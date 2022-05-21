TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AARDVARK 2 CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated April 11, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Securities Commissions effective April 13, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on May 24, 2022. Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Wednesday, May 25, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on May 25, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 7,200,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,900,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ACCB.P CUSIP Number: 00259B103 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 250,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the date of the listing, subject to acceleration.



For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated April 11, 2022.



Company Contact: Zachary Goldenberg Company Address: 77 King Street West, Suite 400

Toronto, ON M5K 0A1 Company Phone Number: (647) 987-5083 Company email: zach@libertyvp.co

______________________________________

GATLING EXPLORATION INC. ("GTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by MAG Silver Corp. ("MAG") (TSX:MAG) of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Gatling Shares") of the Company in exchange for issuing 0.0170627 of a share of MAG for each Gatling Share by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated March 10, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved by 98.96% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company at the shareholder meeting held on May 13, 2022. The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement on May 17, 2022.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated April 20, 2022 and its news releases dated March 11, 2022 and May 20, 2022.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on May 24th, 2022 the Common Shares under the symbol GTR of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange.

_______________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE") (HIVE.WT)

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated May 9, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Five (5) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 24, 2022, the common shares of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

82,241,985 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HIVE Unchanged CUSIP Number: 43366H704 New (Unchanged for warrants)







Warrant Adjustment: The warrant terms will be amended to follow the terms of the consolidation. Five (5) listed HIVE warrants shall be exercisable for one (1) post-consolidation common share upon payment of an exercise price increased five-fold. Holders of listed HIVE Warrants will be entitled to receive one (1) post-consolidation common share upon exercising five (5) listed HIVE Warrants and paying an aggregate of CAD$30.00.

________________________________________

KAPA GOLD INC. ("KAPA")

[Formerly KAPA Capital Inc. ("KAPA.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Kapa Capital Inc.'s, (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated May 12, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol:

Pursuant to an agreement dated September 22, 2020 and further amended February 28, 2022, April 25, 2022 and May 11, 2022 (the "Agreement") among the Company and Quantus Resources Corp., a private company incorporated in British Columbia ("Quantus"), the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Quantus.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 49,697,473 common shares of the Company to former Quantus shareholders. In addition, 750,000 common shares of the Company were issued at closing of the QT in connection with the acquisition of the Blackhawk property.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated September 25, 2020, February 14, 2022, May 16, 2022 and May 19, 2022.

In connection with the QT, Quantus completed a non-brokered financing pursuant to which $2,811,300 was raised in aggregate gross proceeds from the offering of 11,245,200 units at a price of $0.25 per unit (each, an "Offering Unit"),

Each Offering Unit comprises of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.40 per common share for a period of 24 months.

Name Change:

Effective at the opening Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the common shares of KAPA Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of KAPA Capital Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Ore Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

55,560,744 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 5,613,187 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KAPA (new) CUSIP Number: 48555K103 (new)



Company Contact: David K. Paxton, CEO and Director Company Address: Suite 1400 – 1199 West Hastings St., Vancouver, BC

V6E 3T5 Company Phone: (604) 374 1702 Company Email: dave.k.paxton@gmail.com

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

ORCA GOLD INC. ("ORG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to Orca Gold Inc.'s ("Orca" or the "Company") news releases dated February 28, 2022, May 6, 2022, May 16, 2022 and May 19, 2022, the Company has completed a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Perseus Mining Ltd. ("Perseus") (TSX: PRU) and Perseus's wholly owned subsidiary, Perseus Canada Holdings Ltd. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Perseus acquired all of the Company's common shares not already held by Perseus in exchange for ordinary shares of Perseus based on an exchange ratio equal to 0.56 of a Perseus share for each share of Orca outstanding (other than Orca shares already held by Perseus), representing a total of 125,278,266 ordinary shares of Perseus.

The Arrangement was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on May 16, 2022. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on May 18, 2022. The closing of the arrangement occurred on May 19, 2022.

As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted while the Company remains listed on the Exchange.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

_______________________________________________

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: June 15, 2022

Record Date: May 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: May 30, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AUSCAN RESOURCES INC. ("ACR.H")

[Formerly American Helium Inc. ("AHE.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated April 22, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 3 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening May 25, 2022, the common shares of Auscan Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of American Helium Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,284,166 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

ACR.H (new) CUSIP Number:

052104106 (new)

________________________________________

22/05/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.125 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. (Mark T. Brown) Y 1,712,933





Rob Duncan Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

1 placee P 300,000

Finder's Fee: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 19, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the indirect acquisition by the Company of partnership interests (the "Interests") in Alpine Maverick III LP ("Maverick") pursuant to contribution and exchange agreements (the "Agreements") dated April 26, 2022 between HB2 Origination LLC ("HB2"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and certain limited partners of Maverick (the "Vendors").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, HB2 will issue 894,929 Class B Non-Voting Units (the "HB2 Units") at a deemed price of US$5.7013 per HB2 Unit to the Vendors in order to complete the acquisition of the Interests. The HB2 Units are exchangeable on a 1:1 basis for subordinate voting shares of the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares The Darren and Nicole Tangen Living Trust Y Up to 34,989 subordinate voting shares Reagan Brown Y Up to 1,330 subordinate voting shares Mike McCoy Y Up to 5,325 subordinate voting shares Bill Wicker Y Up to 1,692 subordinate voting shares

For further information, refer to the Company's new releases dated April 27, 2022 and May 20, 2022 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 common shares, 3,333,334 flow-through (FT) common shares, and 24,000,000 charity flow-through (CFT) common shares.



Purchase Price: $0.26 per common share, $0.30 per FT common share, and $0.365 per CFT common share.



Number of Placees: 23 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: $15,600 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$60,000 payable to Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 19, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 18, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 26,321,016 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 4, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 4, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.055 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 42,857,159 shares with 42,857,159 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 9, 2020.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 270,587 common shares at a deemed value of $0.085 per share to settle outstanding debt for $23,000.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ORCA GOLD INC. ("ORG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 19, 2022, the following Company name should have read as follows:

ORCA GOLD INC.

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Secured Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $738,573 in outstanding principal amount of secured convertible debentures. Conversion Price: Convertible into 14,771,454 common share units ("Units") of the Company at $0.05 per Unit of principal outstanding in Year 1, and $0.10 in Year 2. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Maturity Date: 2 years from the date of issuance. Interest Rate: 8% per annum Warrants: 14,771,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,771,454 common shares Warrant Price: $0.075 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance Forced Conversion: At the option of the Company, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, may force the conversion of all of the secured convertible debentures, if the common shares trade at $0.30 for a period of ten days or more. Number of Placees: 11 places

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Total Principal of

Convertible Debentures Number of

Units Countryman Investments Limited

(George David Richardson) Y $100,000 2,000,000







Finder's Fee: None





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11 (d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement, setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, May 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TIER ONE SILVER INC. ("TSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:39 a.m. PST, May 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TIER ONE SILVER INC. ("TSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 20, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,260,000 common shares Purchase Price: CDN$1.02 per common share Number of Placees: 3 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Broker(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$750,312 in cash and 367,800 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Eight Capital; Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$1.02 for 2-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

KONA BAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("KBY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 20, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 10:16 a.m. PST, May 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

