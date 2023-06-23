TSX stocks pay out record $170B in last 12 months: CIBC

Companies on Canada’s benchmark stock index shelled out a record-breaking $170 billion in shareholder payouts over the past 12 months, fuelled by what CIBC Capital Markets calls a “recent buyback craze.”

Ian de Verteuil, managing director of equity markets, says the sharp spike in buyback activity adds to the trend of rising dividends from TSX-listed (^GSPTSE) companies over the past year.

“Canadian buybacks have soared,” he wrote in a note to clients on Friday. “For the first time in the last quarter century, payout yield, dividends plus buybacks divided by price, for the S&P/TSX, exceeded that offered by the S&P 500.”

The Canadian payout yield reached 5.5 per cent earlier this year, a record level surpassing the 5.0 per cent peak offered by the S&P 500 index (^GSPC), according to CIBC.

Ottawa’s incoming two per cent Federal Buyback Tax, set to take effect in January 2024, has accelerated stock repurchases by Canadian companies, de Verteuil says. He also notes strong earnings and cashflow for many TSX-listed companies, especially in the resource sector, as another factor.

Banks, railroads, and energy firms are top sectors in Canada for buybacks. CIBC says lower commodity prices, rising capital reserve ratios at banks, and the buyback tax kicking in next year, will likely cause payouts to fall.

“We estimate payouts will drop to $140 billion, still good for a payout yield of 4.4 per cent,” de Verteuil wrote.

