TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

CLEARFORD WATER SYSTEMS INC. ("CLI.H")
[formerly CLEARFORD WATER SYSTEMS INC. ("CLI")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 03, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of May 03, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CLI to CLI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 29, 2022 and the Company's new release issued April 29, 2022, trading will remain halted pending review of Exchange Requirements.

____________________________________________

HILO MINING LTD. ("HILO")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening of Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'All Other Metal Ore Mining' company, NAICS 212299.

The Company is not presently trading on any other stock exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia

Capitalization:

common shares with no par value of which
7,272,363 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

2,318,617 common shares

Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:

HILO (new)

CUSIP Number:

432827103

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated April 26, 2022 and filed on sedar.

Company Contact:

Jeremy Poirier, CEO and Director

Company Address:

503 - 905 West Pender Street, Vancouver
B.C., V6C 1L6

Company Phone Number:

604-722-9842

Company Email Address:

jeremypoirier604@gmail.com

________________________________________

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")
[formerly Orletto Capital II Inc. ("OLT.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Reinstated for Trading, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") of Orletto Capital II Inc. (the "Company") described in its Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Charbone Corporation ("Charbone") in consideration of 29,311,285 common shares of the resulting issuer at a deemed price of $0.40 per share ($11,724,514).

A total of 20,289,636 common shares and 66,667 common share purchase warrants issued pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction are escrowed, pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.

The Company is classified as "Industrial gas manufacturing" and "Hydro-electric power generation" issuer (NAICS Numbers: 325120 and 221111).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, available on SEDAR.

Reinstated for Trading:
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletins dated July 30, 2019 and August 18, 2020, the securities of the Resulting Issuer will be reinstated to trade at the opening on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Brokered Private Placement:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). This Private Placement consisted of the issuance of subscription receipts, which were exchanged into common shares upon closing of the Qualifying Transaction, as follows:

Number of Shares:

11,270,000 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.40 per common share

Warrants:

5,635,000 warrants to purchase 5,635,000 common shares

Warrant exercise price:

$0.60 during a period of 18 months from the closing date

Number of Placees:

91 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

Number of Shares

Richard Provencher

Y

50,000

Mena Beshay

Y

62,500

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement

(3 Placees)

P

257,500

Finders' Fees: Finders collectively received $360,640 in cash, 250,000 in shares, 125,000 in warrants to purchase 125,000 common shares at a price of $0.60 for 18 months and 901,600 common share purchase warrants at $0.40 for 18 months.

The Company has confirmed that the closing of the Private Placement pursuant to news releases dated March 17, 2022.

Name Change and Consolidation:
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 22, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.079365 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Orletto Capital II Inc. to Charbone Hydrogen Corporation.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the common shares of Charbone Hydrogen Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Orletto Capital II Inc. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and
Post-Transactional
Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
47,131,283 common shares will be issued and outstanding.

Escrow:

22,883,752 common shares, 66,667 common share purchase warrants and 630,000 options of which 2,677,492 common shares, 6,667 common share purchase warrants and 157,500 options are released at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company – Montreal and Toronto

Trading Symbol:

CH (NEW)

CUSIP Number:

15956X109 (NEW)

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact:

Mr. Dave Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board, Director

Company Address:

1080-5005, Boulevard Lapinière, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 0N5

Company Phone Number:

1-450 678-7171

Company Fax Number:

Nil

Company e-mail address:

info@charbone.com

Company website address:

www.charbone.com

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)
[antérieurement Capital Orletto II Inc. (« OLT.P »)]
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Opération admissible – complétée/Changement de symbole, Réadmission à la négociation, Placement privé à l'entremise d'un courtier, Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement
DATE DU BULLETIN : 29 avril 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Opération admissible :
La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt des documents relativement l'opération admissible (l' « Opération admissible ») de Capital Orletto II Inc. (la « Société ») décrite dans sa déclaration de changement à l'inscription datée du 31 mars 2022. Par conséquent, à l'ouverture des marchés, mardi le 3 mai 2022, la Société ne sera plus considérée comme une société de capital de démarrage.

L'Opération admissible consiste en l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Charbone Corporation ("Charbone") pour une considération de 29 311 285 actions ordinaires de l'émetteur résultant au prix réputé de 0,40 $ par action (11 724 514 $).

Un total de 20 289 636 actions ordinaires et 66 667 bons de souscription émis dans le cadre de l'Opération admissible sont entiercés en vertu d'une convention de titres de valeurs du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX.

La Société est catégorisée dans les secteurs « Fabrication de gaz industriels » et « Production d'hydroélectricité » (numéros SCIAN : 325120 et 221111).

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer à la déclaration de changement à l'inscription datée du 31 mars 2022, qui est disponible sur SEDAR.

Réadmission à la négociation :
Suite aux bulletins de la Bourse de croissance TSX datés du 30 juillet 2019 et du 18 août 2020, les titres de l'émetteur résultant seront réadmis à la négociation à l'ouverture des marchés, mardi le 3 mai 2022.

Placement privé à l'entremise d'un courtier :
La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé à l'entremise d'un courtier (le « Placement privé »). Ce Placement privé consistait en l'émission de reçus de souscription, qui ont été échangés contre des actions ordinaires à la clôture de l'Opération admissible, comme suit :

Nombre d'actions :

11 270 000 actions ordinaires

Prix :

0,40 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription :

5 635 000 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à
5 635 000 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,60 $ pendant une période de 18 mois suivant la date de clôture

Nombre de souscripteurs :

91 souscripteurs

Participation Initié / Groupe Pro :

Nom

Initié = Y /

Groupe Pro = P

Nombre

d'actions

Richard Provencher

Y

50 000

Mena Beshay

Y

62 500

Group pro
(3 souscripteurs)

P

257 500





Honoraires d'intermédiation :

Des intermédiaires ont collectivement reçu 360 640 $ en espèces, 250 000 en actions ordinaires, 125 000 en bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 125 000 actions ordinaires à 0,60 $ pour 18 mois, ainsi que 901 600 bons de souscription en actions ordinaires à 0,40 $ pour 18 mois.

La Société a confirmé la clôture de l'Opération admissible et du Placement privé via un communiqué de presse daté du 17 mars 2022.

Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement :
En vertu d'une résolution spéciale des actionnaires adoptée le 22 juin 2022, la Société a regroupé son capital social sur la base de 1,079365 anciennes actions pour 1 nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la Société a été changée de Capital Orletto II Inc. à Corporation Charbone Hydrogène.

Les actions ordinaires de Corporation Charbone Hydrogène seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des marchés, mardi le 3 mai 2022, et les actions Capital Orletto II Inc. seront retirées de la cote.

Capitalisation
post-regroupement
et post-opération :

Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont
47 131 283 actions ordinaires seront émises et en circulation

Actions entiercées :

22 883 752 actions ordinaires, 66 667 bons de souscription et 630 000 options dont 2 677 482 actions ordinaires, 6 667 bons de souscription et 157 500 options sont libérés à la date de ce bulletin

Agent des transferts :

Compagnie Trust TSX – Montréal et Toronto

Symbole au téléscripteur :

CH (NOUVEAU)

Numéro de CUSIP :

15956X109 (NOUVEAU)

La Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les opérations précitées ont été complétées.

Contact de la Société :

M. Dave Gagnon, Chef de la direction, Président du conseil et administrateur

Adresse de la Société :

1080-5005, Boulevard Lapinière, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 0N5

Téléphone de la Société :

1-450 678-7171

Télécopieur de la Société :

Aucun

Adresse de courriel de la Société :

info@charbone.com

Adresse du site web de la Société :

www.charbone.com

___________________________________________

NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced April 18, 2022, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover – Completed and Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX VENTURE Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Reverse Takeover of PopReach Corporation (the "Company") as described in the Company's Information Circular dated February 14, 2022, which includes the following transactions:

The Company acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry ("Federated") by way of a share exchange pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement dated October 18, 2021, as amended February 14, 2022 and as further amended April 27, 2022, and issued an aggregate of 159,053,948 common shares of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the former shareholders of Federated.

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 109,368,486 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Value Escrow Agreement, with an additional 42,704,639 are subject to Exchange hold periods pursuant to Exchange Seed Share Resale Restrictions, with the same release schedule as Tier 1 Value Escrow.

In addition, all 159,053,948 Resulting Issuer Shares issued to the former shareholders of Federated pursuant to the Transaction are subject to a four month hold period ending August 29, 2022 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 1 Issuer: "software publisher" (NAICS Number: 51121).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated February 14, 2022, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated August 17, 2021 and August 27, 2021, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 232,520,102 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

152,073,125 common shares (including SSRR)

Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company (Toronto office)

Trading Symbol:

POPR (no change)

CUSIP Number:

73319W102 (no change)

Issuer Contact:

Christopher Locke

Issuer Address:

1 University Avenue, 3rd Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2P1

Issuer Phone Number:

(416) 582-5918

Issuer email:

clocke@popreach.com

________________________________________

PENNINE PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("PNN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered,
Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an earn-in agreement ("Agreement") dated November 26, 2021 between the Company and Techshed Investments (Private) Limited (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase the option to obtain up to 75% interest in the future gold production of a gold mine (the "Property") located in Zimbabwe on or before the fifth anniversary of the date of the Agreement by providing the Vendor with an aggregate of USD$7,500,000 in cash payments.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 3, 2022 and April 28, 2022.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 3, 2021:

Number of Units:

20,602,740 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price:

$0.025 per Unit

Warrants:

20,602,740 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,602,740 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for a one year period from the date of issuance

Number of Placees:

47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Units

Ray Gertz

Y

240,000

Sea-Ar Enterrises Ltd.



(Ray Gertz)

Y

400,000

Jon Harris

Y

200,000

Jeff Saxinger

Y

200,000

Finder's Fee:

$40,160.00 cash and 1,606,400 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.; and


$197.48 cash and 7,899 finder's warrants payable to Hartwell Tshuma.

Each finder's warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company issued a news release dated April 28, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Resume Trading

Effective at the open, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

________________________________________

22/04/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, April 29, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CLEARFORD WATER SYSTEMS INC. ("CLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Shares:

736,842 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.095 per flow-through common share

Number of Placees:

1 Placee

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

None

Finder's Fee:

Aucun.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 28, 2022.

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 avril 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions:

736 842 d'actions accréditives ordinaires

Prix :

0,095 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

Nombre de souscripteurs:

1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucune

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 avril 2022.

________________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2022:

Number of Shares:

25,026,670 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.




2,383,340 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price:

$0.06 per FT Unit and $0.06 per Unit.

Warrants:

14,896,675 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,896,675 common shares

Warrant Price:

$0.08 per common share exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance

Number of Placees:

21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider= Y/ ProGroup= P

Number of Units

Brian Testo

Y

150,000

Jim Greig

Y

350,000

Taras Krutous

P

700,000

Finder's Fees:

1,663,200 Compensation Units and 1,663,200 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc.


189,000 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Hampton Securities Limited.


Each above Compensation Warrant is exercisable for $0.08 per common share expiring the day before the second year anniversary of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 25, 2022.

__________________________________

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of up to 27,118,788 existing warrants of the Company as described in the Company's news release dated March 17, 2022.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on March 17, 2022 and expired on April 15, 2022.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 10,657,500 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $1,278,906 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 10,657,500 Common Shares and 5,328,775 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants:

10,657,500 common shares

Purchase Price (based on exercise price of existing warrants):

$0.12

Incentive Warrants:

5,328,775 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,328,775 shares

Incentive Warrant Exercise Price:

at a price of $0.18 per share until for a one-year period

Number of Placees:

8 Placees

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

Number of Shares

Donald K Johnson

Y

8,454,000

Troy Boisjoli

Y

852,550

Jean- Charles Potvin

Y

130,000

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continue to entitle the holder to acquire common share as per the original terms of the warrants. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 8, 2021 and October 21, 2021.

________________________________________

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 9, 2022:

Number of Shares:

21,733,333 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.12 per common share

Warrants:

10,866,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,866,667 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.17 per warrant for a 24-month period

Number of Placees:

23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Elaine Ellingham

Y

666,666

Agent's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp., EDE Asset Management Inc., Red Cloud Securities Inc., Sprott Capital Partners LP, and Leede Jones Gable Inc. received an aggregate cash commission of $133,920 and 1,116,000 Broker Warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to purchase 1,116,000 common shares of the Company. Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.12 per common share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2022:

Number of Shares:

19,150,000 (charitable) flow-through shares and


5,000,000 non flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.328 per flow-through share


$0.23 per non flow-through share

Warrants:

12,074,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,074,998 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:

44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Blaine Monaghan

Y

203,997

Borden Putnam III

Y

100,000

KGE Management Ltd.

Y

100,000

(Gerald Carlson)



Crescat Portfolio Management LLC

Y

2,640,000

(Kevin Smith)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

1,355,898

[12 placees]



Agent's Fee:

Aggregate cash commissions of $289,700 paid and 1,299,999 non-transferable broker warrants issued to M Partners Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.23 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 22, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. ("SLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10, 2022:

Number of Shares:

14,350,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price:

$0.10 per Unit

Warrants:

14,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,350,000 common shares

Warrant Price:

$0.20 per common share exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance

Number of Placees:

55 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider= Y / ProGroup= P

Number of Units

Al Kroontje

Y

3,500,000

Kevin Baker

Y

500,000

ProGroup Aggregate

P

450,000

Finder's Fees:

$3,500 cash commission and 35,000 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.


$24,500 cash commission and 245,000 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.


$22,050 cash commission and 220,500 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable) payable to PI Financial Corp.


Each of the above Compensation Warrants are exercisable for $0.10 per common share expiring the day before the first year anniversary of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 11, 2022, March 31, 2022 and April 28, 2022.

__________________________________

