Tua Tagovailoa not cleared to practice; Raheem Mostert has broken thumb ahead of Dolphins-Bills playoff game

Jason Owens
·3 min read

Injuries are piling up in the Miami Dolphins backfield ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has yet to be cleared for football activity and confirmed that running back Raheem Mostert has a broken thumb. That status of both players is in doubt for Sunday's game.

Mostert broke a thumb against the New York Jets on Sunday. The injury requires surgery scheduled for Monday. New of the injury broke Monday afternoon before McDaniel confirmed it in his news conference.

"It's a serious injury," McDaniel said. "It's hard to know if he'll be able to play this week. I never put anything past Raheem Mostert. ... But it is a significant break of his thumb."

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa's status remains unclear after his Christmas Day concussion against the Green Bay Packers. He's missed two straight games since sustaining the head injury, his third of the season. McDaniel told reporters on Monday that the team hopes to know more on his status by Wednesday.

Mostert leads the Dolphins this season with 891 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry. He also tallied 31 catches for 202 yards and two more touchdowns. If he can't go, backup Jeff Wilson is in line for a heavier work load.

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands the ball off to running back Raheem Mostert (31) in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK
The Dolphins could be without Tua Tagovailo and Raheem Mostert on Sunday. (Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer/Reuters)

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, remains in concussion protocol two weeks after the back of his head bounced off the turf against the Packers. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Tagovailoa remained in Stage 3 of the NFL's five-stage concussion protocol on Sunday. He won't be eligible to play until he clears all five stages.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Sunday that the Dolphins are continuing to "take it day-by-day" amid concern of the compounded toll of Tagovailoa's repeated head injuries.

“We’ll continue to take it day-by-day and I will not even think about any sort of game, whether that’s this year or next year, until he’s fully ready to do so," McDaniel told reporters. "And that comes with medical clearance. That’s why the procedure is in place. Haven’t even thought about that."

The Dolphins' win on Sunday was their first in four games this season with Tagovailoa sidelined. They beat the Jets, 11-6 despite not scoring a touchdown with third-string rookie Skylar Thompson playing quarterback. Backup Teddy Bridgewater was also sidelined with an injured finger on his throwing hand.

McDaniel said on Sunday that Bridgewater was close to playing on Sunday, adding optimism that he could be available next week against the Bills.

“Teddy was battling to be available,” McDaniel told reporters. “And we think that he was in a spot where he could have come through an emergency situation.

Thompson finished 20 of 31 on Sunday for 152 yards without a turnover.

Latest Stories

  • Packers' Quay Walker apologizes for shoving Lions physician

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized after the second ejection of his rookie season and said he has spoken directly to the Detroit Lions physician he shoved during the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game. Walker issued an apology via Twitter and expressed his regret again while speaking to reporters Monday. “Another rookie mistake,” Walker said. “Selfish. Just a selfish act of me. Very, just very stupid and dumb. I’ll say immature of me. Once again, made t

  • Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury after 1 playoff berth in 4 seasons

    The Cardinals' hire of Kliff Kingsbury didn't work out.

  • From Damar Hamlin texts to Nyheim Hines’ ‘bone-chilling’ kickoff return, Sunday was unlike any other for Bills

    “I was going around with my teammates and saying: ‘God’s real,’” Josh Allen said after the Bills beat the Patriots. It was that kind of day, after a harrowing week, in Buffalo.

  • Tua, Teddy or Skylar? The Dolphins are ready for anything at QB next week at Buffalo

    As the Miami Dolphins’ long postseason drought ended, Tua Tagovailoa watched from a hidden place in the tunnel at Hard Rock Stadium, arm draped around Raheem Mostert — also injured — while the final precious seconds ticked away on their 11-6 win.

  • Dolphins reach playoffs, but will likely have to face Bills without Tua Tagovailoa | Opinion

    The Dolphins won 11-6 against the Jets with third-string QB, ending a five-game losing streak. Now, they get to face Bills in playoffs.

  • Georgia vs. TCU: College football national championship game preview

    Georgia is favored by 12.5 points. Can TCU pull the massive upset?

  • Several Dolphins young high round picks show growth. Where they finished regular season

    None of the Dolphins’ three 2020 first-round draft picks (injured Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson, and benched Noah Igbinoghene) were in uniform on Sunday when Miami clinched a playoff spot against the Buffalo Bills. But don’t let that glass-half-empty factoid fool you.

  • Broncos officially request to interview Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh and others for head-coaching job

    Denver has its sights set on some top head-coaching talent this offseason.

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Athletes, activists to carry torch for Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo

    The flame of the Arctic Winter Games will travel across some of the most northern communities in Alberta this week, on its way to Fort McMurray for the 2023 edition of the event that combines northern sports and culture. The Arctic Winter Games is an international competition for athletes from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, northern Alberta, Alaska, Greenland, Finland and Norway. The event runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in Wood Buffalo and include a myriad of different sports including alpi

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se