TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

[formerly 9 Capital Corp. ("NCPL.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Non-Brokered Private Placement and Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing 9 Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated June 7, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, June 21, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Churchill Diamond Corporation (the "Target") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of the Target and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and issued 24,559,884 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of the Target (not including the private placements described below) on June 15, 2021. Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of the Target exchanged their common shares in the capital of the Target ("Target Shares") at an exchange ratio of 1:1 Resulting Issuer Shares for every one Target Share held. In addition, all outstanding options of the Target were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company based on the same exchange ratio.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of 1.7 pre-Consolidation common shares to 1 post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company, and changed its name from "9 Capital Corp." to "Churchill Resources Inc.".

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 13,070,645 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement and an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 4,823,521 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "junior natural resource - mining" (NAICS Number: 212220).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Reinstatement of Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated September 28, 2020, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will be reinstated at the opening on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Monday, June 21, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "NCPL.P" to "CRI".

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on April 8, 2021, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's share capital consolidation on the basis of 1.7 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share as well as a special resolution approving the Company's name change. The name of the Company has been changed from "9 Capital Corp." to "Churchill Resources Inc.".

Effective at the opening on Monday, June 21, 2021, the shares of Churchill Resources Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of 9 Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement (the "Churchill Financing") described in the March 8, 2021 and April 14, 2021 December 23, 2020, February 1, 2021, March 18, 2021, April 9, 2021, May 28, 2021 and June 16, 2021 press releases. The Churchill Financing was comprised of Churchill flow-through shares at a price of $0.30 per Churchill flow-through shares and Churchill common shares at a price of $0.25 per Churchill common share. The Churchill flow-through shares and common shares were exchanged for the equivalent Resulting Issuer securities pursuant to the Transaction on a 1:1 basis.

Number of flow-through shares: 1,674,997

Purchase Price: $0.30 per Resulting Issuer flow-through share

Number of common shares: 5,658,333

Purchase Price: $0.25 per Resulting common share

Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Paul Robertson Y 75,000 Paul Sobie Y 66,667 Bill Fisher Y 33,333 Kevin Tomlinson Y 40,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5 Placee(s)] P 1,466,664

In connection with the Churchill Financing, an aggregate of 58,333 common shares and $7,000 in cash was paid to Research Capital Corporation (formerly Mackie Research Capital Corporation) as finder's fee in connection with the concurrent private placement. In addition, a cash commission of $13,649.96 was paid, and 47,600 common shares were issued to Red Cloud Financial Services as a finder's fee.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Churchill Financing via a press release dated December 23, 2021 and June 16, 2021.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 36,980,873 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 17,894,166 common sharestransfer

Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CRI (new)

CUSIP Number: 171552102 (new)

Issuer Contact: Paul Sobie, Chief Executive Officer

Issuer Address: Suite 505, 133 Richmond Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2L3 Issuer Phone Number: (416)-365-0930 Issuer Email: info@churchillresources.com

_______________________________________

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. ("JET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

The Company is distributing by way of dividend shares of its subsidiary Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. ("Jetlines"). The ratio for distribution is one share of Jetlines for every two shares of the Company

Distribution per Common Share: 0.5 shares of Jetlines Payable Date: July 2, 2021 Record Date: June 24, 2021 Ex-Distribution Date: June 23, 2021

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A" "SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 16, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A" "SCPT.U")

Distribution per Cdn Unit: CA $0.03333 Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333 Payable Date: July 15, 2021 Record Date: June 30, 2021 Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2021

______________________________________

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 16, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange corrects the number of issued and outstanding shares and the number of escrow shares as a result of a three (3) old for one (1) new consolidation that takes effect at the opening on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

44,083,990 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 20,902,677 shares are subject to escrow

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION ("WEB")

[formerly Westbridge Energy Corporation ("WEB.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Change of Business, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

NEX Company

Reverse Takeover and Change of Business

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since March 5, 2021, pending completion of a Reverse Take-Over (the "RTO")

Effective at the open, Monday, June 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

TSX Venture Exchange Inc (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's RTO and related transactions as principally described in the Company's filing statement (the "Filing Statement") dated June 9, 2021. The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Agreement (the "Agreement") with Georgetown Solar Inc. ("Georgetown")

Effective as of March 4, 2021, the Company, Georgetown and a subsidiary entered into a definitive agreement providing for the RTO. As part of the Agreement, the Company issued 22,800,000 shares on a 1 for 1 basis with Georgetown, which includes 2,800,000 units that were part of a convertible debenture which converted on closing into units (the "Georgetown Units") of the Company. Each Georgetown Unit is comprised of one common share in the Company and one-half warrant, where each whole warrant entitled the shareholder to purchase one common share in the Company for $0.20 for a period of 2 years from closing (subject to acceleration).

Georgetown is focused on the development of large scale utility solar PV projects. Georgetown is currently in the process of assessment for development of the solar property known as the Georgetown project, which is comprised of approximately 710 acres located in Vulcan County, Alberta (the "Georgetown Project"). Upon completion of the Transaction, it is the intention of the parties that the Company will focus primarily upon the further assessment and development of the Georgetown Project, while seeking additional solar project development opportunities to enhance the overall value of the Company.

A finders fee of 1,200,000 shares was issued to Invictus Investments Limited in connection with the RTO.

The Exchange has been advised the RTO closed June 17, 2021.

Graduation from NEX, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at open, Monday, June 21, 2021 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening Monday, June 21, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from WEB.H to WEB. The Company is classified as a 'clean energy' company

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

74,992,154 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 20,000,000 shares will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Escrow

350,000 stock options will be subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

1,580,000 warrants will be subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: WEB (.H removed) CUSIP Number: 957155302 (Unchanged)

Resume Trade

Effective at open, Monday, June 21, 2021 shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 32,060,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.125 per share

Warrants: 16,030,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,030,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one year period; $0.20 in the second year.

If the closing price of the common shares is equal to or exceeds $0.35 per share for any 10 trading days within any 30-trading day period, the Issuer may accelerate the expiry date of the outstanding Warrants by providing 10 days' notice pursuant to the dissemination of a press release announcing such accelerated expiry date.







Number of Placees: 90 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Cabrana Capital Advisors Inc (Scott Kelly) Y 400,000 Encap Renewables Ltd (Marcus Yang) Y 800,000 Stefano Romanin Y 1,000,000 Wetherby Growth 2020 LP (Scott Kelly/

Marcus Yang) Y 1,600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 5,390,000 [ 23 Placee(s)]



Finder's Fee: $4,800 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp



$2,625 cash payable to Stephen Avenue Securities Inc



$14,137.50 cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc



$1,125 cash payable to Integral Wealth Securities Limited



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Company Contact: Stefano Romanin Company Address: Suite 615, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC

V6C 2V6 Company Phone Number: 604 687-7767 Company Fax Number: 604 688-9895 Company Email Address: info@westbridge.energy

________________________________________

21/06/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice to Issuers

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

Re: Temporary Relief of $0.05 Minimum Pricing Requirement – Further Extension

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") previously issued a bulletin (the "April 8, 2020 Bulletin") providing notice that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Exchange would provide temporary relief (the "Temporary Relief") from certain requirements of the Exchange's Corporate Finance Manual (the "Manual") as described in more detail in the April 8, 2020 Bulletin. In summary, the purpose of the April 8, 2020 Bulletin was to revise the minimum price at which Listed Shares may be issued from $0.05 to $0.01 in certain circumstances. If the Market Price of an Issuer's Listed Shares is not greater than $0.05, the minimum price at which that Issuer may issue its Listed Shares in particular circumstances is equal to that Market Price, subject to a minimum price of $0.01. If the Market Price of an Issuer's Listed Shares is greater than $0.05, the minimum price at which that Issuer may issue its Listed Shares remains equal to the Market Price less the existing allowable maximum discounts based on closing price, subject to a minimum price of $0.05. In the case of any discrepancy, the details of the Temporary Relief set out in the April 8, 2020 Bulletin prevail.

The April 8, 2020 Bulletin stipulates that such Temporary Relief applies to Listed Shares that are issued on or before September 30, 2020. That deadline was previously extended to June 30, 2021. The Exchange now wishes to provide notice that it is extending the Temporary Relief such that it will apply to Listed Shares that are issued on or before December 31, 2021.

The April 8, 2020 Bulletin may be found at the following link: https://www.tsx.com/resource/en/2264

Capitalized terms not specifically defined in this Bulletin have the meanings ascribed to them in the Manual.

If you have any questions about this Bulletin, please contact:

Charlotte Bell Senior Policy Counsel 604-643-6577 charlotte.bell@tmx.com Kyle Araki Director, Capital Formation (Calgary) 403-218-2851 kyle.araki@tmx.com Tim Babcock Vice President, TSX Venture Exchange 416-365-2202 tim.babcock@tmx.com Andrew Creech Director, Capital Formation (Vancouver) 604-602-6936 andrew.creech@tmx.com Sylvain Martel Director, Capital Formation (Montréal and Toronto) 514-788-2408 sylvain.martel@tmx.com

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Avis aux émetteurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : 17 juin 2021

Objet : Assouplissement provisoire de l'application de l'exigence relative à la fixation du prix minimal de 0,05 $ – Prolongation supplémentaire

Dans un bulletin publié récemment (le « bulletin du 8 avril 2020 »), la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a fait état de mesures prises en réponse à la pandémie de la COVID-19. La Bourse souhaitait ainsi offrir un assouplissement provisoire (l'« assouplissement provisoire ») à l'égard de certaines dispositions du Guide du financement des sociétés de la Bourse de croissance TSX (le « Guide »), comme décrit plus en détail dans le bulletin du 8 avril 2020. En résumé, ce bulletin visait à annoncer la révision de la fixation du prix minimal d'émission des actions inscrites de 0,05 $ à 0,01 $ dans certaines circonstances. Si le cours des actions inscrites d'un émetteur n'est pas supérieur à 0,05 $, le prix minimal auquel cet émetteur peut émettre ses actions inscrites, dans certaines circonstances, correspond au cours, sous réserve d'un prix minimal de 0,01 $. Si le cours des actions inscrites d'un émetteur est supérieur à 0,05 $, le prix minimal auquel cet émetteur peut émettre ses actions inscrites demeure égal au cours moins la décote maximale permise existante fondée sur le cours de clôture, d'un prix minimal de 0,05 $. En cas de divergence, le détail de l'assouplissement provisoire figurant dans le bulletin du 8 avril 2020 prévaut.

Le bulletin du 8 avril 2020 stipule que l'assouplissement provisoire sera en vigueur jusqu'au 30 septembre 2020 et s'appliquera aux actions inscrites émises jusqu'à cette date, inclusivement. Cette date limite a été précédemment prolongée jusqu'au 30 juin 2021. Par la présente, la Bourse annonce qu'elle prolonge l'assouplissement provisoire de telle sorte qu'il s'applique désormais aux actions inscrites émises jusqu'au 31 décembre 2021, inclusivement.

On peut consulter le bulletin du 8 avril 2020 en cliquant sur ce lien : https://www.tsx.com/resource/fr/2264 .

Sauf définition contraire dans le présent bulletin, les termes clés utilisés aux présentes ont le sens qui leur est attribué dans le Guide.

Pour toute question relative au présent bulletin, veuillez communiquer avec :

Charlotte Bell Conseillère principale en matière de politique 604 643-6577 charlotte.bell@tmx.com Kyle Araki Directeur, Formation de capital (Calgary) 403 218-2851 kyle.araki@tmx.com Tim Babcock Vice-président, Bourse de croissance TSX 416 365-2202 tim.babcock@tmx.com Andrew Creech Directeur, Formation de capital (Vancouver) 604 602-6936 andrew.creech@tmx.com Sylvain Martel Directeur, Formation de capital (Montréal et Toronto) 514 788-2408 sylvain.martel@tmx.com

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,510,333 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

Number of Placees: 32 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares Mark T. Brown

Y 100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 625,000 [3 Placees]

Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $1,750.00 and 14,583 Finder Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.



Redplug Inc. (Otis Brandon Munday) - $4,200.00 and 35,000 Finder Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.



Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $73,920.00 and 616,000 Finder Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:10 a.m. PST, June 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLOCKCHAINK2 CORP. ("BITK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 120,000 shares to certain executives of the Company as part of their employment contract.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Tony Caputo Y 60,000 Jose Formoso Y 60,000

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 1, 2021 and April 19, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

CANEX METALS INC. ("CANX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement ("Agreement") dated June 2, 2021, between the Company, Canexco Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Silmar of Arizona LLC (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will have the exclusive right to earn up to a 90% interest in the Excelsior Mine Property (the "Property") over a 3 staged term for a 4.5 year period. The Property is comprised of 11 lode mining claims and 2 patented mining claims located in the state of Arizona. As total consideration for the exclusive option to acquire interest in the Property, the Company will provide the Vendor payments as follows:



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES Stage 1 $0 750,000 $500,000 Stage 2 $0 1,000,000 $2,000,000 Stage 3 $0 1,000,000 $2,000,000

The completion of Stage 1 will allow the Company to earn a 25% interest on the Property, the completion of the Stage 2 will provide the Company an additional undivided 26% interest and the completion of Stage 3 will provide an additional undivided 39% interest for a total ownership interest of 90%, cumulatively, on the Property. The Vendor will also be eligible to receive bonus payments in cash or shares equivalent to an per ounce Gold Equivalent of 1% of the 10 day average daily market closing price of gold ("Average Gold Price") for Stage 2 and an additional amount per ounce of Gold Equivalent of 1.5% of the Average Gold Price for Stage 3, subject to Exchange review if shares are elected to be issued.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, upon the completion of Stage 3, the Vendor will have the option to (i) maintain their 10% undivided interest on the Property, or (ii) convert their 10% interest on the Property into a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Property. In the event, the Vendor elects to retain their 10% ownership interest, a joint venture agreement will be entered into between the Company and the Vendor further detailing the terms of exploration and development expenditures on the Property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated January 13, 2021.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIRST LIGHT CAPITAL CORP. ("XYZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE GOOD SHROOM CO INC. ("MUSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated May 31, 2021, June 2, 2021, and June 3, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAGEN VENTURES I INC. ("MAGN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated June 15, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business June 16, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on June 17, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $4,000,000 (40,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

_________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $500,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible into 3,571,428 common shares and 1,785,714 common share purchase warrants (each, the "Warrant") at $0.14 purchase price until maturity. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.20 per share for a period of thirty months.

Maturity date: December 31, 2023

Interest rate: 6% per annum

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021.

________________________________________

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated April 28, 2021 (the "Option Agreement"), between Murchison Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and Gestion Aline Leclerc Inc. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 75 mineral claims located in the Abitibi region in the province of Quebec (the "Property"). Under the terms of the Option Agreement, in order to earn 100% interest in the Property, the Company is required to make payments totaling $500,000 to the Optionor over a 6-year period, whereby $100,000 will be paid in cash by the fourth anniversary and $400,000 will be paid in cash or common shares to be issued at a price equal to the greater of (i) $0.07 and (ii) 20 day VWAP for the fifth and sixth anniversary payments. In addition, the Company is also required to incur $1,000,000 in exploration work over the 6-year duration of the Option Agreement. The Optionor will retain a royalty of 1% of net smelter returns (NSR) on future production, subject to the ability of the Company to repurchase the 1% NSR anytime for a price of $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2021 and May 21, 2021.

________________________________________

NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC. ("ORO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, June 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 15, 2021, the Company has advised the Exchange that the Bulletin should have read as follow:

Finder's Fee:

GloRes Securities Inc. - $122,500 cash.

All other terms remain unchanged

________________________________________

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Binding Letter Agreement and Shareholders Agreement (collectively, the "Agreements") dated June 3, 2021, between the Company and Commersive Solutions Corp. (the "Partner") and their respective subsidiaries, whereby the Company and the Partner has agreed to jointly develop the ThermalPass fever detection system (the "Product") through SMRT Labs Inc. (the "JV"), of which 51% will be owned by the Company and 49% by the Partner.

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company has agreed to the Product development via the JV in exchange for issuing 1,818,182 common share purchase warrants (each, the "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $$0.3575 per share for a period of 36 months. Additionally, the Company will be required to issue up to 2,272,727 common shares to the Partner if and when certain sales targets of the Product are met.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 7, 2020 and June 4, 2021.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,765,957 shares

Purchase Price: $0.47 per share

Warrants: 6,382,974 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,382,974 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 50 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Structured Solutions-Next Generation Resources Fund Y 4,255,000 Banque Caonale Vaudoise Ref. Metals Exploraton Fund. Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 25,000 [1 Placee]



Finder's Fee: Blue Lake Advisors $42,300 cash payable.

Amvest Capital (Acting through Four Points Capital Partners, LLC) $11,939 cash payable.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. $6,135 cash payable.

Echelon Wealth Partners $2,820 cash payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $902 cash payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $11,280 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, June 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

