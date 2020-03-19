TTC employee working at bus maintenance shop tests positive for COVID-19

Toronto's transit agency says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Toronto Transit Commission says the employee worked at a maintenance shop for buses.

TTC CEO Rick Leary says the employee had returned from vacation and worked one shift on March 11 before being sent home sick.

Leary says between 130 and 170 employees are now in self-isolation as a result.

He says the workshop where the employee was stationed will undergo a thorough cleaning.

Leary says there are also increased cleaning measures in place at all TTC stations, vehicles and workplaces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020

The Canadian Press