Tua, Tyreek, McKinley, among standouts in Dolphins’ camp Day 10. News and highlights

The Dolphins’ final South Florida practice for nine days featured a bevy of highlight-worthy plays, including a spectacular interception from undrafted Oregon safety Verone McKinley III, a very good day by Tua Tagovailoa and the usual impact from Tyreek Hill.

Recapping Day 10 of camp:

STARS OF THE DAY

▪ Hill: He caught a bunch of passes for long gains, including a 50-yarder from Tagovailoa, a 30-yarder from Tagovailoa and a 45-yarder from Teddy Bridgewater. He also gained at least 15 yards on a run, his second rushing attempt in two practices.

Only one blemish: Hill dropped a pass across the middle; Jevon Holland would have annihilated him with a big hit in a real game.

▪ Tagovailoa: He made several excellent throws from 40 yards in receiver/defensive back drills. Two of those passes traveled 40 air yards and were caught by Hill (beating Noah Igbinoghene) and Cedrick Wilson Jr, who beat Trill Williams on the play.

Then he delivered the gorgeous bomb to Hill for the TD in 11 on 11 drills.

Tagovailoa also read the blitz perfectly on an excellent 20-plus yard throw to Trent Sherfield, who outran defenders on a 60-yard TD play in 11 on 11 work.

Tagovailoa was slightly off on a couple of longer throws - including a 30-yarder over the middle that Jaylen Waddle couldn’t haul in with one hand. But then, he was very good in more 11 on 11 work - including a well-placed throw to Hill for 30 yards. And later, Tagovailoa escaped the pocket and threw a 10-yard TD to Wilson.

Tua threw what was essentially a Hail Mary into the end zone to end practice, and Jevon Holland intercepted it.

▪ Zach Sieler: The defensive lineman continued an excellent camp with two sacks.

▪ The edge players: Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack and Jaelan Phillips had at least one sack and has a half dozen in camp. Andrew Van Ginkel continued a very good camp with another quarterback pressure. Porter Gustin had a sack, at least his fourth in the past four practices.

Darius Hodge had a tackle for loss on Salvon Ahmed, though he also dropped an interception. Melvin Ingram and Brennan Scarlett made excellent stops on running plays.

▪ Rookie safety McKinley, who had an interception and recovered a Gerrid Doaks fumble.

PLAYS OF THE DAY

▪ McKinley made his second interception in two days and it was spectacular. McKinley tipped a 50-yard pass from Skylar Thompson to Jaylen Waddle and caught the deflection.

▪ Tagovailoa’s beautiful 50-yard pass to Waddle for a TD, sending the crowd into a state of delirium.

▪ Rookie linebacker Channing Tindall had his biggest play of camp so far, forcing a Raheem Motert.

▪ Preston Williams, out of the witness protection program, jumped to make an impressive catch on a sideline throw from Tagovailoa.

NOTABLE

▪ Williams, after being invisible for most of camp, made two nice catches for sizable gains, including one for a touchdown.

▪ ZaQuandre White, who has displayed good speed in camp, had a long run called back by a holding penalty.

▪ Adam Pankey, who is cross-training at center (according to the team), had more snapping issues on Sunday. One was by fumbled by Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday.

▪ Chase Edmonds has looked very good. He ran 15 yards on a sweep on Sunday.

▪ Trent Sherfield has made a strong case for the No. 5 receiver job; he caught that aforementioned Tagovailoa pass and ran it in on a 60-yard scoring playing..

▪ Fullback Alec Ingold, coming along from last season’s Week 10 ACL injury when he was a Raider, caught a pass on the sidelines for a significant gain - one of very few touches in 11 on 11 work. Ingold recently has begun participating in 11 on 11 work.

▪ Thompson has now thrown two interceptions in two days after not throwing any in his first eight camp practices. But he also made several good throws, including a strike to Hill. The seventh-rounder has impressed.

▪ Jason Sanders made a 54 yard field goal.

▪ Mike Gesicki caught a 10-yard pass and then a 20-yarder a short time later, both from Tagovailoa. Gesicki -- trying to improve his blocking in an offense that demands that -- has received limited opportunities in the passing game through 10 days of camp. Adam Shaheen caught a 20-yarder from Thompson.

▪ Bridgewater, who has had a very good past few days, completed a 25-yarder for River Cracraft, who has a legitimate chance to win the No. 6 receiver job, if the team keeps six.

▪ Among the linebackers (beyond the Tindall forced fumble), Duke Riley and Calvin Munson shared a tackle for loss, and Sam Eguavoen had a sack.

▪ Rookie Deandre Johnson, the former Miami Hurricanes defensive end, made a good move on a pass rush and forced Skylar Thompson to throw a pass away; it could have easily been ruled a sack. Johnson is playing outside linebacker for the Dolphins.

Another rookie edge player, Owen Carney, also had a sack.

▪ Noah Igbinoghene knocked away a pass for River Cracraft.

▪ Xavien Howard wore an orange jersey, awarded by the coaching staff to the player who particularly stood out in the previous day’s practice.

▪ The Dolphins will be off the next two days, then practice with the Buccaneers in Tampa on Wednesday and Thursday.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

▪ Michael Deiter (foot), Byron Jones (leg), punter Thomas Morstead (undisclosed) and defensive backs Clayton Fejedelem, Sheldrick Redwine and Elijah Campbell (all undisclosed injuries) remain out. Mike McDaniel said none of the injuries are longterm issues.

▪ Terron Armstead, after two active days of practice, received a maintenance day on Sunday. He’s working back from a minor offseason knee procedure… Linebacker Elandon Roberts also got a maintenance day.

▪ Trill Williams landed awkwardly on the TD catch by Wilson and was assisted by trainers before returning to practice a short time later.