TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2021 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KFG RESOURCES LTD. ("KFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The Exchange has approved plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), between KFG Resources Ltd. ("KFG") and Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac") whereby Cadillac is offering one common share of Cadillac (a "Cadillac Share") for each KFG Share.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by KFG shareholders at a special meeting held on April 15, 2021, pursuant to a resolution passed by KFG shareholders. KFG received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated April 19, 2021, in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, KFG will become a wholly-owned Subsidiary of Cadillac and there will be approximately 150,960,910 Cadillac Shares issued and outstanding, of which approximately 33.48% will be held by former KFG Shareholders.

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in KFG Information Circular dated March 12, 2021 and KFG news release dated May 3, 2021.

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Shares of KFG will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Tuesday, May 4, 2021 the Shares of KFG will be delisted.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

[formerly MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The trust units of the Company have been halted from trading since February 16, 2021, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the trust units of Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MAR.UN".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Information Circular dated April 1, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the non-arm's length acquisition of two limited partnerships, Marwest Apartments I L.P. (Kenwood LP) and Marwest Apartments VII L.P. (Brio LP) for consideration of 1,759,673 Class A units ("Trust Units") and 9,812,063 Class B limited partnership units ("Exchangeable Units") at a deemed price of $1.00 per unit. The Trust Units will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Exchangeable Units are convertible into Trust Units of the Company on a 1:1 basis. The Exchangeable Units will not be listed.

2,306,523 Exchangeable Units issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 366,123 Exchangeable Units and 28,163 Trust Units issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 800,000 Trust Units are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Private Placement – Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement by the Company announced February 16, 2021:

Number of Trust Units: 1,000,000 Trust Units



Purchase Price: $1.00 per Trust Unit



Number of Placees: 15 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: None



Agent's Fee: $70,000 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated April 1, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited Trust Units with no par value of which

4,559,673 Trust Units are issued and outstanding





Escrow: 828,163 Trust Units







Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trust Unit Trading Symbol: MAR.UN (same symbol as CPC but with .P removed)



Trust Unit CUSIP #: 57386R 10 4



Company Contact: William Martens, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 500-220 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3C 0A5 Company Phone Number: 204-947-1200 Company Email Address: wcm@marwest.ca

________________________________

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

135,385,107 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 42,525,342 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MPM CUSIP Number: 60041N 10 4

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated April 19, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Jason Kosec, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 400 – 350 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2S6

Company Phone Number: 250-552-7424

Company Email Address: jason.kosec@millennialpm.com

________________________________________

MOMENTOUS CAPITAL CORP. ("MCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 29, 2021, effective at the open of market May 5, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 03, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) UGE 2 UGE International Ltd. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2020/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2020/12/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

ANTLER HILL MINING LTD. ("AHM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 31, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on May 5, 2021, the common shares of Antler Hill Mining Ltd. will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and remain halted. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company'.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,255,000 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow 1,053,572 shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: AHM.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 03719L 30 7 (new)

________________________________________

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 5, 2021, the common shares of China Keli Electric Company Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,520,762 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: ZKL.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 168930204 (new)

________________________________________

21/05/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated March 9, 2021 between the Company, American West Metals Limited (John Prineas, David John O'Neill and Sarah Jane Shipway) ("AWML") and AWML's wholly-owned subsidiary Tornado Metals Ltd., ("American West"), whereby the Company granted American West an option to acquire an 80% interest in the 117 contiguous mining claims and 6 prospecting permits on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada known as the Storm Copper Project and the high-grade Seal Zinc Deposit (collectively the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, American West may acquire the 80% interest in the Property by paying the Company $500,000 on closing and incurring qualifying exploration expenditures of (i) $2.0 million within two field seasons of closing and (ii) an additional $8.0 million within the subsequent seven field seasons.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 9, 2021 and May 3, 2021 and its information circular dated March 19, 2021.

________________________________________

CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Arrangement Agreement (the "Agreement") February 9, 2021, between the Company and KFG Resources Ltd. (the "Target"), whereby the Company acquired all issued and outstanding shares of the Target.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 50,539,644 common shares, which represents an exchange ratio of one Company's common share in respect of one Target's common share that is issued and outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by KFG shareholders at a special meeting held on April 15, 2021, pursuant to a resolution passed by KFG shareholders. KFG received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated April 19, 2021, in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2021, March 1, 2021 and May 3, 2021.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a membership interest purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated April 8, 2021, between the Company and Exelorate Enterprises, LLC (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the Vendor's 100% ownership interest in EcoCRED, LLC in return for an aggregate consideration of USD$1,000,000 satisfied through the issuance of 38,936 common shares of the Company, subject to an 18-month lock up period, issued at a volume weighted average price of $32.36 (USD$25.68) per common share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 14, 2021.

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2021, the bulletin should have read as follows:

Underwriters' Commission: *An aggregate of $966,022.20 cash and 1,486,188 compensation options. Each compensation option is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.65 per share up to April 7, 2023.

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:36 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 19,550,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.59 per share



Warrants: 9,775,000 share purchase warrants to purchase



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.74 for a two-year period, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees: 40 Placees



Agent's Fee: Beacon Securities Limited – $391,777.01 cash, 255,000 Compensation Units

with the same terms as the units under the private placement and 919,354 broker

warrants.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $210,862.37 cash and 394,009 broker warrants

Research Capital Corporation – $14,729 cash and 25,025 broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at

a price of $0.59 for a period of 24 months from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated April 20, 2021 between HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") and DeFi Technologies Inc. ("DeFi") whereby the Company acquires 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of DeFi. Consideration is 4,000,000 common shares.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 25, 2021 and April 21, 2021.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MOMENTOUS CAPITAL CORP. ("MCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. ("NDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 29,630,002 shares



Purchase Price: $1.35 per share



Warrants 14,815,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,815,001 shares



Warrant Exercise Price $1.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 21 Placees



Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $2.8 million in cash and 2,222,250 compensation

warrants to H.C. Wainwright & Co. Each compensation warrant is exercisable at

$1.6875 per share for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a stock purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Hillcrest Investments Ltd. (the "Vendor") dated March 10, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 25% interest in Production Resources Inc.("PRl"), a private south Texas company that the Company currently owns a 75% interest in. After closing this transaction, the Company will own 100% of PRl. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue 3,789,300 common shares at $0.10 per common share.

For further details, please see the Company's news release March 11, 2021.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2021 and February 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,420,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,710,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,710,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Kirill Klip Y 300,000 Konstantin Klip Y 60,000







Finder's Fee: EDE Asset Management Inc. receives 503,000 shares and 251,500 non-

transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.075 for a

two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 22, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business - Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated April 29, 2021, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 non-flow through shares

1,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $3.00 per non-flow through share

$3.60 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 27, 2021.

