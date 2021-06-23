TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACADEMY METALS INC. ("AM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated June 9, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 24, 2021, the common shares of Academy Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,850,079 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: AM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 00401G208 (new)

________________________________________

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.1995

Payable Date: July 30, 2021

Record Date: June 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2021

________________________________________

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change - Cash Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021 (Reference to May 25, 2021 Distribution Notice)

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.025

Payable Date: July 30, 2021; August 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021

Record Date: July 15, 2021; August 13, 2021 and September 15, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: July 14, 2021; August 12, 2021 and September 14, 2021 respectively.

________________________________________

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 24, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Other basic organic chemical manufacturing' company.

Story continues

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMC" and the OTCQB under the symbol "CWSFF".

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

645,179,912 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: None



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CMC CUSIP Number: 17178G 10 4

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 23, 2021.

Company Contact: Don Allan, President and CEO

Company Address: 610 – 475 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC V6B 4M9

Company Phone Number: (403) 348-2972

Company Email Address: donallan@cielows.com

_______________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.002734

Payable Date: July 15, 2021

Record Date: June 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: July 30, 2021

Record Date: June 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2021

_______________________________________

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 24, 2021, the securities of Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated April 7, 2020, a news release was issued on June 4, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

21/06/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,166,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 11, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 11, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,333,333 shares with 4,166,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 11, 2018.

________________________________________

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 3,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. will receive a finder's fee of $16,000.00 and 266,667 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share to June 17, 2023

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,995,041 common shares and 5,398,462 flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.60 per common share and $0.675 per flow-through share





Number of Placees: 68 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Mark N.J. Ashcroft Y 20,000 common shares and 15,000 f/t shares Michael Leskovec Y 15,000 f/t shares One Above Three Below Advisory Inc. (Jeremy Niemi) Y 20,000 common shares





Jayvee & Co. ITF Ninepoint 2021 Flow Through LP National Class (Sprott Asset Management LP)





Y 1,400,000 f/t shares





Finder's Fee:









Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners - $166,157.25 cash and 258,344 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.60 for one common share unit for a period of 18 months.





Raymond James Ltd. - $35,700 cash and 56,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.60 for one common share unit for a period of 18 months.





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,890.00 cash and 2,800 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.60 for one common share unit for a period of 18 months.





Richardson Wealth Ltd. - $15,356.25 cash and 24,062 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.60 for one common share unit for a period of 18 months.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $16,550.63 cash and 27,387 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.60 for one common share unit for a period of 18 months.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,811.25 cash and 2,800 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.60 for one common share unit for a period of 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, June 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, June 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 27,200,000 common shares at $0.13 per share and up to 27,200,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.20 per share for a period of three years, to settle outstanding debt of $3,600,000.

Number of Creditors: 86

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 18, 2021.

________________________________________

CEDARMONT CAPITAL CORP. ("CCCA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD. ("CPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021:

Flow Through

Number of Shares: 6,685,000 Flow-Through shares





Purchase Price: $0.065 per Flow-Through share





Warrants: 3,342,500 Flow-Through share purchase warrants to purchase 3,342,500 Flow-Through shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period





Non-Flow-Through









Number of Shares: 19,030,000 Non-Flow-Through shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per Non-Flow-Through share





Warrants: 19,030,000 Non-Flow-Through share purchase warrants to purchase 19,030,000 Non-Flow-Through shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 55 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Terrence MacDonald Y 500,000 Donald Bubar Y 400,000





Finder's Fee:



$1,050 and 21,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $14,105 and 248,500 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. $350 and 7,000 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. $7,000 and 140,000 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.





Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 16, 2021 and May 26, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Finder's Fee: $17,500 in cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EXGEN RESOURCES INC. ("EXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement ("Agreement") dated April 30, 2021, between the Company and Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. ("MTB"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has decided to grant MTB the exclusive right and option to earn a 60% undivided ownership interest in the DOK Property (the "Property") located in the province of British Columbia. In return for the exclusive option, MTB will provide the Company with an aggregate consideration of $230,000 in cash payments, 1,500,000 common shares of MTB and will spend $2,500,000 in cumulative exploration work on the Property over a four year term.

Upon exercise of the option, a joint venture agreement will be entered into between the Company and MTB on a pro rata basis (40% ExGen, 60% MTB) further detailing additional terms of future exploration and development expenditures on the Property. As per the terms of the Agreement, the Company will also retain the sole right to purchase a 2% NSR royalty from the original vendors of the Property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated May 10, 2021.

_______________________________________

FIRST LIGHT CAPITAL CORP. ("XYZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 07, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,380,000 common shares







Purchase Price: CDN$0.975 per share







Number of Placees: 1 Placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units 2176423 Ontario



Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 9,380,000











Finder's Fee: CDN$274,365 in cash to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,400 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.80 per common share



Warrants: 2,500,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,200 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.60 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 60 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Philip Williams Y 20,000 Mullens Family Superannuation Fund (Peter Mullens) Y 33,333 Gregory Duras Y 25,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 21,000 Broker's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. have received an aggregate fee of $540,043.20 in cash and 300,024 compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to receive one common share at $1.80 for a period of two years.







For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 12, 2021 and June 3, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KUTCHO COPPER CORP. ("KC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 5,200,000 NFT shares and 2,500,000 FT shares





Purchase Price: $0.50 per NFT share and $0.60 per FT share





Number of Placees: 9 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $42,000 in cash;

Generic Capital Corporation - $182,000 in cash; and

Eventus Capital Corp. - $21,000 in cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD. ("MDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a License Transfer Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 17, 2021, between Medallion Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), Medallion Research USA, Inc. (as "transferee") and Hasler Ventures LLC (as "transferor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all the exclusive rights, title and interest in and to Purdue Research Foundation (the "License Intellectual Property") – developed rare earth element (REE) separation and purification technologies.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make (i) cash payments of $7,500; (ii) issue up to 1,000,000 common shares and (iii) exploration expenditure of US$450,000 over the course of 3 years on achievement of various technical milestones. The quarterly royalty is also payable on the gross receipts (the "Gross Receipts") to the transferor as follows:

US$ 2% royalty on the first US$1,000,000 of Gross Receipts; US$ 2.5% royalty on the cumulative US$ Gross Receipts from US$1,000,001 to US$50,000,000; and US$ 3% royalty on cumulative Gross Receipts in excess of US$50,000,000. A guaranteed minimum royalty of US$75,000 per annum beginning with the calendar year following the calendar year in which the first sale of licensed product occurs.

Additionally, the Company will pay:

US$50,000 as annual license maintenance fee commencing after the first three calendar years during the term of the Agreement, continuing through, and including the calendar year in which the first sale of licensed product occurs. A fee of US$ 1.5% of the consideration value of any major transaction such as merger or sale. A fee of US$ 25% of any consideration received from a sub licensee.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 18 and June 2, 2021.

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated April 30, 2021 between ExGen Resources Inc. (the "Optionor") and Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (the "Optionee") whereby the Optionee wishes to earn a 60% interest in the DOK property by making cash payments, issuing common shares and incurring certain exploration expenditures. There is a 3% net smelter return royalty payable to the underlying owners (Charles James Greig and John Bernanrd Kreft) and ExGen has the right to purchase 2% of the NSR for a payment of $2,000,000. Consideration payable to the Optionor is an aggregate of $230,000, 1,500,000 common shares and $2,500,000 exploration expenditures.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 10, 2021.

________________________________________

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 134,434 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further information, refer to the Company's press release dated June 2, 2021.

________________________________________

PSYBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("PSYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 409,752 subordinate voting shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.37 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$125,441.48.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price # of Shares Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share









Carmel, Milazzo & Feil LLP (Ross David Carmel) Y US$125,441.48 CDN$0.37 409,752

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 01, 2021 and June 22, 2021.

______________________________________

SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2021:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 5,696,667 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow through share

Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 6,800,000 non flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share

Warrants: 6,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,800,000 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075

Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years

Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Zimtu Capital Corp. (Dave Hodge) Y 1,500,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 310,000 Finder's Fee:



Raymond James Ltd $2,450 cash; 40,833 warrants

GloRes Securities Inc. $7,000 cash; 140,000 warrants

PI Financial Corp. $3,850.00 cash; 77,000 warrants



Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,690,000 shares







Purchase Price: $2.50 per share







Warrants: 845,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 845,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $3.25 for an 18 month period







Number of Placees: 4 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Craig Parry Y 1,200,000 Michael Konnert Y 10,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $126,750

Tectonic Advisory Partners receives $126,750 and 101,400 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $2.50 per share for an 18 month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 18, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

Encanto Potash Corp. ("EPO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 22, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,843,550 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $3,184,355.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors











Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Hamad M. Al-Wazzan Y $1,184,355 $0.10 11,843,550 GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS and GEM Investments America, LLC (Christopher Brown) Y $1,500,000 $0.10 15,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/22/c1553.html