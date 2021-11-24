TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 20, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated November 19, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 25, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")

[formerly EDISON BATTERY METALS CORP. ("EDDY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to director's resolution passed on November 8, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: EDISON LITHIUM CORP. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 25, 2021, the common shares of Edison Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Edison Battery Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

114,881,311 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: EDDY (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 28103Q109 (new)

________________________________________

MONARCH WEST VENTURES INC. ("MONA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23 , 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 19, 2021, effective at the open of market November 25, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

21/11/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amending Agreement to Purchase Agreement effective October 28, 2021 (the "Amending Agreement"), in regard to a Purchase Agreement dated May 23, 2014, as amended by amending agreement dated March 3, 2015 and May 13, 2020 (collectively the "Purchase Agreement"), between Aurion Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Dragon Mining Oy ("Dragon"), a subsidiary of Dragon Mining Limited.

The Amending Agreement amends certain provisions of the Purchase Agreement to remove the encumbrances from the Silaskaira tenement, which is the "Subject Tenement". The material encumbrances consist of 3% NSR from Dragon and the obligation to make certain contingent cash bonus payments. In consideration of the amendments, the Company will issue 130,000 common shares to Dragon at the closing, which is no more than five business days following the acceptance of the Amendment Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2014, and November 8, 2021.

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective June 25, 2018 and amended February 5, 2021, the Exchange has consented to a further amendment of the convertible debenture and the underlying warrants:

Convertible Debenture: $2,000,000 (no change)



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 8,000,000 common shares and

4,000,000 common share purchase warrants at $0.25 of the principal

outstanding



Original Maturity Date: November 23, 2021



Amended Maturity Date: November 23, 2022



Original Warrant Terms: Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at

an exercise price of $0.25 each until November 23, 2021



Amended Warrant Terms: Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at

an exercise price of $0.25 each until November 23, 2022.

The Convertible Debenture was previously extended from May 23, 2021 to November 23, 2021 as accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 5, 2021 and its underlying warrants were previously extended from May 23, 2021 to November 23, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 9, 2021

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 660,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 660,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 660,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.20 until May 18, 2023



Number of Placees: 5 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Nick Zeng Y 160,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 19, 2021.

________________________________________

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2]

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Nov.23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 29, 2021 and October 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,996,700 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.45 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Dundee Resources Limited Y 5,888,900





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 Placees] P 949,406





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of 497,277 common shares issued to Canaccord Genuity Corp.,

Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners and Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated October 22, 2021 and October 29, 2021:

Number of Securities: 12,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 6,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.15 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement, subject to an

acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 34 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Bill Francis Y 500,000 Thorsen-Fordyce Marchant Capital Inc. (Lewis Lewrick) Y 1,200,000 Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placee) P 550,000 Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission of $39,000 and 390,000 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 390,000 common shares at a price

of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the private

placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 29, 2021 and November 19, 2021.

________________________________________

MONARCH WEST VENTURES INC. ("MONA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 18, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Affino Inc., a venture-capital backed audience insights and privacy-safe customer analytics platform.

Under the terms of the Agreement the aggregate USD$7,300,000 purchase price was satisfied by a cash payment of USD$6,000,000, and through the issuance of 1,300,000 subordinate voting shares at a deemed CAD$1.2379 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2021 and November 1, 2021.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 01, 2021, the Exchange has been advised of the following finders' fees that were paid as part of the Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Finder's Fee: USD$140,000 in cash to Ken Silverman.

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.15 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 27 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: None





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$10,500 in cash to PI Financial Corp. and iA Private Wealth Inc.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

