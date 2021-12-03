TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TENAZ ENERGY CORP. ("TNZ.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening December 09, 2021, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire December 13, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 13, 2021.

TRADE DATES

December 09, 2021 - TO SETTLE – December 10, 2021

December 10, 2021 - TO SETTLE – December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021 - TO SETTLE – December 13, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

__________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on November 2, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on an eight (8) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 6, 2021, the common shares of Awale Resources Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,348,137 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ARIC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 05455R208 (new)

________________________________________

G.E.T.T. GOLD INC. ("GETT")

[formerly Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("NIP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 28, 2021, the Company has changed its name from Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. to G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, December 6, 2021, the common shares of G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "Other support activities for mining" company (NAICS Number: 213119).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

214,046,310 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: GETT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 36167X100 (NEW)

G.E.T.T. OR INC. (« GETT »)

[Anciennement Ressources Nippon Dragon Inc. (« NIP »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 28 octobre 2021, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Ressources Nippon Dragon Inc. à G.E.T.T. Or Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de G.E.T.T. Or Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires lundi, le 6 décembre 2021 et les actions ordinaires de Ressources Nippon Dragon Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Autres activités de soutien à l'extraction minière » (numéro de SCIAN : 213119).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 214 046 310 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation Titres entiercés : Aucun Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur : GETT (NOUVEAU) Numéro de CUSIP : 36167X100 (NOUVEAU)

__________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer), Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated August 24, 2021, November 8, 2021 and November 19, 2021 the Offer has been extended and amended as follows:

Transaction Terms: BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd (the "Offeror"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd, has prepared Forth Notice of Variation and Extension dated November 25, 2021 (the "Forth Notice of Variation and Extension") to give notice of the extension of the period for acceptance of its offer dated July 27, 2021 (the "Original Offer"), as previously amended and supplemented by the notices of variation dated October 21, 2021 (the "First Notice of Variation"), November 4, 2021 (the "Second Notice of Variation and Extension") and November 11, 2021 (the "Third Notice of Variation and Extension" and together with First and Second Notices of Variation and the Original Offer, the "Existing Offer"), to purchase, on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Existing Offer, all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (other than Common Shares owned by the Offeror or any of its affiliates), and any Common Shares that may become issued and outstanding after the date of the Original Offer but prior to the Expiry Time upon the exercise, exchange or conversion of (i) Options under the Option Plan, (ii) Share Awards under the Share Awards Plan, (iii) Warrants, or (iv) any other Convertible Securities, at a price of $0.75 in cash per Common Share (the "Increased Offer Price").





If all of the conditions of the Offer described in Section 4 of the Original Offer, "Conditions of the Offer", have been satisfied or, where permitted, waived by the Offeror at or prior to the expiry of the initial deposit period, the Offeror will take up the Common Shares validly deposited under the Offer and not properly withdrawn immediately after the expiry of the initial deposit period (and in any event not prior to the date the initial deposit period expires) and will pay the Increased Offer Price for the Common Shares taken up as soon as possible but in any event not later than three business days (as defined under applicable Canadian securities Laws) after they are taken up. For the avoidance of doubt, the initial deposit period ends at the extended Expiry Time.





Questions and requests for assistance may be directed to Kingsdale Advisors, the Depositary and Information Agent, whose contact details are provided on the back cover of the Third Notice of Variation and Extension. Additional copies of the Third Notice of Variation and Extension, the Original Offer, the Letter of Transmittal and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery may be obtained without charge on request from the Depositary and Information Agent and are accessible on Noront Resource Ltd.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



New Expiry Date: The Offer has been extended and is now open for acceptance until 7:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 14, 2021 (the "Expiry Time"), unless the Offer is further extended or withdrawn by the Offeror in accordance with its terms.



Exchange Procedure: Shareholders who have validly deposited and not withdrawn their Common Shares are not required to take any further action to accept the Offer. The Offer may be accepted by Shareholders delivering to the Depositary at its office in Toronto, Ontario at the address indicated in the Letter of Transmittal (printed on YELLOW paper) accompanying the Offer, so as to be received at or prior to the Expiry Time:

(a) certificate(s) representing the Common Shares in respect of which the Offer is being accepted;

(b) a Letter of Transmittal in the form accompanying the Offer or a manually executed facsimile thereof, properly completed and executed in accordance with the instructions set out in the Letter of Transmittal (including signature guarantee if required); and

(c) all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of Transmittal.

Alternatively, Shareholders may accept the Offer by (i) following the procedures for book-entry transfer of Common Shares set out in Section 3 of the Original Offer , "Manner of Acceptance — Acceptance by Book-Entry Transfer", or (ii) following the procedure for guaranteed delivery set out in Section 3 of the Original Offer, "Manner of Acceptance — Procedure for Guaranteed Delivery", using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (printed on PINK paper) that accompanied the Offer to Purchase and Circular (or a manually executed facsimile thereof).





Shareholders whose Common Shares are registered in the name of an investment advisor, stockbroker or other nominee should immediately contact that nominee for assistance if they wish to accept the Offer in order to take the necessary steps to be able to deposit such Common Shares under the Offer. Such nominees or other intermediaries may establish deposit cut-off times that are prior to the Expiry Time. Shareholders must instruct their nominees promptly if they wish to deposit their Common Shares.



Notice of Guaranteed Delivery: The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be delivered by courier, e-mailed (with original to follow) or mailed to the Depositary at its office in Toronto, Ontario at the address indicated in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery at or prior to the Expiry Time and must include a guarantee by an Eligible Institution in the form set out in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The certificate(s) representing all deposited Common Shares in proper form for transfer, together with a Letter of Transmittal, or a manually executed facsimile thereof, properly completed and duly executed as required by the instructions set out in the Letter of Transmittal (including signature guarantee if required) and all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of Transmittal must be received by the Depositary at the office address indicated on the back page of the Letter of Transmittal prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the third trading day on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") after the Expiry Time.



Disclosure Document(s): Offer dated Jul 27, 2021, First Notice of Variation dated October 21, 2021, Second Notice of Variation and Extension dated November 4, 2021, Third Notice of Variation and Extension dated November 11, 2021 and Fourth Notice of Variation and Extension dated November 25, 2021 are available at www.sedar.com. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined are defined in the Disclosure document.





Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules: In connection with the extension of the Expiry Date, new Trading and Settlement Rules are:

Trade Date Settlement Date

December 14, 2021 December 15, 2021

________________________________________

QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")

[formerly MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP. ("MFX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Sale Agreement dated September 3, 2021 between Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (the "Company", formerly Minfocus Exploration Corp.) and Mining Projects Accelerator Pty Ltd. ("MPX"), the Company agreed to acquire MPX's 80% ownership of the outstanding shares of Big Hill Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd. (the "BHG") in exchange for the issuance of 17.5 million common shares of the Company. BHG holds a 100% interest in the Big Hill gold property located in Queensland, Australia. A further 15% of the outstanding shares of BHG may be acquired by paying AU$300,000 to a minority shareholder of BHG and the remaining 5% for AU$700,000.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 10, 2021 and October 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,160,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 8,580,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,580,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 69 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Alicia Milne Y 300,000 Kevin Bottomley Y 400,000 D. Blair Way Y 400,000 Jody Bellefleur Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 160,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $17,126 and 137,000 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.25 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Name Change

Pursuant to the directors' resolution passed on September 27, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, December 6, 2021, the common shares of Queensland Gold Hills Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Minfocus Exploration Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

39,942,146 shares (post closing of the acquisition and the private

placement) are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: OZAU (new) CUSIP Number: 74830U104 (new)

Resume Trading

Effective at the open on Monday, December 6, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

________________________________________

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")

[Formerly PINEHURST CAPITAL I INC. ("PHT.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Pinehurst Capital I Inc. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated September 27, 2021. As a result, on Monday, December 6, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to an Amalgamation Agreement dated November 12, 2020, the Company has indirectly acquired all the outstanding shares of former Silver Bullet Mines Inc. ("Silver Bullet") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. The Company issued an aggregate of 34,428,555 post-consolidation shares to the shareholders of Silver Bullet, 1,500,000 shares to a finder as well as the common shares issued under the private placements below.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated September 27, 2021 and to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2021.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Silver Bullet completed different tranches of a private placement of Silver Bullet common shares which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 17,056,150 common shares Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share Number of placees: 125 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:

Name Insider=Y/

Pro Group=P Number of Common Shares David Ellis Jamie Carrasco Ching Hung Chen P P P 100,000 90,000 70,000

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in its Filing Statement dated September 27, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Company consolidated its capital on a 1 new for 2.142857 old basis. Following the QT, the Resulting Issuer changed its name to "Silver Bullet Mines Corp."

Effective at the opening on Monday, December 6, 2021, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Pinehurst Capital I Inc. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 55,458,038 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 30,958,334 common shares (including the CPC escrowed shares) of which 2,036,916 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SBMI (new) CUSIP Number: 827459 108 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS: 21222).

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange bulletins dated August 27, 2020 and October 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Monday, December 6, 2021 under the symbol "SBMI".

Company Contact: John Carter, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 200-3310 South Service Road, Burlington, Ontario L7N 3M6 Company Phone Number: 905-681-1925 Company Email Address: info@silverbulletmines.com Company Website: www.silverbulletmines.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

ANGLO-BOMARC MINES LTD. ("ANB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

ATLANTA GOLD INC. ("ATG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

BARKER MINERALS LTD. ("BML.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

CHEETAH CANYON RESOURCES CORP. ("CHTA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

CO2 SOLUTIONS INC. ("CST.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

EIGHT SOLUTIONS INC. ("ES.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021 and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

GAINEY RESOURCES LTD. ("GRY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

GREAT LAKES GRAPHITE INC. ("GLK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

HALIO ENERGY INC. ("HOIL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

NEXTRACTION ENERGY CORP. ("NE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

RIZAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("RZL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021 and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

SIMBA ESSEL ENERGY INC. ("SMB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

SPECIALTY LIQUID TRANSPORTATION CORP. ("SLT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday, December 6, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy,

Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

21/12/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CHAMPION GAMING GROUP INC. ("WAGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation for the license agreement termination and transfer of intellectual property ("IP") ("Agreement") dated November 22, 2021 between CMC and 18887711 Alberta Inc. ("1888"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the license agreement dated June 14, 2016 and restatement agreement dated November 1, 2017 will be effectively terminated, in addition to the transfer of IP from 1888 to CMC. In consideration of the Agreement, CMC will issue 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of CMC at a deemed price of $0.28 per common share, which will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated November 23, 2021.

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:01 a.m. PST, December 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, December 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 bonus warrants to an arms-length creditor, in consideration of advancing a revolving credit facility of up to CDN$3,000,000 principal amount to the Company. The Facility will bear interest of 3% per annum and matures December 31, 2022, subject to terms of the credit facility. The loan is to be used to partially satisfy the Companies $6,250,000 contribution in the Coulter Creek Access Road, estimated to cost $12,500,000.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated November 12, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amended and Restated Cost Sharing Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 11, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Vendor and Eskay Mining have amended the terms of their original agreement to share equally the costs of construction of the first 9 kilometres of the Coulter Creek Access Road, estimated to cost $12.5 million, including to introduce a limit on Eskay's contribution to a maximum of $6,250,000 and eliminate the sale by Eskay of a convertible debenture.

The Vendor will provide Eskay with a $3 million revolving loan facility at an interest rate of 3% per year to provide Eskay flexibility with funding its share of the costs of construction.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 12, 2021.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,733,559 (includes 636,059 held by insiders) Expiry Date of Warrants: One year from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: Three years from the date of issuance Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55 Forced Exercise Provision: If the weighted average closing price of the Company's shares is $0.66 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants commencing on the day when the Company either (i) disseminates a press release, or (ii) sends a written notice to the holders announcing the reduced warrant terms.



# of Warrants remaining held by insiders: 1,627,026 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: One year from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: Three years from the date of issuance Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued prior to the Company's share consolidation pursuant to a private placement of 127,211,704 shares with 127,211,704 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 18, 2020.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of up to 50,414,299 existing warrants of the Company as described in the Company's news release dated August 17, 2021.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on August 17, 2021 and expired on September 16, 2021.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 23,517,353 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $2,565,199.60 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 23,517,353 Common Shares and 11,758,672 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 23,517,353 common shares

Purchase Price (based on exercise price of existing warrants): ranging from $0.10 - $0.14 per common share

Incentive Warrants: 11,758,672 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,758,672 shares

Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: at a price of $0.20 per share until for a three year period, and subject to an accelerated expiry

Number of Placees: 34 Placees

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Eros Resources Corp. Y 7,407,143 Robert Matthews Y 1,077,500 Highrock Contracting Ltd. Y 80,000 Jaelky Holdings Inc. (Andrew Davidson) Y 195,807 Ronald Netolitzky Y 2,677,377

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continue to entitle the holder to acquire common share as per the original terms of the warrants. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 17, 2021 and October 13, 2021.

________________________________________

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, December 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PC 1 CORP. ("PCAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:14 a.m. PST, December 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PC 1 CORP. ("PCAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, December 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PC 1 CORP. ("PCAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated November 30, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on December 1, 2021, commenced trading after issuance of the press release announcing the closing of the public offering on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities after (5:01 p.m. EDT) on December 1, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the First Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,979,208 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per share Warrants: 4,489,604 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,489,604 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 1,600,000 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 800,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Stephen Wallace Y 300,000 Alfred Stewart Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 450,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $13,440 cash and 168,000 broker warrants payable.

Research Capital Corporation $1,680 cash and 21,000 broker warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $9,100 cash and 99,750 broker warrants payable.

-Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.12 for two years from closing.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Mulgravian Ventures Corporation (Dale Wallster) Y 696,000 Jaelky Holdings Inc. (Andrew Davidson) Y 250,000 Eros Resources Corp. Y 100,000 Howe Street Capital Corp. (Alex Heath) Y 250,000 Paul Kavanagh Y 250,000 Lubica Keighery Y 50,000 David Tupper Y 200,000 James Currie Y 100,000 Ronald Netolitzky Y 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,200,000 [5 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share ("Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.35 per Unit



Warrants: 500,000 Warrants to purchase 500,000 Shares



Warrant Price: $0.50 exercisable for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance



Forced Exercised Provision: Upon the expiration of the Exchange Hold Period, the Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry period, in the event that the shares close at $0.75 or greater for 10 consecutive days.



Number of Placees: 1 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fees: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the Private Placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on October 18, 2021.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

INTERNATIONAL BETHLEHEM MINING CORP. ("IBC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,966,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 7,966,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,966,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RSI INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC. ("RSY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 11.22 a.m. PST, December 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

