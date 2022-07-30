Tua’s beautiful bomb to Hill and other news, news from Dolphins’ camp practice No. 4
The Dolphins on Saturday held their first of eight practices in front of fans, and the Dolphins rewarded them with several big plays:
Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, the team’s most accomplished offseason acquisition in years, grabbed the microphone and said: “Can we get a hell yeah? Thank you guys for coming out. It’s going to be electric. We need your energy. Get your popcorn ready.”
An hour later, he caught a long TD to send the crowd into a state or delirium.
After Hill’s brief speech, rookie offensive lineman Blaise Andries then took the microphone, yelled for a few seconds, and smashed two energy drinks against his helmet.
Highlights from Saturday’s session:
STARS OF THE DAY
▪ Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins quarterback had his best practice of camp, delivering a glorious 65 yard strike to Tyreek Hill (including 55 air yards) for a touchdown.
He was sharp all day in 11 on 11 drills, delivering a few other passes to Hill for sizable gains, delivering a strike to River Cracraft for 20 yards and hitting several intermediate throws - including two consecutive 10-yard completions to Cedrick Wilson Jr.
He connecting on most of his 35-yard passes in 1 on 1 drills. Overall, threw no interceptions and has only one in four practices.
▪ Hill. After a quiet Friday, he resumed his role as Mr. Big Play. Besides that long TD pass, he jumped to catch a 20-yard throw from Tagovailoa. and took another 15 yard throw for an additional 15 yards.
Hill also dove to the ground to catch a 10-yarder from Teddy Bridgewater.
▪ Chase Edmonds and Braylan Sanders. Edmonds displayed good burst on several carries, and Sanders had a spectacular catch.
PLAYS OF THE DAY
▪ Undrafted Mississippi receiver Sanders, who caught a long pass on Friday, made a remarkable one-handed catch for a 35-yard touchdown on a pass from Skylar Thompson in quarterback/receiver/cornerback drills.
Jaylen Waddle and Mohamad Sanu celebrated with him. Sanders has been arguably the Dolphins’ most impressive receiver after the top three (Tyreek Hill, Jaylan Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr.)
▪ Hill beat Noah Igbinoghene down the middle of the field to catch the aforementioned pass from Tagovailoa - as gorgeous a throw as we’ve seen from Tagovailoa in a practice.
▪ Preston Williams made a great catch from Skylar Thompson in that receiver/defensive back drill.
NOTABLE
▪ Tagovailoa completed at least four well-thrown 35 yard passes in drills matching a receiver against a defensive back. He overthrew Hill and River Cracraft on two incomple passes in that drill.
▪ Jaelan Phillips had a would-be sack and has at least three in four practices.
▪ Duke Riley - who had an interception earlier in camp - had a pass breakup on a Teddy Bridgewater throw to Hunter Long. Riley, who applied pressure on Bridgewater on another play, is holding off Channing Tindall for the No. 3 linebacker job.
▪ Cameron Goode did a good job setting the edge on a Salvon Amhed run.
▪ Emmanuel Ogbah and Melvin Ingram had a sack. Andrew Van Ginkel applied pressure on another play and deflected a Tagovailoa pass on another sequence.
The battle for outside linebacker snaps between Ingram and Van Ginkel remains an interesting subplot of camp.
▪ Rookie running back ZaQuadre White was annoyed when safety Quincy Wilson pushed him out of hands. Several players came over to separate them, avoiding any possible altercation.
▪ Connor Williams, adjusting to playing center, has had a few high snaps. Though none created fumbles, they did disrupt the timing of the plays. Cole Banwar is the only healthy natural center on the roster.
▪ Rookie Erik Ezukanma caught a 10-yard pass from Bridgewater. The rookie receiver has made some good plays early in camp.
▪ Zach Sieler blew up a running play.
▪ Gerrid Doaks dropped a pass; the 2021 seventh-rounder is a long shot to make the 53 after spending last year on the practice squad.
AVAILABILITY REPORT
▪ Center Michael Deiter (foot) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (knee) remain sidelined; the Dolphins say Butler’s injury isn’t serious and they’re awaiting more information on Deiter’s status.
Cornerback Byron Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list.
▪ Terron Armstead sat out as part of a maintenance program for players who had offseason surgery. He’s expected to be fine for the start of the season.
--- BARRY JACKSON