Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins’ savior sent to bring new glory days, if prophecy is true | Opinion

Belief in prophecy is interwoven in Samoan culture. Deep respect for family elders is, too. So a young Tua Tagovailoa took it to heart and believed his destiny had been set when as a boy he heard his grandfather, Seu, tell him:

“Your name is everything and one day it will be known all over the world. This is your legacy.”

Those never-forgotten words are why, today, above all else, the young man sent to save the Miami Dolphins says, “I play for my family’s legacy.”

His grandfather would pass away in 2014. Now the grandson is out prove him to have been a prophet. But can he?

Dolphins fans are counting dearly on it. They’ve been searching for Tua for more 20 years.

Were it not for the once unthinkable happening — Tom Brady leaving New England and beginning anew at age 43 in Tampa Bay — Tua in Miami might be seen as the most intriguing quarterback situation in pro football as the NFL embarks on this strangest of all seasons, one played in a pandemic in empty or sparsely filled stadiums.

The fascination surrounding this young man preceded him to Miami, just as a documentary — “TUA: A Prophecy in the Making,” which premiered Sept. 6 on Fox — preceded his first NFL snap.

When you are a football player who is a native Hawaiian of Samoan descent born Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa, you have people’s attention.

When you are a quarterback who was recruited into and excelled in Nick Saban’s championship-pedigreed Alabama program, you have football’s attention.

Tagovailoa has created more anticipation and buzz in South Florida than any Dolphins rookie quarterback since Dan Marino in 1983. He is the club’s highest-drafted QB since Bob Griese in 1967. Will he merit that Hall of Fame company?

Dolfans have been waiting for this young man — this kind of hope — ever since Marino played his final NFL game on Jan. 15, 2000, when Tua was a 2-year-old toddler on a far-flung island.

Five main factors make up the legend waiting for Tua if he can climb to meet it, and those start with:

▪ The Exceptional Talent: His first season of varsity football in high school, he threw 33 touchdowns vs. three interceptions. At Alabama he won a national championship and threw 87 TD passes against only 11 interceptions. His accuracy (71.4 percent completions last season) is Drew Brees-esque. He entered the NFL as the fifth overall pick by Miami — and likely would have been No. 1 if not for ...

▪ The Injury: On Nov. 16, 2019, during an Alabama game at Mississippi State, Tua suffered the sack that would cloak his future in doubt. A knee driven into the ground caused his hip to dislocate and fracture the posterior wall. He is now medically cleared and has been practicing fully with the Dolphins, but the serious injury and circumstance created ...

▪ The Mystery: Tua was invited to the pre-draft NFL Scouting Combine but could not participate because he was not yet medically cleared. He planned to participate in a pro day in April but that was canceled by COVID-19. The NFL offseason was interrupted and limited by the pandemic. The preseason was canceled altogether. Whatever team drafted him would be taking a leap of faith. That happened because of ...

▪ The Dolphins’ Dire Need: Miami has not won a playoff game since the 2000 season (only four teams have longer active droughts) and has reached the postseason but three times since. The main reason? Quarterback, lack of. Thirty one of the 32 teams have had a Pro Bowl QB in the 2010s (27) or 2000s (four) — this century, in other words. More than half of all teams (17) have had a Pro Bowl arm within the past three seasons. The lone exception to the expanse of premier passers? Miami. The Fins’ last Pro Bowl quarterback was Marino in 1995. A quarter century ago. That Tagovailoa would be the anointed savior to end this drought is doubly interesting because of ...

▪ The Left-Handedness: Estimates are that roughly 10 percent of people in the world are left-handed, and it’s far less among NFL quarterbacks. “We’re an extinct species,” former lefty QB Matt Leinart told the Washington Post in 2019. In fact Tua will be the first in the NFL since 2017. There have been lefty throwers who became stars — these notable exceptions include Hall of Famers Steve Young and Ken Stabler along with Boomer Esiason and Michael Vick — but the southpaw QB remains a rare bird. And how’s this? Tua was a natural righty whose father, Galu, who is left-handed, changed his handedness from an early age to match his own.

