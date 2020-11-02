It's Tua time: Tagovailoa's Dolphins debut spices up open AFC East race

Everybody expected Tua Tagovailoa to be the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback but few had him playing that role so soon. The Dolphins had a plan in place that involved starting perennial place-holder Ryan Fitzpatrick, allowing Tagovailoa some time to adjust to the pros. The plan changed last week when the Dolphins decided that now was the time to install the Alabama product as the QB. It was a curious move given how well the Dolphins had played under Fitzpatrick, but one which makes sense when factoring in that Miami has a legitimate reason to think it will be making a return trip to the postseason.

If there was one person who was particularly blindsided by Miami’s decision, it was Fitzpatrick, who was in the midst of one of his trademark stretches of tantalizingly great football that he’s capable of conjuring. It was easy to understand why the 37-year-old journeyman was upset, as this was not a situation where the Dolphins necessarily needed to make a change at quarterback. Before today’s games, the spin was that the Dolphins have first- and second-round picks in next year’s draft courtesy of the Houston Texans and want to know what they have with Tagovailoa before they go out and possibly use one of those picks on a signal-caller.

So what do they have? Well, that’s still to be determined. Yes, the Dolphins defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a 28-17 score in Tagovailoa’s starting debut, but it was the epitome of a total team effort. In the game, the Dolphins managed to score a touchdown through the air, on the ground, on defense and on special teams. The last time that the Dolphins did all that in a game? That would be 1993, way back during the glory days of grunge. All eyes, obviously, were on the highly touted Tagovailoa, but his numbers won’t dazzle anybody. He went 12-for-22 for 93 yards with a single touchdown. He was credited for two carries, but zero total rushing yards. He did, as they say, enough for his team to win. Or not to lose.

The Dolphins have a passing, rushing, special teams and defensive TD today.



It's the first time Miami has recorded all four of those types of touchdowns in a single game since Oct. 24, 1993 against the Colts. pic.twitter.com/sSsdttkuKO



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2020

This leads us to the other reason that the Dolphins are moving on from Fitzpatrick. While Fitzpatrick is known for playing impressive stretches of football, he is also well-known for regressing to the mean at the worst possible times. That wouldn’t be a problem for Miami if they continued to think of this as a bridge year, but the calculus may have changed in the last few weeks.

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills was billed as a potential “changing of the guard” contest. Coming off of a three-game losing streak, the Patriots struggled offensively and defensively against the Bills, who are currently the top seed in the AFC East. While the Patriots managed to put themselves in a position to tie or win the game late, it was all undone by a last-minute fumble by quarterback Cam Newton, whose time in New England may have already be coming to an end. With the 24-21 win, the Bills improved their record to 6-2 while the Patriots have sunk to a previously inconceivable 2-5.

For the longest time, the AFC East has essentially been the Patriots’ birthright. The last time they failed to win it was in 200, when Tom Brady suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 one and they lost a tiebreaker to – who else? – the Dolphins.

Miami have only made the postseason once since then (a blink-and-you’d-miss-it appearance in 2016), but now, thanks to the Patriots’ struggles and the absolute dumpster fire that is the New York Jets, they have to think that they’ve stumbled upon a golden opportunity to make a return trip. Maybe that’s why they decided to hit fast-forward straight to Tua time. There’s no need to build a bridge to the future when the future could already be here.

Video of the week

So it’s safe to say that wind was a bit of a factor in the Los Angeles Raiders-Cleveland Browns game. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson looked like he was going to absolutely nail this field goal. Instead, a burst of wind rejected it like an NBA center. The end result? This weird, wobbly curveball of a kick that inexplicably hit the post. The Raiders still managed to put together a 16-6 victory so this Act of God ended up being a non-factor

