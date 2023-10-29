Tua Tagovailoa throws three touchdown passes to lead Dolphins to victory over Patriots

The Miami Dolphins couldn’t take their foot off the gas as early as they’ve been able to at home most of this season.

But when Tua Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle wide open over the middle for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter, Dolphins fans could finally exhale.

The score effectively put away an imperfect, but nonetheless necessary 31-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tagovailoa completed 30 of 45 passes for 324 yards, one interception, and the connection with Waddle was the last of three touchdown passes.

It wasn’t pretty.

But Miami is 6-2 for the first time since 2001.

The Dolphins also swept the 2-6 Patriots for the second time in the past three seasons and beat their longtime AFC East rivals for the sixth time in their past seven meetings and beat them for the fourth consecutive time at home.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles for yardage as New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (3) during second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fl.

Miami continued its dominance at home, improving to 4-0 this season and winning for the 16th time in its past 18 home games - their best home stretch since they won 23 of 25 at the Orange Bowl from Oct. 30, 1983 to Jan. 4, 1986.

The Dolphins also finally got the chance to see one of their most important offseason acquisitions in action as cornerback Jalen Ramsey made his Miami debut and didn’t disappoint.

Sitting in zone coverage, Ramsey read a pass from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones perfectly and recorded his first interception as a Dolphin with 1:48 left in the second quarter. Ramsey nearly returned it for a touchdown had the Patriots not had the angle to force him out of bounds.

The turnover led to a Dolphins’ field goal and a 17-7 lead at halftime.

The Dolphins’ defense was as close to complete as it had been all season with Ramsey’s debut although still missing Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland. The Dolphins totaled three sacks.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) scores in the second quarter as New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (29) fails to defend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Still, New England was not put away easily.

The Patriots cut Miami’s lead to 24-17 with 8:30 left in the fourth on Jones’ 3-yard touchdown pass to Juju Smith-Schuster.

Miami put the game out of reach on its ensuing possession ending with the Tagovailoa to Waddle score. On the drive, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill over the middle at the 50 for a clutch 3rd-and-9 conversion.

Hill caught eight passes for 112 yards and secured a 42-yard touchdown catch from Tagovailoa in the first quarter to tie the score at 7.

Hill became the first player in the Super Bowl era to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in a season in his team’s first eight games.

Waddle also caught seven passes for 121 yards as Miami’s passing game picked up a running game that was held to 78 yards overall.

The Dolphins’ offensive line, which had only eight healthy linemen entering the game and was already missing Terron Armstead, Connor Williams and Isaiah Wynn, took another hit as Robert Hunt (hamstring) was injured with 7:35 left in the second quarter and did not return.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sets up to pass during first quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fl.

Kendall Lamm (abdomen) was hurt just before halftime 54 seconds left, but returned to the game in the second half. Robert Jones lined up at left guard after Hunt exited.

Recently acquired receiver Chase Claypool made a 15-yard catch on third down with just over nine minutes left in the third for his first catch as a Dolphin and his lone grab of the game.