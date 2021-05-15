TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. ("JNH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at market open, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 14, 2021.

________________________________________

21/05/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 29, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the New Listing-Shares for the Capitalization and Finder's fee numbers provided;

Based on the Company information provided in the news release dated May 17, 2021 the following amendments are made:

Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


56,808,047

common shares are issued and outstanding


Finder's Fee:

Total Finder's Fees of $96,506 cash and 706,630 Finder Warrants and 315,000 common shares of Company will be paid in respect of the financing to eight finders. Each Warrant to purchase 1 additional share at $0.20 for 2 years.

For further information, see the Company's news release dated May 17, 2021.

________________________________________

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of a total of 615,697 shares (271,200 shares at $0.05 per share for November, 2020, $271,200 shares at $0.05 per share for February, 2021 and 73,297 shares at $0.185 for April, 2021) pursuant to services provided under an advertising agreement dated July 27, 2020 between the Company and Agora Internet Relations Corp.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2021, April 23, 2021 and May 4, 2021:

Number of Shares:

37,655,733 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share


Warrants:

18,827,867 share purchase warrants to purchase shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a 24-month period


Number of Placees:

37 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P


# of Shares


Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P


2,287,967

[4placees]



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management - $900.00 and 15,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share to May 14, 2023




CIBC Wood Gundy - $3,900.00 and 65,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share to May 14, 2023




Haywood Securities Inc. - $32,940.00 and 549,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share to May 14, 2023




Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $51,043.68 and $850,728 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share to May 14, 2023



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 13, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DASH CAPITAL CORP. ("DCX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INDIGO EXPLORATION INC. ("IXI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 15,000,000 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.10 per share to May 11, 2021.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share to May 11, 2024.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on March 25, 2021 and expired on April 24, 2021.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 5,058,333 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $505,833.00 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 5,058,333 Common Shares and 5,058,333 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants:

5,058,333 common shares


Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants):

$0.10 per common share



Incentive Warrants:

5,058,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,058,333 shares


Incentive Warrant Exercise Price:

at a price of $0.15 per share to May 11, 2024


Number of Placees:

25 Placees

Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

Number of
Shares

Finder's Fees:

Haywood Securities Inc. - 6% cash fee of $8,700 based on $145,000
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - 6% cash fee of $11,100 based on $185,000

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.10 per common share until May 15, 2023. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 24, 2021 and May 13, 2021

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 5, 2021, between the Company and Ditem Explorations Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 60% undivided interest in the Beartooth Island Prospect (the "Property"), located in the northwest portion of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. As a result of the Agreement, the Company will own a 100% interest in the Property.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of $10,000 and issue 300,000 common shares in order to acquire a 60% interest in the Property from the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 6, 2021.

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. (« IZZ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 mai 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 5 mai 2021, entre la société et Ditem Explorations Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de 60% des intérêts dans la propriété Beartooth Island Prospect (la « propriété »), localisée dans la partie nord-ouest du Bassin Athabasca dans la province de Saskatchewan. Suite à la convention, la société détiendra un intérêt de 100% dans la propriété.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 10 000 $ et émettre 300 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir du vendeur un intérêt de 60% dans la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 6 mai 2021.

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated May 4, 2021 between Marvel Discovery Corp. (the "Company"), and Jon Camilleri (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires a 100% right, title and interest in and to 15 mineral claims in the Deagle, Gaiashk and Gerow Mining District 20 kilometers east of Elliot Lake Ontario known as the East Bull Property. Consideration payable to the Vendor is an aggregate of $20,000, 300,000 common shares and 300,000 warrants priced at $0.15 for the first year and $0.20 for the second year.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 4, 2021.

________________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2021:

Number of Shares:

800,000 non-flow through shares


2,424,600 flow through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.25 per non-flow through share


$0.35 per flow through


Warrants:

800,000 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow through shares to purchase 800,000 shares at a price of $0.39 per share for a two year period, subject to acceleration if the Company shares trade at or above $0.59 for 10 consecutive trading days after the expiry of the hold period.



2,424,600 share purchase warrants attached to flow through shares to purchase 2,424,600 non-flow through shares at a price of $0.49 per share for two year period.


Number of Placees:

17 placees


Finder's Fee:

Gordon Link receives $6,000.90


Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $2,257.50


John Newell receives $33,652.50


2257494 Ontario Inc. (David Jones) receives $10,206.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 12, 2021 [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ULTRA RESOURCES INC. ("ULT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 26, 2021:

Number of Shares:

10,892,900 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.11 per share


Warrants:

5,446,450 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,446,450 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a one year period


Number of Placees:

10 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Weiguo Lang

Y

455,000




Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $2,695 and 24,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.24 for one year.


Junyan Jia receives $74,827.83 and 680.253 warrants and 680,253 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.24 for one year.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 7, 2021 and April 16, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation two binding letters of intent between the Company (the "Purchaser") and Lui Holdings Corp. (the "Vendor" or Lui Holdings") dated March 9, 2021. Pursuant to the transaction, the Company intends to:

(i)

acquire limited partnership units ("LP Units") in Yorkton 108 Limited Partnership ("Yorkton 108") for an aggregate amount of $3,648,485 from Lui Holdings, a corporation owned and controlled by a director and officer of the Company. The company will purchase the Yorkton 108 LP Units from Lui Holdings by the issuance of 14,593,943 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per share.

(ii)

acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of 1205946 Alberta Ltd. (the "Riviera shares") for a purchase price of $4,235,000. The Company will purchase the Riviera shares from Lui Holdings on a tax-deferred basis pursuant to Section 85 of the Income Tax Act by an issuance of 16,940,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per share.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated March 9, 2021 and April 20, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,774,987 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt for $212,999.28.

Number of Creditors:

9 Creditors


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

BWL Investments Ltd.

(Braeden Lichti)

Y

$33,906.13

$0.12

282,550

AAT Services Inc.

(George Kovalyov)

Y

$42,447.51

$0.12

353,728

Harrison Ross

Y

$28,673.86

$0.12

238,948

GB Capital Ltd.

(Graydon Bensler)

Y

$21,355.78

$0.12

177,964

Zachary Stadnyk

Y

$12,500.00

$0.12

104,166

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

IDG HOLDINGS INC. ("IDH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 14, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, May 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

