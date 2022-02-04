TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, February 7, 2022, the ordinary shares of AdRabbit Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

AdRabbit Limited is classified as a "Technology" company.

The ordinary shares of AdRabbit Limited are currently listed for trading on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Australia

Capitalization: Unlimited ordinary shares with no par value of which 185,801,457 ordinary shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrowed Securities:

Nil ordinary shares

Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

RABI

CUSIP Number:

Q01383100

For further information, please refer to the Listing Application dated November 15, 2021 filed under AdRabbit Limited's profile at www.sedar.com.

Company Contact:

David Hwang

Company Address:

126 Philip St., Level 5, Sydney, Australia NSW 2000

Company Phone Number:

61 280721436

Company Email Address:

david.hwang@automicgroup.com.au

Company Website:

https://ad-rabbit.com/

____________________________________

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")
[formerly CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on December 20, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, February 7, 2022, the common shares of African Energy Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Central African Gold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which


56,222,024 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

CUCO (new)

CUSIP Number:

00833F109 (new)

________________________________________

FREQUENCY EXCHANGE CORP. ("FREQ")
[formerly Israel Capital Canada Corp. ("IL.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Private Placement Non-Brokered; Name Change; Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Frequency Exchange Corp.'s filing statement dated January 17, 2022 that outlines the Qualifying Transaction between the Company and FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica") and includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to the provisions of the securities exchange agreement dated January 14, 2022 (the "Securities Exchange Agreement"), Frequency Exchange Corp. has acquired all of the issued and outstanding FREmedica shares from its shareholder by issuing 18 million Company shares based on a 1.8 for 1 exchange ratio at a deemed price of $0.35 per share for aggregate consideration of $6,300,000. In addition, all outstanding warrants of FREmedica were cancelled in exchange for 1,427,868 warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"), with each such Warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.1944 per common share.

The Company has also issued 4,185,714 shares to settle a loan made by the parent of FREmedica, Waveforce Electronics Inc. ("Waveforce") in the amount of $1,465,000.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's filing statement and news releases dated February 2, 2022, January 20, 2022 and January 14, 2022.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 12, 2021 and August 4, 2021:

Number of Shares:

7,212,498 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.35 per share



Warrants:

3,606,249 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,606,249 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.70 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

118 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

472,572

[8 placees]



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $107,159.50 cash and 306,170 broker warrants
Raymond James Ltd. - $15,557.50 cash and 44,450 broker warrants
Leede Jones Gable - $6,999.99 cash and 19,999 broker warrants
iA Capital Markets - $15,925 cash and 45,500 broker warrants
Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.35 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 20, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on January 26, 2022, the Company has changed its name from 'Israel Capital Canada Corp.' to 'Frequency Exchange Corp.'

Effective at the opening on February 7, 2022, the common shares of Frequency Exchange Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Israel Capital Canada Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

unlimited shares with no par value of which


36,579,553 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

16,185,714 shares subject to Tier 2 Value escrow


779,868 warrants subject to Tier 2 Value escrow





Transfer Agent:

Olympia Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

FREQ (new)

CUSIP Number:

358019107 (new)

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Monday, February 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Frequency Exchange Corp.

Company Contact:

Stephen Davis

Company Address:

Suite 2050-1055 West Georgia Street


PO Box 11121


Vancouver, British Columbia


V6E 3P3



Company Phone Number:

250 732-7170

Company Fax Number:

n/a

Company Email Address:

stephen@fremedica.com

________________________________

22/02/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 29, 2021:

Convertible ebenture

$4,334,000



Conversion Price:

Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half common
share purchase warrant at $0.40 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date:

48 months from closing, subject to a forced conversion right commencing on the one-year
anniversary of the closing date whereby the Company can force the conversion of the
debentures should the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Company's
common shares be greater than $1.20 for any 10 consecutive trading days.



Warrants

Each whole warrant is exercisable at the price of $0.60 and entitles the holder to purchase
one common share of the Company. Each whole warrant will have a term of 48 months from
the date of issuance, subject to an accelerated expiry commencing on the one-year
anniversary of the closing date whereby the Company will have the right to accelerate the
expiry date of the warrants to a date which is not less than 21 days after the date on which
written notice of acceleration is provided to the holders of warrants should the daily volume
weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares be greater than $1.20 for
any 10 consecutive trading days.

Interest rate:

10% per annum



Number of Placees:

64 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Convertible Debentures




Jane Kearns

Y

30,000

Mark Windrim

Y

50,000

Steven Parry

Y

20,000

Jason Woerner

Y

25,000

Paul Desjardins

Y

25,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

70,000

[3 placees]



Finder's Fee:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $131,180 cash and 319,200 finder's warrants.


Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of
the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of 48 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on October 29, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche, and November 15, 2021, announcing the closing of the second and final tranche of the private placement, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company further issued a news release on January 7, 2022 updating certain particulars related to the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

COLUMN CAPITAL CORP. ("CPC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 1, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share sale and purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated February 2, 2022 between Gastek LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Filera Holdings Limited (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire the Company's 35% interest in Kubgas Holdings Limited in return for US$2.6M in cash payments and the settlement of approximately US$8.3M in debt of the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the company's news releases dated September 7, 2021 and February 2, 2022.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 3, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEUPATH HEALTH INC. ("NPTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 03, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 02, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following prefunded warrants:

# of Warrants:

7,195,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 23, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 23, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.0001

These warrants were issued pursuant to a Qualifying Transaction that was completed on June 25, 2020, pursuant to which 10,420,000 prefunded warrants were issued and accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 02, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 02, 2022.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 8, 2021, between the Company and David O'Neil and Barry Hachey (together, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the South East Moose Brook property (the "Property") composed of 30 mining claims, located in northern New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 200,000 common shares over a 24-month period and pay $10,000 in cash. The Agreement also includes additional performance payments totalling $175,000.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 1, 2022.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 février 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 8 novembre 2022, entre la société et David O'Neil et Barry Hachey (ensemble, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans la propriété South East Moose Brook (la « propriété »), composée de 30 claims, localisée au nord du Nouveau Brunswick

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 200 000 actions ordinaires sur une période de 24 mois et effectuer un paiement de 10 000 $ en espèces. La convention inclue aussi des paiements basées sur la performance totalisant 175 000 $.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $. La société retient un premier droit de refus sur le 1% de redevance NSR restant détenu par le vendeur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 février 2022.

_____________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, February 3, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2021:

Number of Shares:

8,300,000 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Number of Shares:

1,575,000 Non Flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share

Warrants:

1,575,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,575,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.075 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Zimtu Capital Corp. (David Hodge)

Y

1,575,000

Finder's Fee:

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $20,000 cash and 400,000 warrants
payable. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.075 for 3
years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Third and final Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2021:

Number of Shares:

396,875 Non Flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share

Warrants:

198,438 share purchase warrants to purchase 198,438 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a two year period





Number of Placees:

1 placee


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES LTD. ("SMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated July 23, 2021 between Southern Empire Resources Corp. (the Company) and Commander Resources Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary Minera BRG, S.A. de C.V. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire 100% ownership of either Minera BRG, S.A. de C.V or the Pedro Gold Project (the Property) located in Durango, Mexico. Consideration is $25,000 cash and 100,000 common shares upon execution of the agreement, plus $675,000 payable in cash or shares (priced at no less than $0.15 per share) and $1,500,000 in work commitments over a three year period. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated July 27, 2021.

________________________________________

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 22, 2021:

Number of Shares:

1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share



Warrants:

1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 11, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED ("TPL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 2, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 5,377,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases will be effected through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of February 7, 2022 to February 7, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by ATB Capital Markets (Mervin Kopeck) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 3, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2022:

Number of Shares:

8,893,635 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.285 per share



Number of Placees:

5 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 3, 2022.

________________________________________

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/03/c3628.html

