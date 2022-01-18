TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB")

[formerly Aumento Capital IX Corp. ("AUIX.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Company Tier Reclassification, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Pluribus Technologies Corp.'s (formerly Aumento Capital IX Corp.) (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated January 7, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction includes the Company's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding securities of Pluribus Technologies Inc. ("Pluribus") pursuant to the terms of a business combination agreement dated December 1, 2021 by way of a "three-cornered amalgamation" under the federal laws of Canada (the "Transaction") in consideration for 11,590,707 shares at a deemed value of $6.75 per share.

As a result of the Transaction, a total of 3,524,654 resulting issuer common shares, 30,155 share purchase warrants and 32,677 resulting issuer options have been escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Value escrow.

The resulting issuer is classified as a "Software publishers" issuer (NAICS Number: 51121).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated January 7, 2022 available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 20, 2021, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "AUIX.P" to "PLRB".

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Private Placement –Brokered



The Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement. This offering consisted of the issuance of subscription receipts, which were exchanged into common shares upon closing of the Qualifying Transaction, as follows:

Number of Shares: 3,475,291 common shares post-consolidation



Purchase Price: $6.75 per common share post-consolidation



Number of Placees: Insider / Pro Group Participation: 210

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares on a post-consolidation basis Jacqueline Yuen Y 7,407 Warner Sulz Y 7,407 Alfred Apps Y 1,481

Agent Fee: The agents collectively received $264,668 in cash, 146,036 common shares post-consolidation and 185,246 non-transferable compensation warrants of the resulting issuer. Each compensation option is exercisable for one resulting issuer common share at a price of $6.75 per share for a period of 24 months, on a post-consolidation basis.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated December 2, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution by the board of directors dated November 17, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 7.94118 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "Aumento Capital IX Corp." to "Pluribus Technologies Corp.".

Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the common shares of "Pluribus Technologies Corp." will commence trading on the Exchange, and the common shares of "Aumento Capital IX Corp." will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 15,463,886 common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis.



Escrow: 3,650,580 common shares, of which 912,645 shares are released at the date of this bulletin on a post-consolidation basis.



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Toronto



Trading Symbol: PLRB (NEW) CUSIP Number: 72942X107 (NEW)



Issuer Contact: Richard Adair – CEO/Director Issuer Address: 111 Peter Street, Suite 503, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5V 2H1 Issuer Phone Number: (1-800) 851 - 9383 Issuer Fax Number: N/A Issuer email: info@pluribustechnologies.com Issuer website: https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/

______________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: February 15, 2022

Record Date: January 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: January 28, 2022

____________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: February 15, 2022

Record Date: January 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: January 28, 2022

________________________________________

METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")

[formerly RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RIDR.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 25, 2021, the Finder's Fee and Capitalization should have read as follows:

Finder's Fee: $54,599.99 and 240,916 warrants issuable to EDE Asset Management Inc., 1,140,002 warrants issuable to Mackie Research Capital Corp., $18,944.80 and 83,895 warrants issuable to EMD Financial Inc., and $29,517.36 and 72,989 warrants issuable to Accilent Capital Management Inc. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 common share at $0.20 until November 19, 2023.





In lieu of $228,000.48 in cash fees to Mackie Research Capital Corp., units were issued at $0.20 per unit for a total of 1,140,000 common shares and 570,001 warrants. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for 24 months from closing‎.



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

80,173,834 common shares are issued and outstanding

All other information remains unchanged.

____________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Distributions:

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333

Payable Date: February 15, 2022

Record Date: January 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: January 28, 2022

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.04943

Distribution per US Unit: US $ $0.04943

Payable Date: February 15, 2022

Record Date: January 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: January 28, 2022

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.09

Payable Date: February 15, 2022

Record Date: February 01, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: January 31, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: February 28, 2022

Record Date: January 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: January 28, 2022

________________________________________

WESTERN EXPLORATION INC. ("WEX")

[Formerly CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ("CPM.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover Completed/Symbol Change, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Private Placement – Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

NEX Company

Reverse Takeover

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Reverse Takeover ("RTO") of Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (the "Company") described in the management information circular of the Company dated November 12, 2021. The RTO was implemented by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), which resulted in the Company indirectly acquiring all of the outstanding equity of Western Exploration LLC. The Arrangement was approved by the shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 15, 2022 and closed on December 22, 2021. References to the "Resulting Issuer" are to the Company after the closing of the RTO.

The Company issued an aggregate of 27,695,624 post-consolidation common shares to the former members of Western Exploration LLC, excluding the common shares issued under the Private Placement (as defined below).

As a result of the RTO, an aggregate of 20,812,796 common shares of the Resulting Issuer held by certain Principals (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) are subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

For further information, please refer to the management information circular of the Company dated November 12, 2021 and to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2021, copies of which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montréal.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "CPM.H" to "WEX".

Private Placement – Brokered

In conjunction with the RTO, the Company completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts of the Company (the "Private Placement"), which have been converted into the following securities of the Resulting Issuer (on a post-consolidation basis):

Post-Consolidation

Number of Shares: 2,248,936 common shares Number of Warrants: 2,248,936 common share purchase warrants exercisable at $3.975 for 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement Purchase Price: $2.65 per common share Number of placees: 32 placees Insider /

Pro group participation: NIL Agents' fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $265,145.54 cash commission and 89,957 compensation warrants at $3.05 for 12 months following the closing of the RTO

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement by news release dated October 13, 2021. The Company confirmed the conversion of the subscription receipts by news release dated December 22, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company (i) consolidated its capital on a 363.3 old for 1 new basis, and (ii) changed name from "Crystal Peak Minerals Inc." to "Western Exploration Inc.". Prior to the implementation of the Arrangement, the Company was continued from the Territory of Yukon to the Province of British Columbia. The Company confirmed the name change, the consolidation and the continuance by news release dated December 22, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

30,434,587 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrow: 20,812,796 common shares

of which 1,040,638 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: WEX (new) CUSIP Number: 95816A101 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Mining" company (NAICS: 212220).

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Resume Trading

Following the Exchange's bulletin dated February 16, 2021, trading in the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Company Contact: Darcy Marud, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company Address: Suite 140 - 121 Woodland Avenue, Reno, Nevada 89523 United States Company Phone Number: 775-329-8119 Company Email Address: info@westernexploration.com Company Website: www.westernexploration.com

_____________________________________________________

22/01/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 100,000 common shares ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.33 per Share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on January 17, 2022.

__________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2021 and December 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,180,000 flow through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per flow through common share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 placee] P 36,400

Finder's Fee: $3,237.50 payable to Gravitas Securities Inc. and Acumen Capital Partners

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on December 31, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 16, 2021, between Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company") and Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble"), whereby the Company will acquire certain claims and patents in Crawford, Lucas, Nesbitt, Aubin, Mahaffy, Kingsmill, Mabee, MacDiarmid, Dargavel and Bradburn Townships (collectively, the "Properties"). The Properties are all within Noble's Project 81. As consideration for the Properties, the Company will issue 3,500,000 common shares to Noble. In addition, Noble will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the claims in Bradburn, Mahaffy and MacDiarmid townships, subject to the right of the Company to re-purchase 1% for a re-purchase price of $1.5 million per property within one-year period after closing, increasing to $2.5 million per property during the second year after closing, and increasing to $5 million per property if re-purchased more than 2 years after closing.

For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated April 22, 2021 and November 16, 2021.

________________________________________

GENERAL ASSEMBLY HOLDINGS LIMITED ("GA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,851,849 warrants in consideration of loans in the aggregate of $2,000,000 which were entered into on November 5, 2021. The loans have an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of 42 months. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.35 per share for 42 months from the date of issuance. The Company will also pay a monitoring fee equal to 1.2% of the principal advanced per annum on the loans issued by non-insiders.

The following insiders each loaned $250,000 to the Company on the terms above and received the following warrants in respect thereof:



Warrants Ted Hastings 231,481 Jeff Collins 231,481

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,652,228 warrants to an arm's length third party in consideration of a $1,000,000 loan which was entered into on December 30, 2021. The loan has an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of 42 months. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.76 per share for 42 months from the date of issuance. The Company will also pay a monitoring fee equal to 1.2% of the principal advanced per annum on this loan.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated November 5, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

________________________________________

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,486,148 shares



Purchase Price: $0.145 per share



Warrants: 11,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.1501 for a six month period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares MedMira Holding AG Y 11,486,148

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement dated January 7, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire an existing 0.135% net smelter return royalty interest (the "NSR Royalty") on the Rosemont and Copper World projects (the "Projects") located in Pima County, Arizona, USA and owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc.

In consideration of the NSR Royalty, a cash payment of US$1,000,000 and the issuance of 214,610 common shares of the Company will be made to the Vendors on closing.

Additional future cash payments of: US$1,000,000 is due one year after closing and US$3,000,000 is contingent upon certain production milestones having been achieved.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 10, 2022.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2021 and December 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,458,616 premium (charitable) flow-through shares

3,959,933 flow-through shares

2,421,188 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.84 per premium (charitable) flow-through share

$0.77 per flow-through share

$0.58 per common share



Warrants: 7,839,737 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,839,737 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 51 placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $309,761 and 423,059 finders' warrants payable to Quest Investment Fund Management Ltd., Fieldhouse Capital Management Inc., Clarus Securities Inc., Odlum Brown Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Stephenavenue Securities Inc., Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, Belcher Wealth Management Inc. and Gerhard Merkel. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.90 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Jan.17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPORTSCENE GROUP INC. ("SPS.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:20 a.m. PST, Jan.17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Jan.17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

X-TERRA RESOURCES INC. ("XTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 6,181,782 Québec flow-through common shares

1,000,000 Federal flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per Québec flow-through common share

$0.05 per Federal flow-through common share



Warrants: 3,590,891 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,590,891 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission totaling $27,300, 311,819 common share purchase warrants to purchase 311,819 common shares at a price of $0.055 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement and 35,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 35,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 29, 2021.

RESSOURCES X-TERRA INC. (« XTT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 17 janvier 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 6 181 782 actions accréditives ordinaires du Québec

1 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires fédérales



Prix : 0,055 $ par action accréditive ordinaire du Québec

0,05 $ par actions accréditive ordinaire fédérale



Bons de souscription : 3 590 891 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 590 891 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 4 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 27 300 $, 311 819 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 311 819 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,055 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé et 35 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 35 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 décembre 2021.

________________________________________

ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 24, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated December 23, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 3,847,000 common shares of the Company, excluding underwriters' over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on January 04, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$23,005,060 (including the underwriters' over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 4,424,050 common shares ((includes 577,050 shares of underwriter's over-allotment option).



Offering Price: CDN$5.20 per common share



Agents: Eight Capital, Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Research Capital Corporation



Agent(s) Commission: CDN$1,380,303.60 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus supplement dated December 23, 2021 and news releases dated November 16, 2021, November 16, 2021, December 23, 2021 and January 04, 2022.

________________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,050,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $210,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Priceper Share # of Shares









John MacPhail Y $52,500 $0.20 262,500 Brock Daem Y $52,500 $0.20 262,500 Raphael Danon Y $52,500 $0.20 262,500 Mark Klein Y $52,500 $0.20 262,500

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

