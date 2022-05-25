TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2022

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Other
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2022
Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Company Name

Security

US Dollar Symbol

Freeman Gold Corp.

Warrants

FMAN.WT.U

AIP Realty Trust

USD Units

AIP.U

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.

USD Units

ALPS.U

Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment
Trust

USD Units

FCA.U

Partners Value Investments LP

Preferred Shares, Series A

PVF.PR.U

NexPoint Hospitality Trust

USD Units

NHT.U

Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust

USD Units

PINE.U

Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus US

USD Units

SCPT.U

Starlight US Residential Fund

USD Units

SURF.U

________________________________________

LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ("LOU")
[Formerly PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by shareholders on May 19, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the common shares of Lucero Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of PetroShale Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration/Development' company.

 

Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


659,637,831

common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

NIL

common shares are subject to escrow




Transfer Agent: 


  TSX Trust Company


Trading Symbol: 


  LOU

(new)

CUSIP Number:


  54947L106

(new)

________________________________________

CLIP MONEY INC.  ("CLIP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the  shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company is classified as an ''Technology" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: |Ontario

 

Capitalization: 

unlimited common shares with no par value of
which


66,230,194 common shares are issued and
outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

40,867,138 common shares will be subject to Tier 2
Surplus escrow


1,272,726 common shares will be subject to Tier 2
Value escrow



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

CLIP

CUSIP Number:

188834105

 

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated May 20, 2022 and press release dated May 20, 2022.

 

Company Contact:

Joseph Arrage

Company Address:

333 Bay Street, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2S7

Company Phone Number:

844-593-2547        

Company Email Address:

jarrage@clipmoney.com



________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.  ("AFCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:  $0.0171
Payable Date:  June 30, 2022
Record Date: May 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: May 30, 2022

________________________________________

22/05/24  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the following Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in a news release dated May 18, 2022:

Number of Securities:

14,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.13 per common share



Warrants:

7,000,000 warrants to purchase 7,000,000 common shares

Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.16 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing



Number of Placees:

1 Placee

 

Insider / ProGroup Participation: 


Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Y

14,000,000

 

Finder's Fee:                             Nil

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 20, 2022.

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. (« ECR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 mai 2022
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu du placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier suivant tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 mai 2022:

 

Nombre d'actions:

14 000 000 actions ordinaires





Prix :

0,13 $ par action ordinaire





Bons de souscription :

7 000 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 7 000 000 d'actions ordinaires





Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,16 $ par action pendant une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture.





Nombre de souscripteurs:

1 souscripteur


 

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:  

Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

Mines Agnico Eagle Ltée

Y

14 000 000

 

Honoraire d'intermédiation:        Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 20 mai 2022.

________________________________________

CASSIAR GOLD CORP.  ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, May 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CASSIAR GOLD CORP.  ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, May 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 13, 2022:

 

Convertible Debentures:

$1,000,000 in principal amount of senior secured convertible debentures
("Convertible Debentures").



Conversion Price:

At any time prior to the Maturity Date (defined herein), the
Convertible Debentures may be converted, at the option of the holders, into common
shares of the Company at a conversion price equal to $1.50 of principal amount of
Convertible Debentures per common share of the Company.



Maturity Date:

Two (2) years from the date of issuance



Interest Rate:

15% per annum and payable in cash or common shares upon Exchange
approval on (i) the one-year anniversary of the date of issuance, and (ii) the
Maturity Date.



Warrants:

500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares. The warrants are
exercisable at the price of $1.00. Each warrant will have a term of 2 years from
the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the
Company.



Additional Provisions:

The Convertible Debentures may only be redeemed by Company after the
first anniversary date of the issue date and upon payment of a 5% early redemption
fee equal to the committed principal and accrued but unpaid interest to the date
of the redemption.



Number of Placees:

4 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Insider=      Y /


Name

ProGroup= P  

Convertible Debentures ($) 

Vesta Global Stability Fund LP



   (Jared Wolk)

Y

$250,000

Fortmuller Family Legacy Trust



   (Jared Wolk)

Y

$187,500

Bahlsen Investments Ltd.



   (Jared Wolk)

Y

$187,500

Cerulean Private Markets II LP



   (Jared Wolk)

Y  

$375,000

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2022:

Number of Shares:

3,812,121 shares



Purchase Price:

$3.30 per share



Warrants:

3,812,121 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,812,121 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$4.45 for a five year period



Number of Placees:

1 placee



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 14, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Share Purchase Agreement dated April 14, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Leonel Polgatti Goycoolea ("Leonel"), Andrés Polgatti Valdés ("Andrés") and EMX Chile S.P.A.("EMX"), a Chilean subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corporation (the "Company") whereby EMX will purchase an aggregate of 10.11 shares of Sociedad Legal Minera California Una De La Sierra Peña Negra ("SLM California") from the Leonel and Andrés.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Promise to Purchase Shares Agreement dated May 12, 2022 (the "SLM Agreement") between certain shareholders of SLM California (Leonel et. al) (the "Sellers"), Mineral Global Copper Chile S.A., and EMX (collectively, the "Buyers) whereby the Buyers will purchase an aggregate of 15 shares of SLM California from the Sellers.

Under both of the agreements, EMX will thereby indirectly acquired an effective 0.3155% net smelter return royalty over the Caserones Copper-Molybdenum Mine in northern Chile, of which the Company acquired an effective 0.3155% royalty. The Company paid a total of US$25,742,000 as consideration of the 0.3155% royalty interest.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2022.

________________________________________

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

29,380,000 common shares ("Shares").





Purchase Price:  

  $0.95 per Share.





Number of Placees:   1 placee






Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Insider=      Y /


Name

ProGroup= P

Number of Shares 

Chengze Lithium International Limited



     (Yi Zhou)  

Y

29,380,000

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on May 16, 2022.

__________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on May 1, 2020. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.  A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 14, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $5,492,215 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of $2,456,477.

 

Agents:

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.



Offering:

269,037 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2021



Share Price:

Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, with an average sale price of $9.13 per share



Agents' Warrants:

None



Over-allotment Option:

None



Agents' Commission:

2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $61,412 in aggregate for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

 

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of $3,035,738.

 

Agents:

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO
Capital Markets Corp. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.



Offering:

348,443 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended March 31, 2022



Share Price:

Varying prices during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, with an average
sale price of $8.71 per share



Agents' Warrants:

None



Over-allotment Option:

None



Agents' Commission:

2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $75,893 in aggregate for the
quarter ended March 31, 2022

 

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 and Prospectus Supplement dated May 14, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Company") has completed an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated January 21, 2022 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 19, 2021, as amended by Amendment No. 1 dated January 19, 2022 that was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

 

Agent:

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Canaccord Genuity LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc.
and Roth Capital Partners, LLC



Offering:

An aggregate of 19,901 common shares during the months of January 2022,
February 2022 and March 2022



Offering Price:

Between US$7.50 and US$7.7123 per common share



Agent's Fee:  

4% of the gross proceeds in cash



The Company announced the closing of the above-mentioned offering by news release dated May 13, 2022, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$150,963.47.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU ») 
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 mai 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance


Acasti Pharma Inc. (la «société») a complété un placement «au cours du marché» effectué en vertu d'un supplément de prospectus daté du 21 janvier 2022 du prospectus simplifié préalable de base daté du 19, mai 2021, et modifié dans la Modification N. 1 datée du 19 janvier 2022, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX.

 

Agent:

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Canaccord Genuity LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc.
and Roth Capital Partners, LLC



Placement :  

Un total de 19 901 actions ordinaires souscrites durant les mois de janvier
2022, février 2022 et mars 2022



Prix de l'offre:

Entre 7,50 $ US et 7,7123 $ US par action ordinaire



Commission à l'agent :  

4 % du produit brut en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement mentionné ci-dessus dans le communiqué de presse daté du 13 mai 2022. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de ce placement fut 150 963,47 $ US.

__________________________________

ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 4:45  a.m. PST, May 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________



