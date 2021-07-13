TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OverActive media corp. ("OAM")

[Formerly ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Abigail Capital Corporation (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated July 2, 2021. As a result, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement under the Qualifying Transaction Agreement dated April 19, 2021, the Company has indirectly acquired all the outstanding shares of former OverActive Media Corp. ("OAM") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. The Company issued an aggregate of 61,173,094 post-consolidation shares to the shareholders of OAM, excluding the common shares issued under the private placements below.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated July 2, 2021 and to the Company's news release dated July 9, 2021.

Private Placement – Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, OAM completed a private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 10,237,255 common shares Purchase Price: $2.25 per common share Number of placees: 99 placees Insider / Pro group participation: None Agent's fee: TD Securities Inc, Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners and Eight Capital received an aggregate of $1,380,000 cash commission and 614,235 compensation warrants exercisable at $2.25 for 24 months

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated April 19, 2021.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, OAM completed a private placement of OAM common shares which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 7,492,598 common shares Purchase Price: $2.25 per common share Number of placees: 86 placees Insider / Pro group participation:



Name Insider=Y/

Pro Group=P Number of Common Shares OV2 Capital Inc. (Sheldon Pollack) Y 444,444 Westdale Construction Co. Limited (Ron Kimel) Y 888,888

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated April 19, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Company consolidated its capital on a 1 new for 9 old basis. Following the QT, the Resulting Issuer changed its name to "OverActive Media Corp."

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Abigail Capital Corporation will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 80,236,280 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 27,181,379 common shares (including the CPC escrowed shares) of which 6,795,344 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: OAM (new) CUSIP Number: 690161 104 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities" company (NAICS: 711310).

Company Tier Reclassification

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to Tier 1.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "ACC.P" to "OAM".

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated March 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 under the symbol "OAM".

Company Contact: Chris Overholt, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 41 Fraser Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6K 1Y7 Company Phone Number: 416-993-6745 Company Email Address: kvancamp@oam.gg Company Website: overactivemedia.com

_____________________________________________________

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR") ("CBR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering; New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus – Unit Offering

Effective June 28, 2021, the Company's short form prospectus dated June 28, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Prospectus offering occurred on July 6, 2021, for gross proceeds of $11,500,920 (including exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Research Capital Corporation



Offering: 21,298,000 units (including exercise in full of the over-allotment option). Each unit consisting of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.54 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.80 per share to July 6, 2023.



Underwriter's Commission: Cormark Securities Inc. - $295,497.75 cash and 521,160 underwriter warrants.

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. - $160,413.06 cash and 312,696 underwriter warrants.

Paradigm Capital Inc. - $80,206.53 cash and 156,348 underwriter warrants.

Research Capital Corp. - $26,735.51 cash and 52,116 underwriter warrants.



Each underwriter warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of C$0.54 until July 6, 2023.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of the securities issued. The underwriters exercised the over-allotment option in full for an additional 2,778,000 units at closing.

For further details, please refer to the Prospectus and the news releases dated June 8, 2021 and July 6, 2021, all of which are filed on SEDAR.

New Listing – Warrants

Effective at the opening Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 10,649,000 warrants are issued and outstanding Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.80 per share to July 6, 2023.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CBR.WT CUSIP Number: 127106110

The warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus offering of 21,298,000 units, (including exercise in full of the over-allotment option), which closed on July 6, 2021. Each unit consists of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.80 per share and will expire on July 6, 2023.

________________________________________

CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")

[formerly, HIT Technologies Inc., ("HIT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Shares for Debt, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Carbeeza Inc. (formerly, HIT Technologies Inc.) (the "Company") Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated May 31, 2021, (the "Agreement"), the Company (formerly, HIT Technologies Inc.) has indirectly acquired all shares of Carbeeza Ltd. ("Carbeeza") in exchange for 40 million common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.40 per share for an aggregate deemed value of $16 million (excluding the concurrent financing of subscription receipts). Furthermore, an additional 6,220,000 common shares of Carbeeza and 6,220,000 warrants of Carbeeza, which had been issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of Carbeeza, were exchanged for those of the resulting issuer at a deemed price of $0.40 per share for an aggregate deemed value of $2,488,000.

For further information, refer to the Company's closing news release dated June 30, 2021 and i's information circular dated June 8, 2021 filed on SEDAR.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

In connection with the Reverse Takeover, Carbeeza (the target company) completed a brokered private placement by issuing 4,025,000 subscription receipts at $0.40 per subscription receipt, as applicable, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,610,000. Each subscription receipt has automatically converted into shares and warrants of Carbeeza which were then exchanged for acquisition shares and warrants of the resulting issuer.

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the arm's length disposition by the Company of all of its assets and liabilities, to Patrizia Carella, Fab Carella, Brian Kask, Milena Carella, Blind Ear Holdings Ltd., Kathi Vonbiela and Mauro Palumbo, (collectively, the "Creditors") pursuant to the terms of an assignment agreement dated May 31, 2021 (the "Disposition Agreement"), to settle amounts owed by the Company to the Creditors totaling $2,755,052.18 as of the closing date.

The Company's disinterested shareholders previously approved the terms of the disposition, conditional upon the completion of the RTO, at a shareholder meeting held on Jun 29, 2021.

For further information, see the Information Circular and news releases dated May 31, 2021 and June 8, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11 million post-Consolidation (as defined herein) shares to settle outstanding debt in the principal amount of $2,755,052.18.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

None of the Creditors are Insiders or members of the Pro Group.

For more information, please refer to the Company's closing news release dated June 30, 2021.

The Company's disinterested shareholders previously approved the terms of the debt settlement, conditional upon the completion of the RTO, at a shareholder meeting held on June 29, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation:

The Company has consolidated its share capital on a 2.5 old for one 1 new basis (the "Consolidation") and the name of the Company has been changed to Carbeeza Inc. following the Company's continuation from BC to Alberta, as follows:.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the common shares of Carbeeza Inc. will be listed on the Exchange, and the common shares of HIT Technologies Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Tier 2 'technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

63,814,824 Shares are issued and outstanding

Unlimited number of preferred shares with no par value, of which nil preferred shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 39,441,500 common shares and 371,250 warrants will be subject to Tier 2 Surplus escrow

896,000 common shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow







Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company



Trading Symbol: AUTO (new)



CUSIP Number: 140772104 (new)



Issuer Contact: Sandro Torrieri Issuer Address: Suite 620, 10180 101 Street

Edmonton, Alberta

T5J 3S4



Issuer Phone Number: 1-855-216-8802 Issuer email: sandroauto@carbeeza.com

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Wednesday July 14, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "HIT" to "AUTO" and the Company's shares will resume trading.

________________________________________

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. ("JET") ("JET.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Substitutional Listing, Supplemental Listing, Delist, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a share capital reorganization of the Company (the "Reorganization"). Under the Reorganization, the Company's existing shareholders shall receive shares of the Company as follows:

shareholders who completed a declaration confirming they are a United States citizen shall receive one new share of common stock (a "New Common Share") for every existing share of common stock (an "Old Common Share") they hold. The New Common Share shall be identical in all respects to the Old Common Share except it will have a new CUSIP (37960G401).



shareholders who (i) did not complete a declaration or (ii) completed a declaration confirming that they are not United States citizens, shall receive one share of Class B Non-Voting Common Stock (a "Class B Non-Voting Share") for every Old Common Share they hold. The Class B Non–Voting Share shall be identical in all respects to the Old Common Share except it will be non–voting and have a new CUSIP (37960G302) and new stock symbol (JET.B).

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Reorganization, effective at the market opening on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the New Common Shares will commence trading on the Exchange.

Capitalization: 144,462,687 New Common Shares with no par value of which

19,483,355 New Common Shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 7,105,710 New Common Shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: JET (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 37960G401 (NEW)

Supplemental Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Reorganization, effective at the market opening on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the Class B Non-Voting Shares will commence trading on the Exchange.

Capitalization: 50,000,000 Class B Non-Voting Shares with a par value of USD$0.001 of which

25,442,099 Class B Non-Voting Shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil Class B Non-Voting Shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: JET.B (NEW) CUSIP Number: 37960G302 (NEW)

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Reorganization, the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted.

For further information on the Reorganization please refer to the management information circular dated May 25, 2021 and the Company's news releases dated May 21, 2021, June 11, 2021, June 30, 2021, and July 9, 2021.

Resume Trading

Effective at the market opening on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION ("HMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 7, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 4, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS") ("CANS.DB") ("CANS.WT") BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Prospectus-Debenture Offering, New Listing – Warrants, New Listing - Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 9, 2021, the Unit Price of the Debenture Unit should have read as follows:

Unit Price: $1,000 per Debenture Unit.

All other information remains unchanged.

_____________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

FREDONIA MINING INC. ("FRED")

formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp. ("RRD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

NEX Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since January 11, 2021, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the common shares of Fredonia Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FRED".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated June 22, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of Fredonia Management Limited (the "Target") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of the Target for consideration of 146,451,688 post-consolidation common shares at a deemed price of $0.17 per share.

46,810,828 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 16,942,111 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 2,205,882 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Estanislao Ricardo Auriemma Y 11,133,865 Carlos Espinosa Y 103,722 Ali Mahdavi Y 1,016,880 Ricardo A. Auriemma Y 18,525,119 Waldo Perez Y 423,770 Michael F. Doolan Y 150,000 Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. (Jasper Bertisen) Y 28,712,119 María Amalia Leguizamón Y 17,395,707

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 4, 2017, immediately prior to the Qualifying Transaction, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.36 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Fredonia Mining Inc.".

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the common shares of Fredonia Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Richmond Road Capital Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated June 22, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Mining Issuer'.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

150,863,453 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 65,958,821 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: FRED (new)



CUSIP #: 356063 10 7



Company Contact: Carlos Espinosa, CFO Company Address: Av. Del Libertador 828 - 1ºA – (C1001ABV), Buenos Aires City, Argentina Company Phone Number: +54 (11) 4815-9382 Company Email Address: cespinosa@slgmexico.com

________________________________

21/07/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,223,016 shares at a deemed price of $0.08, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding with respect to shares for services dated April 8, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced :

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.056 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a 18-month period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





KF Business Ventures, LP



(Robert Kopple) Y 6,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 15, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Fobi AI Inc. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 14, 2021 and June 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,935,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.25 per share



Warrants: 2,967,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,967,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.60 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Rob Anson Y 280,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 46,000 6 placees





Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $428,793.75 cash and 343,035 compensation warrants.





Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable into one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company at a price of $1.25 per unit for a two-year period. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.60 for a two-year period from closing of the private placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Fort St. James Nickel Corp. ("FTJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 400,000 flow-through shares

1,502,221 common shares







Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow-through share

$0.18 per common share







Warrants: 1,702,221 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,702,221 shares (200,000 attached to flow-through shares and 1,502,221 attached to common shares)







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration right







Number of Placees: 23 placees (9 flow-through and 14 common)



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 75,000 1 placee





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. – $7,200 cash and 40,000 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. ("JET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:30 p.m. PST, July 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase and Partnership Agreement dated June 22, 2021 between Goldplay Mining Inc. (the "Company") and Índice Crucial Lda ("Índice"), and BMP Holding (Participações Sociais), Sgps Lda, and Maria Victoria Osόrio Alvarado Bemposta, and José Alexandre Bemposta,(together, the "Vendors") whereby the Company will acquire up to 100% equity interest in Índice from the Vendors, who are the sole legal and beneficial owners of all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Índice. Índice is the sole legal and beneficial owner of an exploration license and two exploration license applications to certain mineral properties located in Portugal. Consideration payable to the Vendors over a four-year period for an aggregate holding of 85% equity interest is an aggregate of €350,000 cash and the issuance of 1,350,000 Company shares. The Company may, at any time, acquire the remaining 15% equity interest for an additional payment of €2,000,000. The Company has also entered into a finder's agreement dated May 28, 2021 with Geologia E Geotecnia, Consulatores, LDA (Jose Mario Castelo Branco) (the "Finder") whereby the Finder will receive a finder's fee in cash or shares equal to 5% of the net amount of the transaction each time the Company acquires an additional equity interest in Índice. The maximum number of shares issuable to the finder is 67,500 shares with a floor price of $0.13 per share.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 23, 2021.

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a definitive purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated June 24, 2021, between the Company and the registered owners (the "Vendors") of Chapel Island Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property consist of 54 mining claims situated in the Province of Newfoundland. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Property in return for providing the Vendors with aggregate cash payments of $250,000, issuing 10,000,000 common shares and 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), and further committing to $100,000 in work commitment on the Property as per the scheduled terms. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of 18 months.

Upon achieving an indicated resource exceeding 500,000 ounces of gold in accordance with National Policy 41-101, the Vendors will also receive a $1,000,000 in additional payment. The Property will be subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty to the Vendors of which 1% will be available to repurchase for $1 million by the Company along with an additional payment of $25,000 to be advanced for royalty payment on the fifth anniversary of signing.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated June 25, 2021.

________________________________________

LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a letter agreement dated January 20, 2021, amended on May 26, 2021 between Libero Copper and Gold Corporation ("Libero") and Latin Metals Inc. (the "Company"), whereby the Company has granted Libero an option to acquire a 70% interest in the Esperanza copper gold project located in San Juan Province, Argentina (the "Project"). In consideration, Libero will assume payments due under the underlying option agreement in the aggregated amount of US$1,903,000 over a period until 24 months after the permit grant date, pay US$500,000 to the Company and incur US$2,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project up to 24 months after the permit grant date.

_______________________________________

QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("QZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral claims purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 8, 2021 between the Company and Impala Capital Corp. (Eugene Beukman) (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in nine mineral claims located near Houston, British Columbia (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Property by making $105,000 in cash payments and issuing 1,000,000 shares on closing. The Property is subject to a pre–existing 2.5% net smelter returns royalty held by an unrelated arm's length third party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 10, 2021 and July 7, 2021.

________________________________________

RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, July 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SANTACRUZ SIVLER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,342,604 shares to settle outstanding debt for $4,468,005.10.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated June 7, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:22 a.m. PST, July 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. ("VERY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 25, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated June 25, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Acts and Multilateral Instrument 11-202 in Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on July 2, 2021, for gross proceeds of $20,700,575, including the overallotment option.

Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering: 4,865,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one half warrant.



Unit Price: $3.70 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable for one additional share at a price of $4.60 per share to January 2, 2023.



Agents' Warrants: 391,632 non-transferable compensation warrants, each exercisable for one unit with terms as above, exercisable at a price of $3.70 for an 18 month period. The Agent also received a corporate finance fee of 30,000 units with terms as above.



Overallotment Option: The Agent has elected to exercise the option to place an additional 729,750 units representing 15% of the offering.

________________________________________________

VULCAN MINERALS INC. ("VUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 22,500,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit



Warrants: 22,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 per share for a period of thirty months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 82 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units Fraser Edison Y 100,000 Frederick Carson Noel Y 125,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,472,500 [12 Placees]





Finders Fee: Richard Savage - $35,700 cash and 178,500 finder's warrants,

Buffalo Associates Ltd. - $4,200 cash and 21,000 finder's warrants,

PI Financial Corp - $7,000 cash and 35,000 finder's warrants,

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $14,000 cash and 70,000 finder's warrants,

Each finder's warrant is exercisable for $0.30 per share for a period of thirty months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("WEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 601,741 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2022 Exercise Price of the Warrants: $0.45



# of Warrants: 3,712,592 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,314,333 shares with 4,314,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 27, 2018, with the expiry date of the warrants extended by one year on July 10, 2019.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

MOUNT DAKOTA ENERGY CORP. ("MMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, July 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

