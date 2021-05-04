TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·17 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2021 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KFG RESOURCES LTD. ("KFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The Exchange has approved plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), between KFG Resources Ltd. ("KFG") and Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac") whereby Cadillac is offering one common share of Cadillac (a "Cadillac Share") for each KFG Share.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by KFG shareholders at a special meeting held on April 15, 2021, pursuant to a resolution passed by KFG shareholders. KFG received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated April 19, 2021, in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, KFG will become a wholly-owned Subsidiary of Cadillac and there will be approximately 150,960,910 Cadillac Shares issued and outstanding, of which approximately 33.48% will be held by former KFG Shareholders.

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in KFG Information Circular dated March 12, 2021 and KFG news release dated May 3, 2021.

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Shares of KFG will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Tuesday, May 4, 2021 the Shares of KFG will be delisted.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
[formerly MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The trust units of the Company have been halted from trading since February 16, 2021, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the trust units of Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MAR.UN".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Information Circular dated April 1, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the non-arm's length acquisition of two limited partnerships, Marwest Apartments I L.P. (Kenwood LP) and Marwest Apartments VII L.P. (Brio LP) for consideration of 1,759,673 Class A units ("Trust Units") and 9,812,063 Class B limited partnership units ("Exchangeable Units") at a deemed price of $1.00 per unit. The Trust Units will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Exchangeable Units are convertible into Trust Units of the Company on a 1:1 basis. The Exchangeable Units will not be listed.

2,306,523 Exchangeable Units issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 366,123 Exchangeable Units and 28,163 Trust Units issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 800,000 Trust Units are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Private Placement – Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement by the Company announced February 16, 2021:

Number of Trust Units:

1,000,000 Trust Units



Purchase Price:

$1.00 per Trust Unit



Number of Placees:

15 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

None



Agent's Fee:

$70,000 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated April 1, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

Trust Units with no par value of which


4,559,673

Trust Units are issued and outstanding




Escrow:

828,163

Trust Units




Transfer Agent:

AST Trust Company (Canada)

Trust Unit Trading Symbol:

MAR.UN (same symbol as CPC but with .P removed)



Trust Unit CUSIP #:

57386R 10 4



Company Contact:

William Martens, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address:

500-220 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3C 0A5

Company Phone Number:

204-947-1200

Company Email Address:

wcm@marwest.ca

________________________________

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which


135,385,107 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

42,525,342 common shares



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

MPM

CUSIP Number:

60041N 10 4

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated April 19, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Jason Kosec, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: 400 – 350 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2S6
Company Phone Number: 250-552-7424
Company Email Address: jason.kosec@millennialpm.com

________________________________________

MOMENTOUS CAPITAL CORP. ("MCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 29, 2021, effective at the open of market May 5, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 03, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

UGE

2

UGE International Ltd.

Audited annual financial statements for the
year.

2020/12/31




Management's discussion and analysis
relating to the audited annual financial
statements for the year.

2020/12/31




Certification of the foregoing filings as
required by National Instrument 52-109
Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual
and Interim Filings.


Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

ANTLER HILL MINING LTD. ("AHM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 31, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on May 5, 2021, the common shares of Antler Hill Mining Ltd. will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and remain halted. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company'.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which
6,255,000 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

1,053,572 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

AHM.H

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

03719L 30 7

(new)

________________________________________

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 5, 2021, the common shares of China Keli Electric Company Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

unlimited shares with no par value of which


4,520,762 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

ZKL.H

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

168930204

(new)

________________________________________

21/05/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated March 9, 2021 between the Company, American West Metals Limited (John Prineas, David John O'Neill and Sarah Jane Shipway) ("AWML") and AWML's wholly-owned subsidiary Tornado Metals Ltd., ("American West"), whereby the Company granted American West an option to acquire an 80% interest in the 117 contiguous mining claims and 6 prospecting permits on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada known as the Storm Copper Project and the high-grade Seal Zinc Deposit (collectively the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, American West may acquire the 80% interest in the Property by paying the Company $500,000 on closing and incurring qualifying exploration expenditures of (i) $2.0 million within two field seasons of closing and (ii) an additional $8.0 million within the subsequent seven field seasons.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 9, 2021 and May 3, 2021 and its information circular dated March 19, 2021.

________________________________________

CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Arrangement Agreement (the "Agreement") February 9, 2021, between the Company and KFG Resources Ltd. (the "Target"), whereby the Company acquired all issued and outstanding shares of the Target.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 50,539,644 common shares, which represents an exchange ratio of one Company's common share in respect of one Target's common share that is issued and outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by KFG shareholders at a special meeting held on April 15, 2021, pursuant to a resolution passed by KFG shareholders. KFG received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated April 19, 2021, in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2021, March 1, 2021 and May 3, 2021.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a membership interest purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated April 8, 2021, between the Company and Exelorate Enterprises, LLC (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the Vendor's 100% ownership interest in EcoCRED, LLC in return for an aggregate consideration of USD$1,000,000 satisfied through the issuance of 38,936 common shares of the Company, subject to an 18-month lock up period, issued at a volume weighted average price of $32.36 (USD$25.68) per common share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 14, 2021.

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2021, the bulletin should have read as follows:

Underwriters' Commission:

*An aggregate of $966,022.20 cash and 1,486,188 compensation options. Each compensation option is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.65 per share up to April 7, 2023.

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:36 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2021:

Number of Shares:

11,700,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Number of Placees:

2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 7, 2021:

Number of Shares:

19,550,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.59 per share



Warrants:

9,775,000 share purchase warrants to purchase



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.74 for a two-year period, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees:

40 Placees



Agent's Fee:

Beacon Securities Limited – $391,777.01 cash, 255,000 Compensation Units
with the same terms as the units under the private placement and 919,354 broker
warrants.
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $210,862.37 cash and 394,009 broker warrants
Research Capital Corporation – $14,729 cash and 25,025 broker warrants
Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at
a price of $0.59 for a period of 24 months from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated April 20, 2021 between HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") and DeFi Technologies Inc. ("DeFi") whereby the Company acquires 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of DeFi. Consideration is 4,000,000 common shares.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 25, 2021 and April 21, 2021.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MOMENTOUS CAPITAL CORP. ("MCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. ("NDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 14, 2021:

Number of Shares:

29,630,002 shares



Purchase Price:

$1.35 per share



Warrants

14,815,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,815,001 shares



Warrant Exercise Price

$1.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

21 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Received an aggregate of $2.8 million in cash and 2,222,250 compensation
warrants to H.C. Wainwright & Co. Each compensation warrant is exercisable at
$1.6875 per share for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a stock purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Hillcrest Investments Ltd. (the "Vendor") dated March 10, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 25% interest in Production Resources Inc.("PRl"), a private south Texas company that the Company currently owns a 75% interest in. After closing this transaction, the Company will own 100% of PRl. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue 3,789,300 common shares at $0.10 per common share.

For further details, please see the Company's news release March 11, 2021.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, May 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2021 and February 4, 2021:

Number of Shares:

11,420,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

5,710,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,710,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.075 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

26 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Kirill Klip

Y

300,000

Konstantin Klip

Y

60,000




Finder's Fee:

EDE Asset Management Inc. receives 503,000 shares and 251,500 non-
transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.075 for a
two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 22, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business - Filing Statement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated April 29, 2021, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,000,000 non-flow through shares
1,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price:

$3.00 per non-flow through share
$3.60 per flow through share



Number of Placees:

1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 27, 2021.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/04/c7745.html

Latest Stories

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson punches Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich in back of head

    Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended five times before, and could be disciplined for another cheap shot on an opponent.

  • Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board in wake of sexual misconduct investigation

    The Hall of Fame said in a statement Monday that the board accepted Alomar's letter of resignation from the board.

  • Report: Los Angeles County said Vanessa Bryant has no 'viable legal claims' in crash photos lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County and others after graphic photos of the crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others were allegedly shared by officers.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Nikita Zaitsev scores winning goal to lead Senators past slumping Jets

    Nikita Zaitsev scored with 1:13 left in the third period to earn the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

  • Celtics' Evan Fournier still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms: 'It's like I have a concussion'

    Evan Fournier was diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly a month ago, but he's still dealing with symptoms like blurry vision, depth perception issues and more.

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • How to watch the WNBA's 25th anniversary season

    The WNBA will have 100 nationally televised games to mark its 25th anniversary season. Here's how to watch.

  • Canada's Einarson loses fourth straight in women's world curling championship

    At 1-5, Canada can't afford any more losses if the host team is going to make the playoffs.

  • Dodgers pitcher Dustin May to undergo Tommy John surgery

    The Dodgers are losing one of their young stars.

  • 3-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies at 87

    Bobby Unser, three-time winner of the Indy 500 and one of the most charismatic, compelling characters in racing history, has died at the age of 87.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Canada's Einarson snaps world curling losing streak, but more COVID among TV staff

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson faces a herculean climb to the playoffs at the women's world curling championship. The host country halted a four-game losing skid with an 8-4 win Monday over South Korea. At 2-5, Einarson was still dangerously close to finishing outside Friday's top six teams that will advance to the qualification round in Calgary. Curling fans wanting to watch the Canadians attempt the feat on television or live streaming remained in limbo. Positive tests for the COVID-19 virus increasing from four people to seven among the broadcast staff will keep games off the air into Wednesday. The Canadians stole stole four points over the seventh to the ninth ends in a morale-boosting victory over Kim Eun-jung, whose team won Olympic silver in 2018. "I really enjoy smiling, so now I've got something to smile about," Einarson said. "We really needed that win to just boost our confidence." Canada was beaten 6-2 in the morning by a short-staffed German team of three players skipped by Daniela Jentsch. An 8-5 record made the playoff cut in last month's men's world curling championship. Einarson, vice Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur out of Manitoba's Gimli Curling Club face six more draws of trying to stave off elimination. "It's still in our hands," Meilleur said. "All we can do is win out the rest of the games and see what happens." The top six also qualify their countries to compete in women's curling at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. If Canada finishes outside that group, a team would have to qualify the country at a WCF tournament in December following Canada's trials in Saskatoon in November. Because of the uncertainty over the fall schedule, Curling Canada has yet to determine whether that team would be the trials winner or another foursome. Einarson shed a few tears Sunday after a third straight loss. She then connected with family and friends virtually to boost her spirits. "I did have a good cry. Just got to get it out some time," Einarson said. The skip's tricky tap to lie three in the eighth end wrested momentum to Canada's side in the afternoon draw. "I was actually shocked it was made because it was so hard, but it was a great shot and she threw it perfect," Meilleur said. "We really needed that at that time." Game broadcasts were suspended Sunday and the morning draw postponed when four television personnel were affected by the coronavirus. No games will be broadcast before Wednesday afternoon's draw, the World Curling Federation said. "The broadcast staff remain in isolation in their hotel and are awaiting results from further testing, including testing for variants of concern," the WCF said in Monday's statement. The television contingent isn't staying at the same hotel as the teams. German second Klara-Hermine Fomm and alternate Emira Abbes continued to isolate in their hotel rooms because of positive tests for the virus before the tournament started. So Jentsch says she and her two teammates felt zero pressure facing Canada. "It's tough when you have the Maple Leaf on your back," Jentsch observed. "Everyone has big expectations and I think they're a great team. "They are just not quite there yet, but for us it's easy to play against a team that's already broken a little bit. We have nothing to lose." Russia and Switzerland remained unbeaten at 6-0 ahead of Sweden (5-1), China and Scotland (4-2) and the United States (4-3). Germany (3-4), Japan (2-3), the Czech Republic (2-4) and Denmark (2-4) still ranked above Canada tied with South Korea at 2-5. Italy and Estonia each had one win. The 2021 LGT Women's World Curling Championship, originally scheduled for March in Switzerland, was moved to Calgary when Swiss health authorities refused to sanction the tournament. The tournament is the seventh and final curling event held with no spectators at Markin MacPhail Centre. Einarson won the national women's championship that kicked off Calgary's curling bubble in February. The men's world championship had a coronavirus scare on its final weekend when four participants tested positive. The event made it to the finish line, however, when it was determined those tests were "false positives." The world mixed doubles championship in Aberdeen, Scotland, where Einarson and Brad Gushue will represent Canada, is May 17-23. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Wainwright, Cards win 5th in row; Mets fire hitting coaches

    ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright came off the COVID-19 injured list and hung tough, St. Louis got a lights-out performance from its bullpen and the Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-5 Monday night for their fifth straight win. After the game, the Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater. New York has struggled badly with runners in scoring position this season, a trouble spot last year as well when Davis worked remotely because of coronavirus concerns. Several accomplished hitters are off to slow starts for the Mets, including $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor. The Cardinals were clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth with two outs and a runner on base when the lights at Busch Stadium flickered, then went out for a moment. When play resumed, reliever Alex Reyes walked Pete Alonso before retiring Smith on a flyball for the final out. Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader homered to back Wainwright's first win of the season. Wainwright (1-3) had been out because of virus contact tracing. He fell behind 5-2 in the third inning, but didn't give up any more runs before leaving with two outs in the sixth. Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos combined for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Reyes worked around a pair of walks in the ninth to earn his eighth save — he has not allowed an earned run in 14 1/3 innings this season. Joey Lucchesi (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings after being recalled from the Mets' alternate training site to make the start. He has not pitched into the fourth inning in any of his three starts this season. Smith drove in a run on a groundout and Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer to put the Mets up in the third. Arenado answered with a three-run drive in the bottom half to make it 5-all. His fifth home run of the season landed in the left-field bullpen. Paul DeJong and Tyler O’Neill followed with doubles to put St. Louis ahead. Bader hit a 450-foot home run to the left field bleachers, a solo drive that made it 2-all in the second. He connected a day after hitting his first homer of the season. Tommy Edman led off the first inning with a triple and scored on Dylan Carlson’s sacrifice fly. Wainwright hit Tomás Nido in the elbow with the bases loaded to tie it in the second. Two batters later, Jeff McNeil walked to put the Mets up 2-1. BIG NUMBER Wainwright reached 1,000 strikeouts at the current Busch Stadium when he fanned Smith in the second inning. Wainwright is the first Cardinals pitcher to have 1,000 strikeouts at a home ballpark and 24th in major league history to accomplish the feat. STARTERS ACTIVATED Mets: LHP Daniel Zamora was optioned to the alternate training site to make room for Lucchesi. Cardinals: OF Austin Dean was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Wainwright. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: RHP Edwin Díaz said he was feeling better after experiencing back tightness in his outing Sunday night against Philadelphia. “I went out, I threw, I feel much better,” Díaz said through an interpreter. “I feel like I have more power. I’m able to finish my pitches when I’m throwing so it does look good for tomorrow or the next day.” Cardinals: C Yadier Molina continues to recover from a strained tendon in his right foot. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said Molina will be re-evaluated in the next few days to determine when he can return to baseball activities. UP NEXT The Mets send RHP Jacob deGrom (2-2, 0.51 ERA) to the mound. deGrom’s 59 strikeouts are tied with Nolan Ryan for the most all-time through a pitcher’s first five starts. The Cardinals plan to counter with RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.79 ERA), who needs to be added to the active roster after having been optioned out on April 28. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Solomon, The Associated Press

  • Rosario's 3-run homer sends Indians to 8-6 win over Royals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eddie Rosario watched anxiously as plate umpire Dan Bellino called a ball what could easily have been strike three, then swatted the next pitch into the right-field stands for a tiebreaking three-run homer Monday night that sent the Cleveland Indians to an 8-6 win over the Kansas City Royals. Josh Naylor added a two-run shot off Royals reliever Jakob Junis (1-2) two batters later, turning what would have been a scoreless seventh inning with Rosario's would-be punch-out into a five-run frame. Bryan Shaw (1-0) coughed up a run in relief of Indians starter Aaron Civale, and James Karinchak gave up Hunter Dozier's two-run homer later in the seventh, before their bullpen finally wrapped up their sixth win in eight games. Emmanuel Clase worked around a single in the ninth for his sixth save. He's yet to allow an earned run in 13 1/3 innings. Naylor finished with three RBIs and Franmil Reyes returned from the paternity list to drive in two more for the Indians. Whit Merrifield hit a two-run homer and Jorge Soler drove in two runs for Kansas City. Daniel Lynch, the latest in the Royals' promising pitching pipeline, had little to show for his solid big league debut. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Lynch overcame some early nerves to allow four hits and four walks and left to a standing ovation with a 3-1 lead. But the lanky left-hander also left two runners on with two outs in the fifth inning, and reliever Scott Barlow immediately gave up Reyes' double to tie the game 3-all. The Royals wasted a chance to regain the lead and put pressure on Cleveland in the sixth. They loaded the bases with two outs before Andrew Benintendi hit a weak grounder to the right side of the infield to end the inning. In the seventh, the Indians had a pair of runners aboard with two outs when Rosario — with a 1-2 count on him — watched a pitch from Junis miss just outside. Rosario homered on the very next offering to give Cleveland its first lead at 6-3. ROSTER MOVES Indians: OF Harold Ramirez was summoned from the taxi squad and started in centre. OF Daniel Johnson was optioned to the taxi squad and LHP Kyle Nelson optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Royals: RHP Jake Newberry was optioned to Triple-A Omaha and LHP Daniel Tillo went on the 60-day injured list. TRAINER'S ROOM Indians: OF Jordan Luplow (sore left groin) got the day off after getting hurt running out a grounder over the weekend. “We just weren't comfortable putting him out there today quite yet,” manager Terry Francona said. “I think the trainers think it's resolve, but if it's not in the next day or so, we might have to do something.” Royals: C Cam Gallagher (concussion protocol) was place on the seven-day IL and C Sebastian Rivero recalled just before the first pitch. ... SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment next week, GM Dayton Moore said. UP NEXT The Indians will try to solve Royals LHP Mike Minor (2-1, 5.26 ERA) on Tuesday night. He is 3-0 with a save and a 0.39 ERA in three starts and nine appearances against them. LHP Sam Hentges makes his season debut for Cleveland. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • Kaprizov, Brodin lead Wild rally for 6-5 win over Vegas

    ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jonas Brodin scored with 1:06 left, 26 seconds after Kirill Kaprizov had tied the game, and the Minnesota Wild rallied past the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 on Monday night. Nick Bonino added two goals and an assist, while Joel Eriksson Ek and Kevin Fiala also scored for Minnesota, which trailed by two goals twice in the game. Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots for the Wild, who have beat West-leading Vegas five times in seven matchups this season. “We’re a tight group,” Talbot said. “We can feel it. It doesn’t matter if we’re down one goal, two goals going into the third, we’re still a confident group. We’re going to go out there, keep playing our game. It’s never out of the question for us. We’ve shown that lately.” Mark Stone had a goal and assist. Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez, Alex Tuch and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 26 saves. Vegas was 24-1-0 when leading after two periods coming into Monday. “That’s about as tough as they get, that kind of loss,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “It doesn’t happen very often. We’ve been pretty good in those situations in my time here. ... Thankfully it’s not two weeks from now in a playoff series because that would, obviously, be a lot harder to take.” The two teams finish a two-game set Wednesday in Minnesota. Monday was a particularly chippy game between teams that could possibly meet in the playoffs. Vegas started the day first in the West with 74 points, four ahead of the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota was third in the division with 68 points, two behind Colorado. “In a race like this, it’s obviously huge to deny them points,” Bonino said. “As a group, we’re pretty sure at some point we’re going to have to go through Vegas or Colorado. Obviously, we’d love to continue to move up the standings, but wherever we end up, we just want to focus on these five games, playing the right way, flipping the playoff switch now, getting our mind right and just playing the right way all the way through.” The Wild tied the Boston Bruins for the most wins this season after overcoming a multi-goal deficit in the third period with four. Fiala started the comeback and the three-goal period with his 20th goal of the season. Kaprizov, who is earning a reputation for clutch plays in his rookie season, scored his 24th and Brodin flipped a puck from the blue line that found its way past Lehner’s right shoulder. “I felt good,” Lehner said. “I felt like I had a lot of good saves, but I needed to come up with more and obviously had a couple of bad ones. So, I got to figure it out.” Eriksson Ek’s goal just 3:36 was an early sign of a dizzying game between teams that have already clinched playoff berths. There were four goals scored at the 7:48 mark and five total in the first period. Stone scored for the ninth time in 11 games in the second. Marchessault’s goal was his fifth in five games. Bonino added his second goal between Stone and Marchessault’s tallies for his first multi-goal game of the year. PACIORETTY SCRATCHED Max Pacioretty, Vegas’ leading goal scorer with 24, was scratched with an undisclosed injury. Pacioretty didn’t play in the third period or overtime of the Golden Knights’ win at Arizona on Saturday. Pacioretty has missed three games all season. Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) was back in the lineup for Vegas after missing three games. GETTING KNIGHTED To help fill in for Pacioretty, Peyton Krebs made his NHL debut. Krebs was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Golden Knights. The 20-year-old earned his first NHL point with an assist on Tuch’s goal in the first. Krebs started this season with Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League before making his pro debut with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League. He had one goal and four assists in five games with Henderson. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Hall, The Associated Press

  • Nate Diaz-Leon Edwards bout moved to June 12 after Diaz suffers injury

    An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

  • Roberto Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board, remains enshrined amid sexual misconduct allegation

    Alomar lost his job with the Hall of Fame, but remains a member.

  • Maeda pitches Twins past Rangers 6-5 in series opener

    MINNEAPOLIS — Kenta Maeda steered himself back on track by keeping the Texas Rangers scoreless into the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins won the opener of a four-game series 6-5 on Monday night. Maeda (2-2) had a season-high eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, allowing only two singles and two walks in what was by far the best of his six starts this season. Jorge Polanco had an RBI triple and an RBI double, and rookie Alex Kirilloff kept up his torrid start with two doubles for the Twins. One of them was a two-out, run-scoring line drive to left field in a three-run sixth that came against the left-handed reliever, Kolby Allard, brought in to face him. Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning for the Rangers against Brandon Waddell, who was called up from Triple-A before the game, but Tyler Duffey escaped with a 5-3 lead intact after allowing his inherited runner to score. Joey Gallo hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth against Taylor Rogers, who got his second save by striking out García. Maybe the biggest mystery of Minnesota's rough first month was the struggle by Maeda, who finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting last year. The Twins weren't publicly worried, though, just hopeful he'd make some adjustments to his off-speed pitches. The right-hander obliged, lowering his ERA from 6.56 to 5.34 while leading the Twins to their fourth victory in five games. Dane Dunning (1-2) was better than his last two starts for the Rangers, done in by a bit of bad luck and plain old hustle by the Twins while allowing two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Kirilloff used a headfirst slide for his first double in the second inning, went to third on a flyout by Polanco and came around to score on Gallo's errant throw from right field. Luis Arraez scored on Josh Donaldson's two-out double in the third, when he awkwardly collided with airborne catcher Jose Trevino's legs and leaped up to touch the plate. The players were tangled, but Trevino's glove hand never grazed Arraez, who was later removed with concussion symptoms. SURGING BUXTON Byron Buxton, who went hitless for only the fourth game this season, was selected the AL player of the month for April. He's the first Twins player to win the monthly award since Delmon Young in July 2010, after batting .426 in 68 at-bats with the best OPS (1.363) for any month in team history. TRAINER'S ROOM Rangers: No decision had been made yet on whether RHP Kohei Arihara (sore right middle finger) will need time on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward said. Arihara's next turn in the rotation has already been pushed back. The pitcher will play catch Tuesday to test his finger. Twins: Starting pitchers for Wednesday and Thursday had yet to be determined, with Michael Pineda hurting a little and Matt Shoemaker struggling a lot. Pineda was hit on the wrist by a batted ball Friday and has experienced some swelling and stiffness since. RHP Randy Dobnak was sent to Triple-A St. Paul for more work, eliminating one option if a fill-in starter is needed. UP NEXT Twins LHP J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.96 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday night, when Rangers RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.16 ) makes his first appearance against his longtime team. Drafted in the first round in 2009, Gibson pitched seven seasons in Minnesota before signing with Texas last year. He is the career leader in both wins (32) and losses (36) at Target Field. The oldest of Gibson's three children, 7-year-old daughter Hayden, assured him prior to the series she would be cheering for him, despite her diehard allegiance to the Twins. She once asked her parents if she could marry Buxton's son, Brix, who is the same age. “I’ve got to take it easy there, because you never know when that relationship’s going to go farther,” Gibson said, when asked if he planned to initiate any friendly ribbing of his former teammates. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Campbell, The Associated Press