TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GENIUS METALS Inc. ("GENI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of Genius Metals Inc. (the "Company") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Exchange has been informed by CSE that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares without nominal value of which 46,760,672 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow shares: 107,379 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. - Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: GENI CUSIP Number: 37230M105

The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" issuer (NAICS Number: 21222). For further information, please refer to the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Mr. Guy Goulet, President and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 22, rue Lafleur Nord, Suite 203, Saint-Sauveur, Québec, J0R 1R0 Company Phone Number: (579) 476-7000 Company Email Address: ggoulet@geniusmetals.com Company Web site: http://www.geniusmetals.com/

MÉTAUX GENIUS Inc. (« GENI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Nouvelle inscription - actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 28 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Les actions ordinaires de Métaux Genius inc. (la « société ») seront inscrites et admises à la négociation aux dates énumérées ci-après.

Date d'inscription à la cote : À la fermeture des affaires (17 h 01 HAE) le mercredi 29 septembre 2021.



Date d'entrée en vigueur : Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des marchés le jeudi 30 septembre 2021.

Les actions ordinaires de la société sont présentement transigées sur Bourse des valeurs canadiennes (« CSE »). Bourse de croissance TSX a été informée par CSE que les titres de la société seront retirés de la cote de CSE à la fermeture des affaires le 30 septembre 2021.

Story continues

Juridiction de la société : Canada



Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale dont 46 760 672 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation.



Titres entiercés : 107 379 actions ordinaires



Agent des transferts : Services aux Investisseurs Computershare Inc. – Montréal et Toronto



Symbole au téléscripteur : GENI Numéro de CUSIP : 37230M105

La société est catégorisée comme une société d'« Extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro SCIAN : 21222). Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux documents d'information continue qui sont disponibles sur SEDAR.

Contact de la société : M. Guy Goulet, Président et chef de la direction Adresse de la société : 22, rue Lafleur Nord, bureau 203, Saint-Sauveur, Québec, J0R 1R0 Téléphone de la société : (579) 476-7000 Courriel de la société : ggoulet@geniusmetals.com Site Internet de la société : http://www.geniusmetals.com/

____________________________________

GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD. ("GEL")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 30, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an ''Mining" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

15,154,566 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 155,000 common shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow



Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency, ULC Trading Symbol: GEL CUSIP Number: 38867G205



Agent's Warrants: N/A

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated September 20, 2021 and press release dated August 27, 2021.

Company Contact: Luisa Moreno Company Address: 1000 - 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V7X 1S8 Company Phone Number: (647) 462-6039 Company Email Address: graphano@gmail.com

________________________________________

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 15, 2021, effective at the open of market on Thursday September 30, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

The Company issued a news release on September 20, 2021 confirming closing of the plan of arrangement spinout transaction and closing of the non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $5,067,669.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ENTHEOS CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ENTH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Wednesday September 29, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from NEX at the request of the Company.

Further to the NEX Bulletin dated February 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted while the Company remains listed on NEX.

________________________________________

21/09/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 27, 2021, between the Company and 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. and Prospect Or Corp. (together, the "Vendors"), arm's length parties to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of an undivided interest in 4 claims on its Native Copper Project, in the Gaspé Peninsula, in the province of Québec (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 400,000 common shares to the Vendors in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 16, 2021.

______________________________________________

CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, September 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, September 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLDENEYE RESOURCES CORP. ("GOE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,997,399 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 3,498,702 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,498,702 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 600,000 [ 1 placee ]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. received $7,680 cash and 128,000 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.09 for a period of three years from the date of closing of the private placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated August 10, 2021 between Fair Haven Resources Inc. (Vic French, David Hicks, Kevin Ralph, collectively the "Vendor") and Marvel Discovery Corp. (the "Company") whereby the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% right, title and interest in and to 335 mineral claims in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador known as the Sandy Pond Property. There is a 0.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") payable to the Vendor and the Company has the right to purchase the entirety of the NSR for a payment of $600,000 in cash or an equivalent value of common shares. The payment for purchasing the NSR for $600,000 in common shares is subject to future written acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. Consideration payable to the Vendor for the Sandy Pond Property is an aggregate of $50,000 cash, 400,000 common shares, and 200,000 warrants that are exercisable into one share per warrant for $0.25 for a two-year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 11, 2021.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Agreement dated July 20, 2021 between Nehemiah Pinsent Jr. (the "Vendor") and Marvel Discovery Corp (the "Company") whereby the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% right, title and interest in and to 244 mineral claims in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador known as the Baie Verte Line Property. Consideration payable to the Vendor is an aggregate of $30,000 cash and 200,000 common shares of the Company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 11, 2021.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML") ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:55 a.m. PST, Sept. 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an offering (the "Offering") of CDN$2,545,000 principal amount of subordinated and secured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures") to arms-length subscribers (collectively the "Lenders"). The Debentures will mature on September 15, 2023 and shall bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 438,777 non-transferable bonus warrants to be issued to the Lenders in connection with the Offering. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.58 per share for the first twelve (12) months and thereafter at CDN$0.75 per share for the remaining twelve (12) months (total expiry term of 24 months).

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$ $108,500 in cash and 187,067 finders compensation options payable to Haywood Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Richardson Wealth Limited and Hampton Securities Limited. Each compensation option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.58 until September 15, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2021.

_______________________________

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Securities Purchase Agreement dated August 25, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Pivotree Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length shareholders (the "Vendors") of Bridge Solutions Group Corp. (the "Target"), a US-based supply chain service provider specializing in order management services, warehouse management services and application integration. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendors all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Target.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendors USD$5,000,000 in cash and issue 194,459 common shares on closing. Additionally, based on certain performance targets, the Company will have to make additional earn-out payments to the Vendors up to a maximum of USD$10,000,000, payable in cash and common shares, over a 2-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2021 and September 17, 2021.

________________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 320,006 shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Warrants: 320,006 share purchase warrants to purchase 320,006 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Donald Gordon Y 50,600 Bill Zhang Y 151,786 John Lee Y 3,810





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,200 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

STUVE GOLD CORP. ("STUV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, Sept. 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STUVE GOLD CORP. ("STUV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of common shares of The Flowr Corporation (the "Company") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated June 01, 2021, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 09, 2021, which was filed with Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator, and under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System deemed to have been filed with each of the securities commissions in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, occurred for gross proceeds of $62,212.45.

Agent: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation



Offering: An aggregate of 238,500 common shares were issued during the month of June 2021



Offering Price: average price of $0.27 per share



Agents' Fee: $1,866.37

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 09, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated June 01, 2021and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated June 02, 2021 and September 25, 2021.

________________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/29/c4010.html