TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EDGE TOTAL INTELLIGENCE INC. ("CTRL.P")

[formerly Aphelion Capital Corp. ("APHE.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Substitutional Listing, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 14, 2021 (the "December Meeting"), the Company has changed its name as follows from Aphelion Capital Corp. to Edge Total Intelligence Inc. There is no consolidation of capital. Shareholders also approved a special resolution to alter the special rights and restrictions attached to the subordinate voting shares without par value of the Company ("SVS"), the creation of which was approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on June 4, 2021.

Effective at the opening Friday, December 24, 2021, the common shares of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. will be listed for trading on TSX Venture Exchange, but will remain halted, and the common shares of Aphelion Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company.'

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the SVS will be listed for trading effective at the opening on Friday, December 24, 2021 in substitution for the common shares currently listed. The shares of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. will remain halted pending the completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

Capitalization: Unlimited SVS with no par value of which

8,004,000 SVS are issued and outstanding Escrow: 4,000,000 SVS are subject to a 36 month staged escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CTRL.P (new) CUSIP Number: 279874101 (new)

For further information and a full description of the rights and restrictions of the Company's SVS see the Filing Statement dated November 12, 2021 and the Management Information Circular of the Company dated November 5, 2021 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 6 CORP. ("ECCS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 15, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 24, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Friday December 24, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

HARMONY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MONY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated November 12, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Acts and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and British Columbia. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $200,130 (2,001,300 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Friday, December 24, 2021, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,201,301 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 4,200,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MONY.P CUSIP Number: 413181108 Agent: Gravitas Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 200,130 non-transferable warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 12, 2021.

Company Contact: Jeffrey Klam

Company Address: Suite 2300, Bentall 5, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2B5

Company Phone Number: 416 317 7553

Company Email Address: jklam@caravellaw.com

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.00125

Payable Date: January 17, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2021

________________________________________

TENAZ ENERGY CORP. ("TNZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders at the special shareholders' meeting held on October 7, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, December 23, 2021, the common shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

28,398,074 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: TNZ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 88034V 30 4 (new)

________________________________________

NEX Company:

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

NEX Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an arrangement agreement ("Agreement") dated November 1, 2021, between the Company, My Health Logic Inc. and Marizyme, Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell all of its issued and outstanding shares of My Health Logic Inc. in return for 4,370,000 common shares ("Initial Share Consideration") of the Vendor with an additional 230,000 common shares of the Vendor which will be subject to certain holdback provisions to be administered and released in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and a special resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on December 13, 2021, the Company will complete a plan of arrangement ("Arrangement") under section 291 of the Business Corporation Act (British Columbia) concurrently with the sale as mentioned above. As a result of the Arrangement, My Health Logic Inc. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Vendor with the Initial Share Consideration distributed to the shareholders of the Company as per the notice of distribution mentioned below.

Notice of Distribution

The Company has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: 0.1539 Marizyme Shares Payable Date: December 29, 2021 Record Date: December 24, 2021 Ex-Distribution Date: December 30, 2021 Due Bill Redemption Date: December 31, 2021

DUE BILL TRADING:

The Company has declared a share distribution of 0.1539 Marizyme Shares per common share payable December 29, 2021 to shareholders of record December 24, 2021. The common shares will commence trading on a "due bills" basis on the Exchange effective from the opening on December 23, 2021 to and including the Payment date of December 29, 2021. Sellers of the common shares on the Exchange from December 24, 2021, will not be entitled to the distribution and any distribution payments received in accounts will be withdrawn. Holders including buyers on December 24, 2021 will be entitled to receive the distribution. The common shares will commence trading on the Exchange on an ex-distribution basis effective from the opening on December 30, 2021. The due bill redemption date will be December 31, 2021. Also, note that for entitlement of the distribution, the last trading day to purchase the common shares on the Exchange will be December 20, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 2, 2021 and December 22, 2021.

________________________________________

21/12/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,412,471 flow-through common shares

1,724,138 premium-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.315 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.39 per premium-flow-through common share



Warrants: 8,068,304 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,068,304 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.42 until December 07, 2023



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Units





Jacqueline Allison Y 158,800





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 110,000





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of CDN$286,026.06 in cash and 908,019 finder warrants payable to Paradigm Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Capital Corporation and Marquest Asset Management Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share at CDN$0.315 until December 07, 2023.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CINAPORT ACQUISITION CORP. III ("CAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration Agreement between Highgold Mining Inc. (the "Company"), an arm's length party, and Epica Gold Inc. (a subsidiary of the Company) for certain of its Ontario projects. As consideration, the Company will issue the arm's length party an aggregate of $50,000 worth of common shares. The Company will also make certain annual payments based on the exploration expenditures incurred on the property. For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 20, 2021.

________________________________________

KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 9,702,947 flow-through common shares

6,226,297 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per flow-through common share

$0.17 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 3,113,149 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,113,149 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.23 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 151 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Mark Billings Y 100,000 Maxime Lemieux Y 100,000 Kiril Mugerman Y 300,000 Kosta Kostic Y 50,000 Guy LeBel Y 100,000





Finder's Fee: Six finders received a cash commission totaling $129,421 and 603,486 common share purchase warrants to purchase 603,486 common shares at a price of $0.23 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 11, 2021.

KINTAVAR EXPLORTION INC. (« KTR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 décembre 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 9 702 947 actions accréditives ordinaires

6 226 297 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,23 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,17 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 113 149 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 113 149 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,23 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 151 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Mark Billings Y 100 000 Maxime Lemieux Y 100 000 Kiril Mugerman Y 300 000 Kosta Kostic Y 50 000 Guy LeBel Y 100 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Six intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 129 421 $ et 603 486 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 603 486 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,23 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 novembre 2021.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,685,714 flow-through shares & 9,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.07 per flow-through share & $0.06 per common share Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Alamos Gold Inc. Y 7,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. received an aggregate cash commission equal to $59,999.99, an aggregate 941,142 Broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), and 98,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share. Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.07 for a 24-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC. ("PAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an employment agreement effective September 2, 2021, between the Company and Robert Gietl.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Robert Gietl Y $40,000 $0.08 500,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 8, 2021.

________________________________________

POWER METALS CORP. ("PWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec.22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated December 1, 2021:

Number of Securities: 10,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 119 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Réjean Gosselin Y 40,000 Aggregate ProGroup (17 placees) P 1,090,000





Finder's Fee: Desjardins Securities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $350,000 and 500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 common shares at a price of $0.50 per share until December 17, 2023

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 17, 2021.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 décembre 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 10 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,50 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 119 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Réjean Gosselin Y 40 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (17 souscripteurs) P 1 090 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Valeurs Mobilières Desjardins Inc. a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 350 000 $ et 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 500 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,50 $ par action jusqu'au 17 décembre 2023

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 17 décembre 2021.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,479,882 shares



Purchase Price: $0.675 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares MainPointe Pharmaceuticals Y 1,479,882

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Second Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3.507,500 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per share Warrants: 2,828,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,828,750 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 2,150,000 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 2,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,150,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Peter Dueck Y 200,000 Alfred Stewart Y 1,340,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 250,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $9,380 cash and 98,000 broker warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $8,134 cash and 90,300 broker warrants payable.

Sven Olsson $11,480 cash and 143,500 broker warrants payable.

Gerhard Merkel $5,600 cash and 70,000 broker warrants payable.

-Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.12 for two years from closing.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated December 15, 2021:

Number of Securities: 2,222,224 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission of $16,000.01 and 222,222 common share purchase warrants to purchase 222,222 common shares at a price of $0.18 per common share until December 21, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 21, 2021.

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION (« VZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 décembre 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 2 222 224 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,18 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 16 000,01 $ et 222 222 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 222 222 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,18 $ par action jusqu'au 21 décembre 2023

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 décembre 2021.

________________________________________

WOLVERINE ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE INC. ("WEII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreements

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation for the share purchase agreement ("SPA") dated October 31, 2021 between the Company and Robert Craig and Neil Hart (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Western Canadian Mulching Ltd. ("WCM") in return for a consideration of $2,000,000 in cash, $ 500,000 in common shares of Green Impact Partners Inc., and $500,000 in common shares of the Company (equivalent to 2,173,913 common shares @ $0.23) is payable upon closing. Promissory Notes, VTB Security, Receivable Notes and all other agreements and documents will also be delivered upon closing.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentations for the concurrent asset purchase agreement ("APA") dated October 31, 2021 between the Company and Seisline Resource Services Ltd. ("Seisline"). Pursuant to the terms of the APA, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Seisline in return for a cash payment of $2,777,368.34 and $ 500,000 in common shares of the Company (equivalent to 2,173,913 common shares @ $0.23) is payable upon closing.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

The acquisitions are considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated December 20, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 22, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

