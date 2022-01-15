TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·12 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("HSI.H")
[formerly H-Source Holdings Ltd. ("HSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

/CNW/ - In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of January 18, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HSI to HSI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued August 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_________________________________

22/01/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2021:

Number of Shares:

36,930,143 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.90 per share



Number of Placees:

50 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

La Mancha Holding S.a.r.l

Y

12,955,094

Steven Poulton

Y

654,205

Matthew Grainger

Y

18,691

David Netherway

Y

37,383

Martin Keylock

Y

14,018

Alister Masterton-Hume

Y

28,784

Robert Milroy

Y

200,000

Finder's Fee:

BMO Capital Markets Limited - $612,904.55


Shard Capital Partners LLP - $23,360.99


SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - $41,227.92


Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd. - $101,484.99

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 14, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration and Purchase Option Agreement dated January 3, 2022, between the Company's subsidiary, Argentina Litio & Energia S.A. and Cornejo Uladislao whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in two lithium mining property located in Salar de Pocitos, Salta Province, Argentina. The aggregate consideration payable over a three year period is US$1,890,000 and 2,338,000 common shares.

________________________________________

ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration and Purchase Option Agreement dated January 3, 2022, between the Company's subsidiary, Argentina Litio & Energia S.A. and Rodrigo Martin Castañeda Nordmann whereby the Company has been granted an option to purchase a 100% interest in the El Pidio GIII lithium mining property located in Salar de Pocitos, Salta Province, Argentina. The aggregate consideration over a three year period is US$165,000 and 258,334 common shares.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MindBeacon Holdings Inc. (TSX: MBCN) ("MindBeacon") in exchange for issuing 2.285 shares of the Company and a cash payment of C$1.22 for each MindBeacon common share by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement between the Company and MindBeacon dated November 14, 2021, as amended on December 10, 2021.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted the final order approving the Arrangement on January 12, 2022.

For further information, refer to the news releases dated November 15, 2021, and January 14, 2022.

_______________________________________

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021, and December 3, 2021:

Number of Shares:

3,120,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per flow-through share



Warrants:

1,560,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,560,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

13 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Ian Gendall

Y

200,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee)

P

100,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc - 14,875 cash and 59,500 finder's warrants


Fieldhouse Capital Management Inc. - $24,500 cash and 98,000 finder's warrants


Research Capital Corporation - $7,000 cash and 28,000 finder's warrants


Vanhart Capital Corporation - $3,500 cash and 14,000 finder's warrants




Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 29, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("GIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,100,000 common shares


3,358,333 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per common share


$0.06 per flow-through share



Warrants:

2,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

200,000

1 placee






Finder's Fee:

Roche Securities Limited (Francis Roche) – $10,000 cash and 166,667 non-transferable finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year period.
Echelon Wealth Partners - $4,800 cash and 88,000 non-transferable finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 24, 2021, and December 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 120,267 shares to settle outstanding debt for $184,672.55.

Number of Creditors:

72 Creditors

________________________________________

JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 20, 2021:

Convertible Debenture

$5,703,567.90



Conversion Price:

Convertible into shares at a price per share equal to $0.70 of principal outstanding until maturity.



Maturity date:

36 months



Detachable Warrants:

Each of the 8,147,954 warrants will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.00 over a three-year period.



Interest rate:

4% per annum



Number of Placees:

16 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Convertible Shares

Catlett –Sands II LLC (Michael Graves)

Y

1,199,860

McKenna & Associates LLC

Y

922,969

(Andrew J. McKenna)






Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

142,857

[1 placees]






Finder's Fee:






Haywood Securites Inc. - $25,500 cash and 36,428 finder's warrants
Intrynsyc Capital Corporation - $30,012.48 cash and 42,875 finder's warrants
Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $1.00 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 7, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2021:

Number of Shares:

4,587,000 flow-through units



Purchase Price:

$0.22 per unit



Warrants:

4,587,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,587,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a period of three years



Number of Placees:

12 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement dated December 23, 2021.

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Jan. 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan.14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 38,523 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.88 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$33,900, in connection with services provided by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 07, 2022.

_______________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,557,866 shares at a deemed price of $0.175 to settle outstanding debts of $1,147,626.53.

Number of Creditors:

18 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debts extinguished.

________________________________________

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 22, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated November 10, 2021, and Supplementary Prospectus dated November 23, 2021 were filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and accepted for trading on the ASX.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on December 23, 2021, for gross proceeds of AUS$5,500,000 (CDN$5,103,450).

Agents:

Euroz Hartleys Limited



Offering:

27,500,000 Chess Depository Interests (CDI) at a price of AUD$0.20. Each CDI is underlain by one share and one half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at AUD$0.30 for two years from closing.



Unit Price:

AUD$0.20 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

AUD$0.30 per share for two years from closing.



Agents' Warrants:

3,666,667 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at AUD$0.28 per share until December 24, 2024.



Agent's Commission:

AUD$330,000 cash, AUD$35,000 management fee.

________________________________________

TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 34,884 common shares at a deemed price of $0.43 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $15,000:

Number of Creditors:

2 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 12, 2022.

VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 14 janvier 2022
Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 34 884 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,43 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 15 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers:

2 créanciers



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:

Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 janvier 2022.

__________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/14/c1081.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime faces 90th-ranked Finn to kick off Australian Open campaign

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top-ranked Canadian at the Australian Open, will face Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the first tennis major of the year. The 21-year-old from Montreal is ranked ninth in the world compared to No. 90 for the 22-year-old Finn. But Ruusuvuori showed little respect for the numbers at last year's Miami Open when he upset world No. 7 Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in second-round play for only his second career win over a to

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • NFC West title brings no solace to Rams after loss to 49ers

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey wasn't in any mood to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams' first NFC West Division title since 2018, not after the Rams blew a 17-point, second-quarter lead. Shortly after Seattle defeated Arizona — ensuring the Rams would capture the division — Matthew Stafford threw an interception to San Francisco's Ambry Thomas to wrap up the 49ers' 27-24 overtime victory. Ramsey cut off a reporter in mid-sentence with a stern “nope” when asked if there was any silver lining

  • Raptors' OG Anunoby learning to use unique blend of size, athleticism in his favour

    Anunoby is at last learning how to leverage his strength to become more efficient on offence.

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying