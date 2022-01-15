TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("HSI.H")
[formerly H-Source Holdings Ltd. ("HSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
/CNW/ - In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of January 18, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from HSI to HSI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued August 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_________________________________
22/01/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2021:
Number of Shares:
36,930,143 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.90 per share
Number of Placees:
50 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
La Mancha Holding S.a.r.l
Y
12,955,094
Steven Poulton
Y
654,205
Matthew Grainger
Y
18,691
David Netherway
Y
37,383
Martin Keylock
Y
14,018
Alister Masterton-Hume
Y
28,784
Robert Milroy
Y
200,000
Finder's Fee:
BMO Capital Markets Limited - $612,904.55
Shard Capital Partners LLP - $23,360.99
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - $41,227.92
Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd. - $101,484.99
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 14, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration and Purchase Option Agreement dated January 3, 2022, between the Company's subsidiary, Argentina Litio & Energia S.A. and Cornejo Uladislao whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in two lithium mining property located in Salar de Pocitos, Salta Province, Argentina. The aggregate consideration payable over a three year period is US$1,890,000 and 2,338,000 common shares.
________________________________________
ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration and Purchase Option Agreement dated January 3, 2022, between the Company's subsidiary, Argentina Litio & Energia S.A. and Rodrigo Martin Castañeda Nordmann whereby the Company has been granted an option to purchase a 100% interest in the El Pidio GIII lithium mining property located in Salar de Pocitos, Salta Province, Argentina. The aggregate consideration over a three year period is US$165,000 and 258,334 common shares.
________________________________________
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Plan of Arrangement:
The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MindBeacon Holdings Inc. (TSX: MBCN) ("MindBeacon") in exchange for issuing 2.285 shares of the Company and a cash payment of C$1.22 for each MindBeacon common share by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement between the Company and MindBeacon dated November 14, 2021, as amended on December 10, 2021.
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted the final order approving the Arrangement on January 12, 2022.
For further information, refer to the news releases dated November 15, 2021, and January 14, 2022.
_______________________________________
DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021, and December 3, 2021:
Number of Shares:
3,120,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per flow-through share
Warrants:
1,560,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,560,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Ian Gendall
Y
200,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee)
P
100,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc - 14,875 cash and 59,500 finder's warrants
Fieldhouse Capital Management Inc. - $24,500 cash and 98,000 finder's warrants
Research Capital Corporation - $7,000 cash and 28,000 finder's warrants
Vanhart Capital Corporation - $3,500 cash and 14,000 finder's warrants
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 29, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("GIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,100,000 common shares
3,358,333 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
$0.06 per flow-through share
Warrants:
2,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,100,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
200,000
1 placee
Finder's Fee:
Roche Securities Limited (Francis Roche) – $10,000 cash and 166,667 non-transferable finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 24, 2021, and December 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 120,267 shares to settle outstanding debt for $184,672.55.
Number of Creditors:
72 Creditors
________________________________________
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 20, 2021:
Convertible Debenture
$5,703,567.90
Conversion Price:
Convertible into shares at a price per share equal to $0.70 of principal outstanding until maturity.
Maturity date:
36 months
Detachable Warrants:
Each of the 8,147,954 warrants will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.00 over a three-year period.
Interest rate:
4% per annum
Number of Placees:
16 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Convertible Shares
Catlett –Sands II LLC (Michael Graves)
Y
1,199,860
McKenna & Associates LLC
Y
922,969
(Andrew J. McKenna)
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
142,857
[1 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securites Inc. - $25,500 cash and 36,428 finder's warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 7, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2021:
Number of Shares:
4,587,000 flow-through units
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per unit
Warrants:
4,587,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,587,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a period of three years
Number of Placees:
12 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement dated December 23, 2021.
________________________________________
PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Jan. 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan.14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 38,523 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.88 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$33,900, in connection with services provided by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 07, 2022.
_______________________________________
PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,557,866 shares at a deemed price of $0.175 to settle outstanding debts of $1,147,626.53.
Number of Creditors:
18 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debts extinguished.
________________________________________
SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective December 22, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated November 10, 2021, and Supplementary Prospectus dated November 23, 2021 were filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and accepted for trading on the ASX.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on December 23, 2021, for gross proceeds of AUS$5,500,000 (CDN$5,103,450).
Agents:
Euroz Hartleys Limited
Offering:
27,500,000 Chess Depository Interests (CDI) at a price of AUD$0.20. Each CDI is underlain by one share and one half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at AUD$0.30 for two years from closing.
Unit Price:
AUD$0.20 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
AUD$0.30 per share for two years from closing.
Agents' Warrants:
3,666,667 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at AUD$0.28 per share until December 24, 2024.
Agent's Commission:
AUD$330,000 cash, AUD$35,000 management fee.
________________________________________
TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 34,884 common shares at a deemed price of $0.43 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $15,000:
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 12, 2022.
VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 14 janvier 2022
Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 34 884 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,43 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 15 000 $ :
Nombre de créanciers:
2 créanciers
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 janvier 2022.
__________________________________________
