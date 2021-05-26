TSX Venture Exchange, Blackline, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Cody Slater, CEO, Blackline Safety Corp., ("Blackline" or the "Company") (TSXV: BLN), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Blackline Safety Corp., (TSXV: BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp is a Canada-based connected safety monitoring technology company. It designs, manufactures, and sells products and services that combine wireless technology and global positioning system (GPS) to protect people and property and provide geographic connectivity. The company offers products such as G7 and Loner connected safety devices, and Safety monitoring software, and services. In addition, it also produces a suite of portable tracking solutions for a variety of applications, including package tracking, loss prevention, surveillance, asset security, and vehicle tracking. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe; Australia and New Zealand, and other countries. For more information visit: https://www.blacklinesafety.com/.

