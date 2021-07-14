TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 11, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, July 15, 2021, the common shares of Cadillac Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

50,320,303 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CDC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 127527877 (NEW)

________________________________________

FIFE CAPITAL CORP. ("FFC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated April 28, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 30, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $322,500 (2,150,000 common shares at $0.15 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, July 15, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Thursday, July 15, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

3,530,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 1,380,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: FFC.P CUSIP Number: 31660L 10 9 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 100,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.15 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 28, 2021.

Company Contact: Sandra Lee Company Address: 1703, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1J1 Company Phone Number: 604 488-5427 Company Email Address: lee@earlston.ca

________________________________________

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 18, 2020 and Hoist Capital Corporation's (the "Company") news releases dated June 24, 2021 and July 13, 2021, effective at the opening, Thursday, July 15, 2021, the securities of the Company will be reinstated to trading.

________________________________________

RECHARGE RESOURCES LTD. ("RR")

[formerly Le Mare Gold Corp. ("LMGC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Director's Resolution dated July 5, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday July 15, 2021, the common shares of Recharge Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Le Mare Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

101,331,116 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: N/A



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: RR (new) CUSIP Number: 756230108 (new)

________________________________________

MICHICHI CAPITAL CORP. ("MCCP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 23, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective June 24, 2021 pursuant to the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $750,000 (1,500,000 common shares at $0.50 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open July 15, 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 15, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

2,100,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 600,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MCCP.P CUSIP Number: 594110108 Agent: Lightyear Capital Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 150,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 23, 2012.

Company Contact: Brent Moen Company Address: 1242-12 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary, AB T3R 0N2 Company Phone Number: 403-934-0258 Company Email Address: balmoen01@gmail.com

________________________________________

NANOXPLORE INC. ("GRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, July 15, 2021, under the symbol "GRA".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "GRA" on TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

NANOXPLORE INC. (« GRA »)|

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Migration, Retrait de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 13 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les titres de la société seront inscrits et admis à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi, le 15 juillet 2021, sous le symbole « GRA ».

Compte tenu de cette migration, il n'y aura plus de négociation sous le symbole « GRA » à Bourse de croissance TSX après mercredi, le 14 juillet 2021 et les titres seront retirés de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX lors de l'admission à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto.

________________________________________

NOVA CANNABIS INC. ("NOVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, July 15, 2021, under the symbol "NOVC".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "NOVC" on TSX Venture Exchange after July 14, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open Thursday, July 15, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced July 8, 2021 and July 13, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated June 30, 2021, the Company's common shares will be split on a One (1) old for Four (4) new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, July 16, 2021. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

160,718,444 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 17,673,688



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: REAX Unchanged CUSIP Number: 75585H206 Unchanged

Common shareholders of record at the close of business July 19, 2021 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates will be mailed on or about July 22, 2021. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS") ("CANS.DB") ("CANS.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Prospectus-Debenture Offering, New Listing – Warrants, New Listing - Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 9, 2021, the Expiry Date of the Warrants should have read as follows:

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated June 30, 2021 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated June 25, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $1.81 per share until June 30, 2023.

If, at any time prior to June 30, 2023 (the "Warrant Expiry Date"), the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares is greater than $2.63 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 days of the occurrence of such event, provide written notice to the holders of the warrants and warrant agent, supplemented by way of a news release, accelerating the expiry date of the warrants from the Warrant Expiry Date.

All other information remains unchanged.

_____________________________________________

21/07/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,156,265 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 29, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 29, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.2429

These warrants were issued prior to the Company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange pursuant to MedTech Investment, L.P. subscribing for common shares of Carebook Technologies (2020) Inc., the private company that was a party to the reverse takeover transaction of the Company completed on October 1, 2020, with 2,156,265 share purchase warrants attached.

For more information, please refer to the news release dated July 9, 2021.

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,267,812 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,264,275.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares EWI Investors, LLC Y $1,0101,775 $0.24 4,590,729 Robert MacBean Y $162,500 $0.24 677,083

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GATLING EXPLORATION INC. ("GTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-asset Or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 26, 2021 between the Company and 2362516 Ontario Inc. (Albert Contardi) (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 25% interest in certain mining leases (the "Lease Interest") on the western portion of the Larder property (the "Property") known as the Swansea Zone. On closing the Company will hold a 100% interest in all mining leases and claims on the Property.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire the Lease Interest by issuing 150,000 shares. A third party holds a 6.25% net smelter returns royalty on the property underlying the Lease Interest. The maximum amount payable under the royalty is $275,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 3, 2021 and July 12, 2021.

________________________________________

IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") effective June 7, 2021, between iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of BitBit Financial Inc (the "Target"), a FINTRAC-licensed Canadian Bitcoin ATM Network operator headquartered in Brampton, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the Target, the Company has issued an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares to the Vendors, which are subject to voluntary escrow provisions.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2021 and July 13, 2021.

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, July 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated June 28, 2021, between the Company, Alder Resources Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Mark X Ventures Inc. (the "Vendor"). Alder Resources Ltd. currently holds the Company's joint venture interest in Santa Rita Mining Company located in Nicaragua. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell Alder Resources Ltd. to the Vendor in return for an aggregate purchase price of $50,000 to be satisfied by providing $30,000 in cash payment and 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Vendor with a deemed value of $20,0000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated June 28, 2021.

________________________________________

RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention dated July 12, 2021 to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,686,576 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 13, 2021 to July 13, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Jeremiah Katz)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 12, 2021, the company name should have read as follows:

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:33 a.m. PST, July 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:38 a.m. PST, July 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:08 a.m. PST, July 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:13 a.m. PST, July 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,221,431 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per common share



Warrants: 1,221,431 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,221,431 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.40 for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Glenn Smith Y 428,571





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,600,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Wes Hanson Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 450,000 [3 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $5,250, payable to Richardson Wealth, EMD Financial and Canaccord Genuity

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

MOUNT DAKOTA ENERGY CORP. ("MMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

