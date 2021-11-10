TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CITIZEN STASH CANNABIS CORP. ("CSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated August 30, 2021 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between the Company and Valens, a TSX listed issuer (TSX:VLNS) pursuant to which Valens will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company in exchange for common shares of 0.1620 of a share of Valens. The transaction will be completed by way of statutory plan of arrangement under the CBCA (the "Transaction").

The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved by more than 66 2/3% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company at the shareholder meeting held on November 1, 2021. The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement on November 4, 2021.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular in respect of the shareholder meeting held on November 1, 2021, and its news releases dated November 2, 2021 and November 8, 2021.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on November 10, 2021, the Common Shares under the symbol CSC of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange.

_______________________________________

DAJIN LITHIUM CORP. ("DJI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open Thursday, November 11, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

IOCASTE VENTURES INC. ("ICY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated October 14, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective October 18, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on November 10, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 11,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 8,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ICY.P CUSIP Number: 46188C 10 0 Sponsoring Member: Richardson Wealth Limited Agent's Options: 300,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 60 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 14, 2021.

Company Contact: Michael J. Perkins, Director Company Address: 200, 305 10 Avenue SE Calgary, AB T2G 0W2 Company Phone Number: (403) 860-0675 Company Email Address: michaelperkinsmj@gmail.com

_____________________________

CLEANTEK INDUSTRIES INC. ("CTEK")

[formerly RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION – Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Shares for Services, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 8, 2021, there was no change to the tier classification and the Company will remain as a Tier 1 company.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated October 29, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission on October 29, 2021 and has been filed under the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $9,000,000 (22,500,000 subordinate voting shares at $0.40 per share). The Company is classified as a 'Consumer Products and Services' company.

The Company has two classes of issued and outstanding shares: subordinate voting shares ("SVS") and multiple voting shares ("MVS"; and together with the SVS, the "Shares"). The SVS and the MVS are substantially similar with the exception of the multiple voting, ownership constraints and conversion provisions attached to the MVS. Each SVS is entitled to one vote and each MVS is entitled to 100 votes on all matters upon which each such class of Shares are entitled to vote. SVS and MVS are subject to conversion provisions and constraints on share ownership. Multiple Voting Shares may at any time, subject to the Foreign Private Issuer Protection Limitation set out in the articles of the Company, be converted into SVS at the ratio of 100 SVS per MVS.

Upon completion of the IPO, the Company will list 32,326,523 SVS. In addition, there will be 450,659 MVS held by existing shareholders.

The following securities of the Company will convert into SVS or MVS as follows:

Convertible Notes in the aggregate principal amount of $5,000,000 which will automatically convert into up to 17,857,142 SVS on July 1, 2022

180,000 Performance Warrants which, upon the satisfaction of the vesting conditions, can be exercised to purchase up to 180,000 MVS at an exercise price of $1.00 per MVS

9.000.000 Performance Warrants, which upon the satisfaction of the vesting conditions, can be exercised into 9,000,000 warrants to purchase SVS at an exercise price of $0.25 per SVS

930,825 Employee Warrants which can be exercised to purchase up to 930,825 SVS at a price of $0.40 per SVS for up to 5 years from the date of issuance

737,750 Finder's Warrants which can be exercised to purchase up to 737,750 SVS at a price of $0.40 per SVS for up to 2 years from the date of issuance

As a result, the following escrow and restrictions will apply to the securities of the Company:





68,287 MVS, 171 SVS, 108,000 Performance Warrants that convert into MVS at a price of $1.00/MVS, 330,000 Performance Warrants that convert into SVS at a price of $0.25/SVS and 487,753 Employee Warrants that convert into SVS at a price of $0.40/SVS are subject to NP 46-201 Escrow

382,372 MVS, and 8,303,102 SVS are subject to the Company's Pooling Agreement

72,000 Performance Warrants that convert to MVS at a price of $1.00/MVS and 240,000 Performance Warrants that convert into SVS at a price of $0.25/SVS are subject to a Tier 2 Value Escrow (Held by Principals)

8,430,000 Performance Warrants that convert to SVS at a price of $0.25/SVS are subject to a 4 month hold under the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Matrix; and

The Exchange also notes that if the IPO is not completed until after March 31, 2021, then the September 29, 2021 Convertible Notes will be subject to the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Matrix and subject to a 4 month hold;

Please see the Company's Prospectus dated October 29, 2021 for further information regarding the SVS, MVS, Escrow and Pooling Agreement

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday November 11, 2021 the Subordinate Voting Shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited number of SVS and MVS with no par value of which 32,326,523 SVS (listed) and 450,659 MVS (unlisted) shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 171 SVS (NP 46-201 escrow)

68,287 MVS (NP-46-201 escrow)

312,000 Performance Warrants (Value Escrow)

8,430,000 Performance Warrants (4 month hold)

8,303,102 SVS and 382,372 MVS Company Pooling Agreement Transfer Agent: Endeavour Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: MYLK CUSIP Number: 72749F200



Agent(s)/Underwriter(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp



Greenshoe Option: The Company has granted a Greenshoe Option entitling the Agent/Underwriter to purchase up to a total of 3,375,000 SVS at a price of $0.40 up to the close of business on December 9, 2021



Agent's/Underwriters Shares 787,500 SVS



Agent's/Underwriter's Warrants: 1,575,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants which can be exercised to purchase up to 1,572,000 SVS at a price of $0.40 per SVS are up to 2 years from closing of the Offering.

The closing of the IPO is scheduled to occur on November 12, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 29, 2021.

Company Contact: Kendra Low Company Address: 4710 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, Illinois, 60640, USA Company Phone Number: (604)-889-4790 Company Email Address: kendra@vancouvercorporate.ca

________________________________________

TOTAL HELIUM LTD. ("TOH") ("TOH.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, November 11, 2021, the common shares and warrants of Total Helium Ltd. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas' company.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Form 2B Listing Application dated November 8, 2021 (the "Listing Application"), has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange.

Under the Listing Application, there will be 65,583,806 common shares issued and outstanding, which includes the automatic conversion of 12,500,000 subscription receipts of the Company (each, a "Subscription Receipt"). The Subscription Receipts were issued on October 20, 2021, at a price of $1.00 per Subscription Receipt.

Each Subscription Receipt consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). The Warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $2.00 per common share until November 8, 2026, subject to accelerated expiry if the common shares of the Company trade on the exchange at a price of $3.00 or more for twenty consecutive trading days and subject to TSXV issuing a bulletin regarding the accelerated expiry date and special trading rules.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 65,583,806 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Securities: 22,271,250 common shares and 221,250 common share purchase warrants are subject to escrow.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: TOH CUSIP Number: 89157L107 Sponsoring Member: None



Agent's Warrants: None



Capitalization on Warrants: 12,500,000 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated November 8, 2021, of which 12,500,0000 Warrants are issued and outstanding. Warrant Trading Symbol: TOH.WT Warrant CUSIP Number: 89157L115

For further information, please refer to the Company's Form 2B dated November 8, 2021 and news release dated November 9, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Gordon Keep Company Address: 3123 - 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver British Columbia, V7X 1J1 Company Phone Number: 604 609-6110 Company Fax Number: 604 609-6145 Company Email Address: GKeep@fiorecorporation.com

________________________________________

21/11/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Asset Purchase Agreement between the Company and Sabre Gold Mines Corp. whereby the Company will acquire the Marg Mineral Property located in Central Yukon. Consideration is $600,000 payable over a three year period and 5,219,985 common shares with a deemed price of $0.1341 per share. An additional $300,000 will be payable in either cash or shares upon the Company's decision to mine ("milestone"). The Vendor retains a 1% NSR with option to buy-back 100% of the NSR for $1,500,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

Empire Capital Partners Pty Ltd. (Qing-Xu and Ashley Paul D'Sylva) will receive a finder's fee totaling $110,000 of which $95,000 is payable in tranches over three-year period and $15,000 upon completion of the milestone. The shares are subject to a floor price that is not less than $0.13, the market price as of the date of the news release. The first finder's fee payable is 447,761 shares at a deemed price of $0.134 per share.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 20, 2021 and October 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 4,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,375,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Kaip Y 62,500 David Laing Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 placees] P 1,387,500

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $60,600 cash and 37,875 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $20,748 cash and 12,968 finder's warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $180,000 cash and 112,500 finder's warrants

Research Capital Corporation – $6,000 cash and 3,750 finder's warrants





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at a

price of $1.20 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 3, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Property Option Agreement dated August 15, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (the "Company") and James Tinney, Louis Despres and Eric Marion (collectively, the "Optionors") whereby the Company will acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to those certain 63 Mineral Claims located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario known as the Tinney Property (the "Property").

As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will pay the Optionors over a period of five years an aggregate of $182,000 in cash, issue an aggregate of 400,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.33 per share and make $1,200,000 in exploration expenditure.

Upon the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the Property, the Optionors will retain 3% Net Smelter Returns Royalty (the "NSR") on the Property. The Company will have the pre-emptive to purchase one third of the NSR at any time on or before 5 years after the Agreement Date for a payment of $1 million to the Optionors or, for a payment of $1.5 million if exercised at any time thereafter.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated August 30, 2021.

________________________________________

CANDELARIA MINING CORP. ("CAND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,759,491 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 9,379,743 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,379,743 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Y 13,333,333 Ramon Perez Y 888,888 Neil O'Brien Y 50,000 Armando Alexandri Y 622,222 Mike Struthers Y 91,111 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 50,000

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,404 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on September 22, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement, and October 29, 2021, announcing the closing of the final tranche of the private placement, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 866,666 bonus warrant to the following insiders in consideration of (i) an Extension Loan Agreement dated June 1, 2021 between the Company and Deepak Malhotra, whereby a $25,000 loan may be repaid on or before May 24, 2023 and (ii) an Extension Loan Agreement dated June 1, 2021 between the Company and Robert van Doorn, whereby a $40,000 loan may be repaid on or before May 24, 2023 (collectively, the "Loans"). The Loans bear interest at 12% per annum.



Warrants



Deepak Malhotra 333,333 Robert van Doorn 533,333

Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share for a 12-month period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 1, 2021.

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,434,784 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Warrants: 30,434,784 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,434,784 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.255 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Finder's Fee: $560,000, plus 2,434,783 finders warrants, each exercisable into one common

share for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.23 payable to H.C. Wainwright &

Co., LLC

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated October 15, 2021:

Number of Securities: 11,136,451 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 5,568,226 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,568,226 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.065 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private

Placement



Number of Placees: 46 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:









Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Serge Roy Y 181,818 Ghislain Morin Y 181,818 Yves Dufour Y 363,636

Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $13,800.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 5, 2021.

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 décembre 2021:

Nombre d'actions : 11 136 451 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,055 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 5 568 226 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 568 226 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,065 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 46 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:









Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Serge Roy Y 181 818 Ghislain Morin Y 181 818 Yves Dufour Y 363 636

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 13 800 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 novembre 2021.

________________________________________

Greenbriar Capital Corp. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 300,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.65 per share



Warrants: 300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 1,089,007 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:









Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares André Gaumond Y 45,000 Aggregate ProGroup (5 placees) P 165,522

Finder's Fee: Five finders received a cash commission totaling $16,702.5

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 3, 2021.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions : 1 089 007 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,45 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 25 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:









Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions André Gaumond Y 45 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (5 souscripteurs) P 165 522

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 16 702,5 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 3 novembre 2021.

________________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 3, 2021.

Number of Shares: 5,211,945 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. Y 5,211,945

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 3, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KUTCHO COPPER CORP. ("KC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MINSUD RESOURCES CORP. ("MSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:28 a.m. PST, Nov.9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_____________________________

OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION ("OOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated November 8, 2021 with respect to the Company's private placement, the press releases confirming closing should have indicated August 4, 2020 and August 11, 2020. The other information in our bulletin dated November 8, 2021 remains unchanged.

CORPORATION AURIFÈRE OPUS ONE (« OOR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Correction

DATE DU BULLETIN: 9 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de Croissance TSX daté du 8 novembre 2021 concernant le placement privé de la société, les communiqués de presse confirmant la clôture auraient dû indiquer 4 août 2020 et 11 août 2020. L'information restante de notre bulletin daté du 8 novembre 2021 demeure inchangée.

________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 75,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.44 per share in consideration to settle $33,000 for certain advisory services provided to the company in accordance with an agreement dated April 17, 2018:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor Insider / Pro Group Participation: none

The Company has issued a news release on October 27, 2021 announcing the amount of shares issued and the extinguishing of the debt.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 113,242 shares at a deemed price of $0.066 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period July 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021 pursuant to an Addendum to an Advisory Agreement dated April 9, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Abingdon Capital (Robert Abingdon).

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Abingdon Capital Y $7,500 $0.066 113,242

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 113,242 shares at a deemed price of $0.066 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period July 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021 pursuant to a First Amendment to an Services Agreement dated September 16, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Robert Schafer.

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Robert Schafer Y $7,500 $0.066 113,242

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 30, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on April 6, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: Principal amount remains at US$800,000, convertible into a maximum of

1,456,811 shares



Conversion Price: Reduced from $0.70 to $0.69



Maturity Date: Extended from April 2, 2021 to July 31, 2023



Interest Rate: Remains 8% per annum



Warrants: Grant of 1,456,811 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,456,811

common shares



Warrant exercise price: $0.69 per common share until July 31, 2023

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 30, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 6, 2021.

________________________________________

SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debenture: US$800,000



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into 1,456,812 common shares at a conversion price of

CA$0.69 per share.



Maturity date: July 31, 2023



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Warrants: 1,456,812 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,456,812 common

shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.69 per common share until July 31, 2023



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider/ ProGroup participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated April 6, 2021.

________________________________________

TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 25, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party - NAI Commercial Okanagan Ltd (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire certain rental and commercial property management assets of the Vendor.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendor CDN$200,000 in cash over a 90-day period and issue 12,977 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 27, 2021 and November 8, 2021.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2021, October 12, 2021 and October 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,250,600 common shares Purchase Price: $2.10 per share



Number of Shares: 4,109,496 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $2.50 per share



Number of Placees: 53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric S. Sprott) Y 952,200 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[ 5 placee(s)] P 157,000 flow-through common shares

Agent's Fee:

Research Capital Corp. - $ 632,700.00 Cash and 266,404 Compensation Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $168,720.00 Cash and 71,041 Compensation Warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $42,180.00 Cash and 17,760 Compensation Warrants

Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $2.50 per common share for a two-year period from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

