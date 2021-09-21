TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a board resolution passed on August 27, 2021, Jade Power Trust (the "Trust") has consolidated its capital on the basis of (10) old trust units for (1) new trust unit. The name of the Trust has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 23, 2021, units of the Trust will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Trust is classified as a 'Hydro-Electric Power Generation' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
trust units with no par value of which
23,121,625
trust units are issued and outstanding
Escrow
0
trust units are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
JPWR.UN
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
469887129
(NEW)
________________________________________
NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, September 23, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:
Classification
Tier 2
________________________________________
URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.0125
Payable Date: October 15, 2021
Record Date: September 30, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2021
______________________________________
VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of the Exchange on Thursday, September 23, 2021, under the symbol "VHI".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VHI" on the TSX Venture Exchange after September 22, 2021, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
21/09/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BATTERY ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("BTRY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Information Circular, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Information Circular dated September 15, 2021, for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
_______________________________________
BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2021:
Number of Shares:
9,090,909 charity flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$1.10 per share
Number of Placees:
36 placees
Finder's Fee:
Peloton Capital Pty Ltd. will receive a finder's fee of A $381,818.18 and 909,090
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, August 18, and Sept 10, 2021:
Number of Shares:
12,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
29 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Cannon Bridge Capital Corp.
(Michael Townsend)
Y
1,000,000
CHM Financial Services Inc.
(Stephen Barley)
Y
500,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
450,000
[2 placees]
Finder's Fee:
$2,800.00 and 18,666 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 17, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FOBI AI Inc. ("FOBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:36 a.m. PST, Sept. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:41 a.m. PST, Sept. 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 4, 2019 the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
1,000,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 24, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 24, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.12
These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 2,000,000 common shares, with 1,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 4, 2019.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 20, 2021.
________________________________________
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 15, 2021, the following finders' fees should have read as follows:
Finder's Fee:
CDN$24,652.80 in cash and 5,760 finder warrants payable to Tri View Capital
All other information remains unchanged.
______________________________________
HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
1,182,455
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 21, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 21, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.60
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,131,581 flow-through units with one-half of one common share purchase warrants attached per unit. The private placement also included 616,668 non flow-through units with one common share purchase warrants attached per unit. Warrants attached to the flow-through and non flow-through units in the private placement had an original expiry term of two years; the private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 2, 2018. Effective September 20, 2020, the Exchange accepted for filing an extension and repricing of the 1,182,455 warrants to an expiry of September 21, 2021 with a new exercise price of $0.60.
________________________________________
MINERVA INTELLIGENCE INC. ("MVAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2021; August 26, 2021; September 2, 2021; September 3, 2021; and September 15, 2021:
Number of Shares:
29,966,332 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per Unit
Warrants:
29,966,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,983,166 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.25 exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
115 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider= Y /
Number of Units
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
3,165,333
[14 placees]
Finder's Fees:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $84,000 in cash and 560,000 in Finder Warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. – $33,950 in cash and 226,333 in Finder Warrants
Leede Jones Gable – $87,822 in cash and 585,480 Finder Warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
__________________________________
O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:06 p.m. PST, Sept. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
