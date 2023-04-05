TT Electronics' (LON:TTG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) will increase its dividend on the 26th of May to £0.043, which is 13% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.038. This makes the dividend yield 3.1%, which is above the industry average.

TT Electronics' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Despite not generating a profit, TT Electronics is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 47%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.088, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.063. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.3% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. TT Electronics' EPS has fallen by approximately 32% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

We're Not Big Fans Of TT Electronics' Dividend

In summary, investors will like to be receiving a higher dividend, but we have some questions about whether it can be sustained over the long term. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for TT Electronics that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is TT Electronics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

