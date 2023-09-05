Which Tube lines have air-conditioning? Weather warning issued in London

If you have to travel, it’s best to take water with you (AFP via Getty Images)

London temperatures are soaring this week, to 30C and beyond, thanks to high pressure in the south-east of the UK, making Tube travel a hotter experience than usual.

Tthe scorching temperatures are forecast to return to normal by the middle of next week.

As many lines do not have air-conditioning, commuting during this weather will be especially brutal.

The Victoria line didn’t fall below an average of 24C last year – even in winter – and exceeded 31C in August last year. The highest recorded monthly temperature was on the Central line, with an average of 31.3C last August.

So those braving the London Underground may consider taking an another route to ensure they keep cool.

If you need to travel, it is good practice to take a bottle of water.

Which Tube lines have air-conditioning?

The following Tube lines have air-conditioning:

The Circle

Hammersmith & City

District

Metropolitan

Additionally, the following transport services are also air-conditioned:

Overground

Northern City

Thameslink

Trams

Elizabeth line

Which Tube lines don’t have air-conditioning?

Londoners may want to avoid the following lines, as they do not have air-conditioning.

Central

Bakerloo

Jubilee

Victoria

Piccadilly

Waterloo & City

Northern

Why isn’t there air-conditioning on all Tube lines?

There are a number of reasons the London Underground doesn’t have air-conditioning on most lines – one being that the Tube system is simply very old.

The oldest tunnels were built in the Victorian era and are just about big enough for the trains themselves, according to Engineering & Technology . Therefore, there wouldn’t be room to add air-conditioning equipment to trains.

Additionally, air-conditioning in the Tube could lead to excessive heating of tunnels, which could overheat passengers waiting on the platform.

However, the Tube might not always be as unbearable as it is today.

New train designs mean that the Piccadilly line could have air-conditioning by 2025, while the Central, Bakerloo and Waterloo & City lines are all due upgrades in the near future, according to Engineering & Technology.