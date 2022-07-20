TSX Win Streak Intact

Equities kept the ball rolling in Toronto, where indices again finished in the green Wednesday.

The TSX gained 82.96 points to close Wednesday at 19,020.67.

The Canadian dollar faded 0.03 cents Wednesday to 77.65 cents U.S.

Canopy Growth grew 57 cents, or 17%, to $3.92, while Tilray surged 52 cents, or 11.2%, to $5.07.

In techs, Shopify bounced back from the doldrums $5.48, or 12.4%, to $49.72, while Lightspeed hiked $2.07, or 8.3%, to $27.13.

In energy, Birchcliff Energy traveled 35 cents, or 4%, to $9.21, while Arc Resources obtained 55 cents, or 3.5%, to $16.39.



Golds dragged things down, though, as Seabridge Gold dropped 70 cents, or 4.3%, to $15.75, while Oceanagold dipped nine cents, or 3.7%, to $2.34.

In other resource stocks, First Quantum Minerals stepped back $1.43, or 6.5%, to $20.44, while Fortuna Silver Mines lost 14 cents, or 4%, to $3.36.

In utilities, Emera Corp. chucked 88 cents, or 1.5%, to $59.35, while Transalta Renewables let go of 31 cents, or 1.8%, to $16.86.

Investors have been looking for clues on the central bank's monetary policy path after it unveiled a full-percentage-point interest rate hike last week, becoming the first G7 country to opt for such an aggressive hike in this economic cycle.

Traders see a 92% chance of a 50-basis-point hike in September.

On the economic front, the consumer price index rose 8.1% on a year-over-year basis in June, up from a 7.7% gain in May. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.6% in June.

Also, Statistics Canada says its Industrial Product Price Index declined by 1.1% month-over-month in June and by 14.3% compared with June 2021.

The Raw Materials Price Index edged down 0.1% on a monthly basis in June and increased 32.4% year over year.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange edged up 0.76 points to 607.10

Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive Wednesday, with health-care 5.6% higher, information technology climbing 5%, and energy stocks up 1.4%.

The five laggards were weighed most by gold, down 3.2%, materials, worse off by 1.5%, and utilities falling 0.3%.

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks rose on Wednesday, fueled by a rally in tech stocks, as all major averages reached their highest point since early June.

The Dow Jones Industrials added 47.79 points to conclude Wednesday at 31,874.84.

The S&P 500 regained 23.21 points to 3,959.90.

The NASDAQ Composite rumbled 184.5 points, or 1.6%, to greet the closing bell at 11,897.65.

All three major averages hit their highest level since early June.

Information technology and consumer discretionary stocks led gains in the S&P 500, with each sector up more than 1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, more defensive sectors such as health care and utilities lagged the broader market index.

Semiconductor stocks outperformed after the Senate pushed forward a $50-billion bill to bolster chip manufacturing in the U.S. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices jumped 4.1%, Nvidia was up 4.8%, and Qualcomm advanced 2.9%.

Streaming stocks surged on the back of better-than-expected earnings from Netflix, which said it lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter, less than the two million it had previously projected. The streaming giant’s earnings per share also came in above analyst expectations.

Shares of Netflix jumped 7.4%. Disney advanced 3.8%, Paramount climbed nearly 3.8%, and Roku surged 6.9%.

On the economic front, a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association pointed to more pain for U.S. consumers as they deal with higher prices and interest rates. Mortgage demand declined more than 6% last week compared with the prior week, dropping to its lowest level in 22 years.

Treasury prices fell once again, lifting yields to 3.03%, from Tuesday’s 3.02%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices slumped $1.61 to $102.61 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices backslid $17.50 to $1,683.20 U.S. an ounce.

