Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins unravel against Packers putting playoff hopes in doubt | Opinion

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel loves to say adversity brings opportunity. But the Dolphins’ prime opportunity to reach the postseason might be slipping away.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter, and the Dolphins fell at home 26-20 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, spoiling Christmas for some in Miami.

The Dolphins might need to do some soul searching after this one.

They’ve lost their fourth straight game, after losses to the 49ers, Chargers, Bills and now Packers. They’re clinging onto the No. 7 and final playoff seed in the AFC by a thread.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

They’ve seen all three phases of the game deliver big plays worthy of playoff contention, while also providing the type of plays that will end their postseason hopes before they even reach them. Sunday’s boom or bust day was a prime example for the Dolphins.

Jaylen Waddle’s 84-yard touchdown in the first quarter, where he reached 21.68 yards, according to ESPN’s Next Gen Stats, was the highlight play of the day for Miami that gave the Dolphins a 10-3 lead early.

Tyreek Hill’s 52-yard catch down to the 1-yard line set up Jeff Wilson’s touchdown and helped the Dolphins take a 20-13 lead into halftime.

Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts laid the boom with a sack of Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter to force a field goal, after Miami busted by allowing a 93-yard kickoff return.

But there was the busted plays, too.

Jaylen Waddle hit 21.68 MPH on his 84-yard TD. That’s tied for 6th fastest top speed by a NFL player this season, per Next Gen Stats.



Watch Tyreek Hill running alongside him as a blocker — Hill hit 19.41 MPH and didn’t even have the ball: pic.twitter.com/ndiL0rFL8h — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 25, 2022

Running back Raheem Mostert’s fumble near the two-minute warning in the first half prevented Miami from running away with this one. The Packers pulled within 7 with a field goal and a 20-13 lead at halftime.

Tagovailoa threw his first interception of the game to Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander on a pass that was not only overthrown and intended for Hill but came immediately after Rodgers threw one of his own.

After the Dolphins defense held Green Bay to another field goal on a drive starting inside the red zone, Tagovailoa threw his most disappointing pass of the day.

Tagovailoa was surgical on the drive, too. He threw a 16-yard bullet high enough for Waddle to secure. He threw a 10-yard pass down the middle to Trent Sherfield to convert on 3rd and 7. And he found Hill streaking in the middle of the field for another first down to move the chains.

But Tagovailoa did not see Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell waiting over the middle as he tried to hit Mostert with a pass down the seam.

And with 2:02 remaining after their defense forced another field goal, Tagovailoa ended the day with his third interception.

It was a horrible ending on the second coldest game in Dolphins history, with the game-time temperature at 46 degrees. The coldest was 40 degrees against Kansas City in 1989.

The Dolphins simply beat themselves, but their soul searching should come with some perspective.

Losing to the Packers was disappointing, yes. But not entirely detrimental to their playoff hopes. Just look at the field of teams behind them:

The Patriots, who they’ll travel to face next week, might be due for a win after losing two straight games in the final moments and are sitting at 7-8.

The Jets are also 7-8 and have a quarterback crisis wit former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson struggling as backup Mike White recovers from a ribs injury.

The Titans are also 7-8 and just lost their fifth straight game Saturday, to the lowly Houston Texans, and allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to take possession of the AFC South.

And the 7-8 Pittsburgh Steelers edged out a wintery comeback win over the 6-9 Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to get back in the mix.

The Dolphins don’t want to lose to New England or the Jets in their final two games, but they could still be in playoff contention if they lose one more game. But certainly not two.

The Dolphins still have everything to play for right in front of them. But this Christmas performance was certainly a disappointment.

