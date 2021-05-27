TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")
[formerly POCML 5 Inc. ("PCML.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Private Placement-
Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Qualifying Transaction - Completed
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated May 12, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Friday, May 28, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.
The QT consists of the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding securities of Collective Mining Inc., ("Collective"), by way of share exchange, in consideration of the issuance of 22,117,465 common shares at a deemed issue price of $1.00 per share.
A total of 18,531,166 common shares, 700,000 resulting issuer options and 187,500 common share purchase warrants are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement, and a total of 2,252,500 common shares and 450,000 resulting issuer options are subject Seed Share Resale Restrictions ("SSRR") and are subject to SSRR hold periods.
The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 212220).
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated May 12, 2021, available on SEDAR.
Resume Trading
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated November 30, 2020, trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Effective at the opening on Friday, May 28, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "PCML.P" to "CNL".
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement. This Private Placement consisted of the issuance of subscription receipts, which were exchanged into common shares upon closing of the Qualifying Transaction, as follows:
Number of Shares:
15,000,000 common shares post-consolidation
Purchase Price:
$1.00 per common share post-consolidation
Warrants:
7,500,000 warrants to purchase 7,500,000 common shares post-consolidation
Warrant Exercise Price:
$2.00 per common share post-consolidation for 36 months post-closing, including acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
70
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P
Number of
2180447 Ontario Inc. (David D'Onofrio)
Y
200,000
1999609 Ontario Inc. (Adam Parsons)
Y
20,000
Ari Sussman
Y
100,000
Paul Begin
Y
50,000
Kenneth Thomas
Y
30,000
2599584 Ontario Inc. (Pasquale DiCapo)
Y
2,000,000
Pasquale DiCapo
Y
950,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement
(2 Placees)
P
175,000
Finder's Fee:
Finders collectively received 534,500 common shares and 267,250 warrants to purchase 267,250 common shares exercisable at a price of $2.00 per common share post-consolidation for a period of 36 months post-closing, including acceleration clause
The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press releases dated February 26, 2021 and May 20, 2021.
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution by the shareholders dated April 9, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "POCML 5 Inc." to "Collective Mining Ltd.".
Effective at the opening of business on Friday, May 28, 2021, the common shares of "Collective Mining Ltd." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "POCML 5 Inc." will be delisted.
Post-Consolidation and
Capitalization:
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 40,436,965 common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis.
Escrow:
20,531,166 common shares, 187,500 common share purchase warrants and 700,000 resulting issuer options, of which 2,053,117 shares, 18,750 common share purchase warrants and 70,000 resulting issuer options are released at the date of this bulletin on a post-consolidation basis.
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company (Toronto)
Trading Symbol:
CNL
(NEW)
CUSIP Number:
19425C100
(NEW)
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.
Company Contact:
Paul Begin, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Company Address:
82 Richmond St. E, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1
Company Phone Number:
(416) 451-2727
Company Fax Number:
N/A
E-mail Address:
info@collectivemining.com
Web site:
SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated May 25, 2021, the CUSIP number has been corrected as shown below. All other information is unchanged:
Commence Date:
At the opening Thursday, May 27, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Thursday, May 27, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
4,400,000
common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering
Escrowed Shares:
2,400,000
common shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
SSS.P
CUSIP Number:
79607E 10 0
Agent:
Research Capital Corporation
Agent's Warrants:
200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.
SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SHG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on February 22, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Friday, May 28, 2021, the common shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an "All Other Out-Patient Care Centres" company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
38,109,758
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
2,694,460
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Capital Transfer Agency
Trading Symbol:
SHG
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
83086L205
(NEW)
21/05/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
NEX Company
Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the sale by Alset Capital Inc. (the "Company") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company's subsidiaries, Rosterbot Inc. ("Rosterbot"), ProSmart Sports Development Inc. ("ProSmart"), and DL Hockey Consulting Limited (collectively, the "Subsidiaries") pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated September 17, 2020, as amended, between the Company and 1255589 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchaser").
As consideration for the disposition, pursuant to the terms of a debt assumption and settlement agreement dated May 17, 2021 (the "Debt Settlement Agreement") that included the Company, the Purchaser, the Subsidiaries, the Purchaser has, through Rosterbot and ProSmart, assumed $640,000 debt of the Company.
For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 29, 2020, February 3, 2021 and May 21, 2021.
Shares for Debt:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 323,232 shares at $0.165 per share to settle outstanding debt for $53,333.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 26, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,719,723 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.65 per common share
Warrants:
3,859,862 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,859,862 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.90 for a twenty-four (24) month period.
Number of Placees:
33 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Jon Gill
Y
100,000
Martin Mazza
Y
50,000
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of 770,000 advisory options payable to Eight Capital. Each advisory option entitles the holder to acquire one unit at a price of $0.65 per unit for a period of eighteen (18) months. The units issuable to the Finder have the same composition as the units issued pursuant to the offering.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated May 4, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.
ECC VENTURES 2 CORP. ("ETWO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 14, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2021 and April 26, 2021:
Number of Shares:
$0.35 per share
Purchase Price:
$0.35 per share
Warrants:
1,257,234 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,257,234 shares.
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause that if, on any 10 consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day have elapsed following the closing date of the offering, the closing price of the common shares on the Exchange is greater than $0.48 per common share, the company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the warrants will be accelerated to the 30th day after the date on which the company issues such press release.
Number of Placees:
11 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Loran Swanberg
Y
500,000
Thomas Smeenk
Y
50,000
Finder's Fee:
$8,750.00 and 25,000 Units payable to PI Financial Corp.;
$7,515.76 and 21,474 Units payable to Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC; and
$9,816.80 and 28,048 Units payable to Stryker 11 Inc.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.40 for 12 months from closing date.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Shares:
16,666,667 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.90 per share
Warrants:
8,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,333 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$1.05 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd.
Y
11,111,111
(Eric Sprott)
New Found Gold Corp.
Y
5,555,556
(Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. – Collin Kettell)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC ("LPS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:25 p.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC ("LPS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, May 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2021, which relies upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, September 16, 2020 and December 15, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.03 per share
Warrants
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price
$0.08 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
7 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
George Kovalyov
Y
670,000
Patrick Butler
Y
500,000
Neil Foram
Y
500,000
James Wiesenberg
Y
700,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,000,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.125 per Unit
Warrants:
3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
17 Placees
Insider Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Number of Units
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[2 Placees]
P
320,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.50 per share and 100,000 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.60 for a two (2) year period, to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Warrants:
100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 100,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.60 for a two (2) year period
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 22, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
