Tua, Teddy or Skylar? The Dolphins are ready for anything at QB next week at Buffalo

David Wilson
·4 min read
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

As the Miami Dolphins’ long postseason drought ended, Tua Tagovailoa watched from a hidden place in the tunnel at Hard Rock Stadium, arm draped around Raheem Mostert — also injured — while the final precious seconds ticked away on their 11-6 win.

On the sideline, Skylar Thompson paced around and waited for Jason Sanders’ game-winning kick to sail through the uprights. Nearby, Teddy Bridgewater and Mike Glennon, just signed the practice squad Wednesday, had tried to help Thompson in any way they could as reserves and veteran mentors to the rookie.

It was far from perfect, but Thompson, 25, did just enough to beat the New York Jets for his first win as a starter and send the Dolphins into the 2022-23 NFL playoffs. Now, a new question looms: Who will start for Miami in Round 1 against the Buffalo Bills?

“We have a lot of question marks,” coach Mike McDaniel admitted.

Clinched: Dolphins snap skid, edge Jets, get assist from Buffalo to secure playoff berth

Tagovailoa is still recovering after he was placed in concussion protocol on the day after Christmas. Bridgewater was relegated to a reserve role this week after he dislocated the pinkie on his throwing hand last Sunday. Even Thompson went into the blue medical tent at one point before finishing the game without missing a snap.

Any of those three could start next weekend in Orchard Park, New York.

No matter what, the Dolphins (9-8) will be a significant underdog to the Bills after losing 5 of 6 to end the year, although exactly how much could vary wildly depending who starts. If Tagovailoa is able to return and start in the Wild Card playoffs, Miami would be a seven-point underdog, according to BetOnline. If Bridgewater starts, the spread would jump to 10 and it would go all the way up to 14 if Thompson gets another nod.

With Tagovailoa recovering from at least his second concussion of the season and Bridgewater unable to throw for distances longer than about 15 yards throughout the last week, Thompson could very well be in line to make his third career start in a playoff game against a Super Bowl contender.

“Guys are confident,” Thompson said. “Seeing a win and feeling a win is important, especially going into the playoffs, going to Buffalo.”

Barely won. Needed help. But Miami Dolphins are a playoff team for first time since 2016 | Opinion

Thompson’s final stat line was entirely unremarkable — 20 of 31, 161 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions — and yet the Dolphins continue to insist there’s a lot to like about the quarterback.

It starts in the huddle, where his demeanor is steady and he never got so rattled he couldn’t manage the offense. He got out of the game without any turnovers and ultimately did lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes, moving Miami from its own 32-yard line out to the Jets’ 32 to set up Jason Sanders for a 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left.

On the last drive, he scrambled for 2 yards to start the possession, then made a short pass to star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for a 9-yard gain on second down and ran for 1 more yard on a broken play right before the two-minute warning. Out of the stoppage, Thompson made another easy throw to Waddle for a 2-yard gain and the Dolphins got 15 more when New York (7-10) was flagged for a horse-collar tackle. From there, Miami stuck with the ground game and called three straight hand-offs to set up Sanders for his game-winner.

By the end of the game, Thompson almost entirely stopped looking for big throws down the field, but it was ultimately OK.

“No turnovers — that’s all we can ask for,” offensive lineman Connor Williams said. “For a rookie, he’s very composed. He’s very locked in, composed; just knows that he can lean on us when he needs to and that we’re just all together on it.”

To upset the Bills, the Dolphins will need to do more than just kick three field goals and get a meaningless safety. There was something like a blueprint there in Miami Gardens, though, with Mostert and fellow running back Jeff Wilson Jr. combining for 143 rushing yards on 5.3 yards per carry, and the defense allowing just 187 total yards, albeit against an offense down to a third-string quarterback, too.

Most importantly, Thompson never did anything to lose the Dolphins the game.

“I never felt a tremble, I never felt a terror, I never felt a fear,” Wilson said. “He was just, I’m going, I’m going, you all just stay with me, and that’s what we did. We just told him to do your job and we got everything else. Just focus on playing ball. He did a tremendous job.”

