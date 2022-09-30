Tua Tagovailoa taken to hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries I The Rush
It’s Friday, September 30, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
The Bengals beat the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, but all thoughts were on Tua Tagovailoa who was taken to the hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries
Joel Embiid revealed he became a US Citizen last month
Joel Embiid revealed he became a US Citizen last month

Doc Rivers tried to convince James Harden the 76ers were 'unbeatable' as long as Harden was aggressive
