TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Sept. 10, 2021

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the securities of Baltic I Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated February 3, 2021, a news release was issued on May 13, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

SECOVA METALS CORP. ("SEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business September 13, 2021, the common shares of Secova Metals Corp. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company obtained the director's resolution on August 6, 2021 authorizing the delist. The Company's majority of minority shareholders approved the delist pursuant to consent shareholders' resolution dated from September 2, 2021 to September 7, 2021.

________________________________________

21/09/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated Sept. 9, 2021, the following Company name should have read as follows:

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 7, 2021 between Big Smoky Holdings Corp. ("Big Smoky"), each of the shareholders and the Company whereby the Company will acquire the issued and outstanding shares of Big Smoky, which holds the rights to the Crescent Dunes Project located in Nevada. The consideration is 2,500,000 common shares issuable as follows:

Ander Nerell – 1,250,000 common shares

Stuart Lawrence – 550,000 common shares

Jana Campbell – 250,000 common shares

Needel, LLC (John Leeden) – 200,000 common shares

Andros Capital Corp. (Alexander Langer) – 200,000 common shares

Mare Vaester – 50,000 common shares

________________________________________

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated August 6, 2021:

Number of Securities: 5,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.15 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Birchpoint Holdings Inc. (Daniel Whittaker) Y 1,300,000 Brigus Capital Inc. (Wade Dawe) Y 1,000,000 John St. Capital Inc. (Jim Megann) Y 400,000 Chris Drysdale Y 250,000 Salt Box Capital (Paul Sparkes) Y 100,000





Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated September 9, 2021.

________________________________________

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,201,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 7,201,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,201,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





General Research GMBH (Georg Hochwimmer) Y 2,280,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 78,078 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.45 per Unit, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $35,136. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.59 per share for a period of 48 months following the closing of this transaction:

Number of Creditors: 26 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 8, 2021.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 10 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 78 078 unités (les « unités ») à un prix de 0,45 $ par unité, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 35 136 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (le « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,59 $ par action pour une période de 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction:

Nombre de créanciers: 26 créanciers



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 8 septembre 2021.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated August 17, 2021 between Dave Nickerson (the "Vendor") and Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (the "Company") whereby the Vendor wishes to sell and the Company wishes to purchase a 100% legal and beneficial interest in and to the Mining Lease 3249 pertaining to the May Mineral Claim, located in the Northwest Territories. There is a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") payable to the Vendor. The Company has the right to purchase 1% of the NSR for a payment of $1,000,000. Consideration payable to the Vendor is an aggregate of $10,000 cash and 100,000 common shares of the Company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 25, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated August 18, 2021 between Mike Vaydik (the "Vendor") and Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (the "Company") whereby the Vendor wishes to sell and the Company wishes to purchase a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the Mining Lease 3340 property in the AP3 Mineral Claim, located in the Northwest Territories. There is a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") payable to the Vendor. The Company has the right to purchase 1% of the NSR for a payment of $1,000,000. Consideration payable to the Vendor is an aggregate of $10,000 cash and 100,000 common shares of the Company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2021.

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 2, 2021, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 8,955,853 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period starting on September 14, 2021 to September 13, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Scotia Capital Inc. on behalf of the Company.

___________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 20, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $10,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $1.25 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: 24 months after the closing date



Interest rate: 8.5%



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Finder's Fee: an arrangement fee of 1.25% will be paid to Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. on

closing, and 600,000 common shares and 450,000 common share purchase

warrants, each exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $1.25

for a period of 3 years, will be paid to Medalist Capital Ltd. on closing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,646,073 shares to settle outstanding debt for $255,225.11.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares George Ragogna Y $48,333.28 $0.07 690,475 Larry Gilmour Y $5,000.00 $0.07 71,428

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:34 a.m. PST, Sept.10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole

common share purchase warrant, a 'Warrant").



Purchase Price: $ 0.45 per Unit



Warrants: 1,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.60 per whole Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Forced Exercised Provision: The Warrants will expire 30 days after the date on which the Issuer gives notice

to the holders of the Warrants, after the Common Shares have traded at a

closing price of greater than $1.35 per Common Share for 20 consecutive

trading days on the Exchange.



Number of Placees: 19 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider = Y

ProGroup = P # of Units Colmac Holdings Limited



(Robert S. McLeese) Y 333,333

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on August 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PURE EXTRACTION CORP. ("PURX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.25 per share



Warrants: 2,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $240,000 cash and 192,000 finder's

warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share

at an exercise price of $1.25 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 7, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 756,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the second quarter, pursuant to an agreement dated February 19, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:39 a.m. PST, Sept. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 700,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.46 over a two (2) year period, in connection with a consulting services agreement with an arm-length consultant.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated August 12, 2021 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

VENERABLE VENTURES LTD. ("VLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Aug. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated August 13, 2021 ( "the Agreement"), between Xplore Resources Corp. (the "Company"), and arms-length parties - Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Perrigo Lake Property ("the Property"), a property located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario, Canada.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of CDN$96,000 in cash and issuance of 240,000 common shares over a three (3) year period. Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 1.75% net smelter royalty of which 0.5% NSR can be bought back by the Company for CDN$600,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 20, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 639,999 shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share to settle outstanding debt for $192,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Dr. Claudio Rigatto









Medical Corp







(Claudio Rigatto) Y $64,000.00 $0.30 213,333

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ORACLE ENERGY CORP. ("OEC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 46 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Teletouch Services Inc. Y 360,000 (Mark Forrester)









James Ewanchook Y 110,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,210,000 [7 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commission of $57,960 and 579,600 finders' warrants payable

to Leede Jones Gable Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Capital

Corporation, Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. and Patrick Bertrand. Each finder's

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.15 for a one-year

period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

