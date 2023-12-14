TTEC Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTEC) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 23% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, TTEC Holdings fair value estimate is US$16.06

TTEC Holdings is estimated to be 29% overvalued based on current share price of US$20.78

Analyst price target for TTEC is US$23.50, which is 46% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$80.3m US$69.3m US$63.1m US$59.6m US$57.7m US$56.8m US$56.5m US$56.7m US$57.2m US$58.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -13.66% Est @ -8.89% Est @ -5.56% Est @ -3.23% Est @ -1.59% Est @ -0.45% Est @ 0.35% Est @ 0.91% Est @ 1.30% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% US$73.5 US$58.2 US$48.6 US$42.1 US$37.3 US$33.6 US$30.7 US$28.2 US$26.1 US$24.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$403m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$58m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.1%– 2.2%) = US$859m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$859m÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= US$359m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$761m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$20.8, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TTEC Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.380. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for TTEC Holdings

Strength

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For TTEC Holdings, we've put together three essential aspects you should look at:

