: Last-minute talks today before train operators start winding down services

(AFP via Getty Images)

Last-minute talks between union chiefs and rail operators were set to get under way on Monday morning as the UK braces for the biggest train strikes in decades.

A series of strikes at Network Rail and 13 train operators will go ahead on Tuesday, Thursday and next Saturday amid an ongoing dispute over pay and pensions.

RMT and Unite workers will also stage a walk-out on the London Underground on Tuesday.

The possibility of a breakthrough remains with two sets of talks taking place this morning. However Treasury chief secretary Simon Clarke warned it is likely the biggest rail strike in decades will go ahead and said it is not up to the Government to resolve the row.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), earlier said that unions were not looking to compromise and warned travellers that industrial action could stretch on for months.

A temporary timetable is being introduced with several rail operators winding down services this evening.